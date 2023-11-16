Cobra Kai Season 6 Starts Filming in Atlanta Early Next Year

Netflix’s smash-hit martial arts comedy-drama series ‘Cobra Kai‘ is preparing to start production on its sixth installment in early 2024. According to reports, the popular spin-off of the ‘Karate Kid‘ franchise will commence filming for season 6 in Atlanta, Georgia, in the first quarter of the new year. The upcoming sixth season will also be the show’s final outing, as the new episodes are expected to wrap up the overarching narrative surrounding former rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The series was renewed for a sixth and final season in January 2023 and will shoot its last batch of episodes in Atlanta, which has been the primary filming location for the earlier seasons.

‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 will occur in the aftermath of the season 5 finale, wherein Terry Silver is defeated and the Cobra Kai dojos are shut down for good. The fifth installment also teased an international competition known as Sekai Taikai, where fan-favorite fighters such as Miguel, Robby, Tory, Samantha, and others will likely participate in the final season. As for Johnny and Daniel, the dynamic duo of senseis will likely be forced to reflect upon the legacy they will leave behind in the form of their students.

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, ‘Cobra Kai’ began life in 2018 on the now-defunct subscription service YouTube Red. However, before the show’s third installment, Netflix acquired the series, and the streaming giant has been its home for subsequent seasons, including the upcoming sixth season. The series is set in the same fictional universe as the ‘Karate Kid’ films starring the late Pat Morita as the iconic Mr. Miyagi. In the spin-off/sequel series, Miyagi’s former protege, Daniel LaRusso, aims to resolve his rivalry with a washed-up Johnny Lawrence as they train the new generation of karate fighters in the valley.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka lead the cast of ‘Cobra Kai,’ reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from the 1984 film. The duo will return for the sixth and final installment alongside Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz), and Martin Kove (John Kreese), among others. More recently, actor C.S. Lee has reportedly been added to the sixth season’s cast in the role of Master Kim, a direct rival of Mr. Miyagi. Hence, viewers can expect the final season to bring things full circle concerning the longstanding conflict between Miyagi-Do and The Way of the Fist.

As per reports, production on ‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 was expected to start earlier in 2023, with the final season aiming for a December 2023 release. However, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes prevented the makers from sticking to the predetermined timeline. With the strikes in the rearview and new casting announcements, the makers are hard at work behind the scenes with the pre-production. ‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 currently does not have a known release date but is expected to release sometime in late 2024.

Read More: Where is Cobra Kai Filmed?