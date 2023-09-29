Where Was Netflix’s Reptile Filmed?

Benicio Del Toro essays the role of Detective Tom Nichols in Netflix’s ‘Reptile,’ a crime thriller movie co-written and helmed by Grant Singer in his feature-film directorial debut. Nichols is a hardened detective who finds himself in charge of a complex murder case of a young real estate agent. As he begins to dig deep for the truth and peels off layers of the victim’s personal life, Nichols comes across four prime suspects — her husband, her ex-husband, her friend, and a weird stranger who paid a visit to the house weeks before her demise.

By attempting to solve a case where nothing is as it seems, the detective manages to dismantle the illusions of his own life. Besides Del Toro, the ensemble cast also includes some other big names in the industry — Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, and Ato Essandoh. Apart from the dark undertone and suspenseful score in the background, the eerie locations in the backdrop also play a vital role in giving the viewers an immersive experience. Thus, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Reptile’ was filmed, here is everything you need to know about the same!

Reptile Filming Locations

‘Reptile’ was filmed in Georgia and the New England region, especially in the Atlanta metropolitan area. As per reports, production on the Justin Timberlake starrer got underway in September 2021 and continued for the next couple of months, before wrapping up in November 2021. So, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix film!

Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia

A major chunk of ‘Reptile’ was lensed in the Atlanta metropolitan area or Metro Atlanta, with the eponymous city being its cultural, economic, and demographic center. On top of that, the city of Atlanta also served as one of the primary production locations for the film. The director and his team took the production to several other cities across the metropolitan area, including the city of Dunwoody, which is situated in Georgia’s DeKalb County.

Moreover, the locales of the city of Marietta feature in several important scenes of ‘Reptile,’ making it a prominent filming site. In particular, the cast and crew members were spotted by many onlookers and passersby taping key portions in and around The Manely Firm, P.C. at 211 Roswell Street Northeast in Marietta.

New England

Reports also suggest that a few additional portions of ‘Reptile’ were recorded in New England, a region situated in the northeastern part of the country comprising six states — Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in September 2023, the filmmaker Grant Singer was asked to elaborate on what a typical shoot day was during the shooting of the whodunit. He responded, “It’s one shoot day at a time. What do I need to shoot today? And how do I do this to the best of my ability? How do I maximize, but there’s a million other things and, oh, we don’t have time for this and you’re trying to nail everything.”

Grant explained further, “Making this movie, I put so much pressure on myself to make something great. I really wanted to make something great. I truly, truly did. It wasn’t, ‘Oh, I’m just gonna make a movie. This can be a really cool thing.’ No, this is like the culmination of every moment of my life I felt I put into this movie. I’ve never ever, ever worked as hard on anything. It was an incredible experience. Now I can finally breathe and on my next movie, I’m probably going to allow myself to be much freer in terms of certain things.”

