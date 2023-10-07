Is Desperation Road is Not a Real Tale, But is Based on a Play?

Directed by Nadine Crocket, ‘Desperation Road’ is an action-drama of 2023 featuring the likes of Mel Gibson, Willa Fitzgerald, Ryan Hurst, Garret Hedlund, Kat Foster, and more. The film follows the story of Maben (Willa Fitzgerald) and her daughter, Analee, who are jumping from town to town, desperately chasing bread crumbs and a nook to rest their heads while fending off the pesky exploiters on their tail, trying to rain on their parade.

‘Desperation Road’ doesn’t just knock; it kicks down the door of heavy themes—grief, trauma, and the not-so-pleasant sexual assault. Moreover, the dark and bleak cinematography, fused with Willa Fitzgerald’s excellent portrayal of Maben, renders ‘Desperation Road’ a must-watch. Given its realistic exploration of weighty themes, one might wonder if ‘Desperation Road’ is based on real events. Here are the facts.

Is Desperation a True Story?

No, ‘Desperation Road’ is not based on a true story. The movie draws inspiration from Michael Farris Smith’s 2017 novel of the same name. Helmed by Nadine Crocket and written by Michael Farris Smith, the movie explores the trouble and pain people go through when they’re desperate and when the world seems to be working against them. The movie also inspires a strong message about redemption, explaining it’s never too late to make up for your mistakes and lead a good life.

The movie deals with some heavy themes like past trauma, sexual assault, grief, redemption, and abuse. When asked about her experience while exploring such heavy themes in her latest movie, director Nadine Crocket stated during an interview that, at first, the script made her feel love and captivated her with its beautiful story. Understanding its subtle intricacies took multiple readings, but she treasured collaborating with screenwriter Michael Ferris Smith.

The story of a struggling mother doing her best for her child in tough times and the challenges she faced resonated with her, strengthening her connection to the main character’s journey. The story’s message of forgiveness, redemption, and the interconnectedness of lives also struck a chord. Even though it was a thriller, it held a powerful emotional drama at its core, touching her through compelling acting and sincere characters. The themes mirrored Nadine’s own values, making her easily engrossed in the film – particularly the belief in our shared humanity and the significance of forgiveness for all.

Nadine also shared her take on working alongside Academy Award winner, Mel Gibson. According to Nadine, working with Mel Gibson was at first intimidating, given his remarkable career and multiple Oscars for films like ‘Braveheart,’ ‘Apocalypto,’ and ‘Hacksaw Ridge,’ movies Nadine had marveled since childhood. Nadine continued that, after settling in, Mel was very kind and genuinely supported her throughout the film production.

Nadine further remarked- “We only had 16 days to make this film, so you’re like, okay, I want to be extremely collaborative, and I want to do all of these things. But we also were on such a time crunch, and I only had him for so many days, so how do we do it all in such a short time? He was just so understanding and collaborative. I think that’s where that directing side came in because it’s like every day, any filmmaker knows the last scene before lunch; you want to just cry. You’re like, if I come back to this scene after lunch, I’m in trouble. I’d look at him, and he’d be like, “We got this. We can get it before lunch.” It’s just those little moments where I’m like, Oh my God, Mel Gibson just gave me a thumbs up and said, we got this. We’re going to do it.”

The movie’s cinematography matches the seriousness of its subject matter. From Maben’s viewpoint, it brilliantly encapsulates the arduous journey of a single mother navigating the challenges of raising a child in a harsh and fractured society. This world is portrayed as one where people are quick to exploit any vulnerability they encounter. The bleak color patterns vividly depict the struggle, emphasizing the societal brutality that the central character, Maben, faces daily. The cinematography and storytelling collectively accentuate the harsh realities she grapples with, providing a stark portrayal of the relentless battle for survival and protection in a world that often shows no mercy.

From Russell Gaines’ perspective, the movie talks about the impact of grief and trauma, illustrating how it can shatter an individual’s psyche. Russell (Garret Hedlund), burdened by a haunting mistake from his past, finds himself trapped in a cycle of self-blame and self-punishment. The weight of guilt and remorse has shaped his very being, leaving him emotionally fractured and struggling to find redemption.

The film is a journey through Russell’s tormented psyche, portraying the internal battles he wages with himself. The mistake he made serves as a pivotal point that has altered the course of his life, and the narrative vividly showcases how this incident continues to torment him. The audience witnesses his internal struggle as he grapples with the repercussions of his actions, attempting to make amends and find a semblance of peace within his own conscience.

In a nutshell, ‘Desperation Road’ is not rooted in reality, but it delves into the darker corners of society, shedding light on complex issues such as trauma, guilt, survival, exploitation, and the struggle to find redemption. Through the characters and their journeys, it addresses the very real challenges and hardships people face in a harsh and unforgiving world.

