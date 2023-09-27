8 Shows Like The Continental You Must See

‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick,’ also known simply as ‘The Continental,’ is a gripping crime-action drama miniseries set in the ‘John Wick’ universe. This prequel spin-off was created by a talented team consisting of Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, with Coolidge and Ward taking on the roles of showrunners and co-writers alongside Simmons and Ken Kristensen. The series features a stellar cast led by Mel Gibson and Colin Woodell. In ‘The Continental, ‘ viewers are transported to an alternate history 1970s, where they discover the intriguing backstory of Winston Scott.

The character’s journey unfolds as he ascends to the position of the Proprietor at the New York branch of ‘The Continental,’ a unique chain of hotels that serves as sanctuaries for lawful assassins, where no illicit business is ever conducted. The series dives into an alternate reality, weaving in elements of actual historical events, such as the Winter of Discontent and the rise of the American Mafia’s economic influence. Prepare to check into a world of deadly elegance. If you loved ‘The Continental,’ get ready for more shows where assassins and action are always on the menu. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘The Continental’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Banshee (2013-2016)

‘Banshee,’ a gripping action-packed television series created by Jonathan Tropper and David Schickler, features a stellar cast led by Antony Starr, Ben Cross, and Ivana Miličević. In this thrilling show, an ex-con and master thief takes center stage as he cleverly adopts the persona of the sheriff of Banshee, Pennsylvania. Much like the clandestine world of ‘The Continental,’ ‘Banshee’ immerses viewers in a story where justice and criminality collide.

Our enigmatic protagonist enforces his own code of justice while delicately navigating the web of crime, corruption, and personal vendettas that entangle the town of Banshee. If you relished the intrigue of ‘The Continental,’ you won’t want to miss the electrifying action and suspense of ‘Banshee.’

7. Pennyworth (2019-2022)

‘Pennyworth‘ is a gripping television series created by Bruno Heller, known for his work on ‘Gotham.’ This action-drama series shows the early life of Alfred Pennyworth, the trusted butler of the Wayne family. Set in 1960s London, the series stars Jack Bannon as Alfred, exploring his transformation from a former SAS soldier into a skilled security consultant. As he becomes embroiled in espionage, conspiracies, and the criminal underworld, Alfred’s journey is a thrilling blend of action and drama. Just as ‘The Continental’ offers a unique glimpse into the John Wick universe, ‘Pennyworth’ provides a captivating backstory to an iconic character within the Batman mythology, offering fans a deeper understanding of the enigmatic butler’s world.

6. Barry (2018-2023)

‘Barry,’ created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, is a darkly comedic gem that straddles the line between crime and humor. Bill Hader, who also stars in the series, plays the titular character, a hitman who yearns for a change in his life. Filled with an ensemble cast including Stephen Root and Henry Winkler, the show masterfully blends the gritty world of contract killing with the absurdity of pursuing an acting career.

Barry’s journey takes him from executing targets to treading the boards of the theater, but his past and his present collide in often hilariously unexpected ways. Much like ‘The Continental,’ ‘Barry’ offers a unique exploration of the human psyche within the world of crime, but with a darkly comedic twist that keeps audiences hooked.

5. Kin (2021-)

‘Kin,’ the Irish crime drama series co-created by Peter McKenna and Ciaran Donnelly, unravels a gripping tale of a fictional Dublin family entangled in the gritty underworld of gangland warfare. Much like the intricate power dynamics in ‘The Continental,’ ‘Kin’ explores the rivalries and alliances within the criminal realm, brought to life by the stellar performances of Aiden Gillen and Ciarán Hinds as they portray Frank Kinsella and Eamonn Cunningham, rival gang leaders. This series delves into the complex and suspenseful world of crime, making it a must-watch for fans of ‘The Continental’ seeking another thrilling journey into the heart of organized criminal enterprises.

4. Gangs of London (2020-)

‘Gangs of London,’ a British TV series by creators Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, draws inspiration from the 2006 video game ‘The Getaway’ and explores the intense conflicts between rival gangs and criminal organizations in contemporary London. The cast includes Joe Cole, Sope Dirisu, Colm Meaney, Lucian Msamati, and Michelle Fairley. The show centers on the power vacuum created after the assassination of a prominent crime lord.

As rival gangs and criminal organizations battle for control of London’s underworld, a power struggle unfolds, revealing secrets, betrayals, and unexpected alliances. This intense and morally complex narrative, much like ‘The Continental,’ immerses viewers in a world of organized crime, where loyalty and treachery are ever-present, making it a compelling choice for fans of action-packed crime dramas.

3. Mob City (2013)

‘Mob City’ is a neo-noir crime drama TV series crafted by the creative genius Frank Darabont. Drawing inspiration from the gripping real-life narratives of the 1940s Los Angeles Police Department and its battle with the city’s gangsters, as recounted in John Buntin’s book ‘L.A. Noir: The Struggle for the Soul of America’s Most Seductive City.’ The series delves deep into corruption, crime, and morally complex characters, weaving a dark tapestry of power and betrayal. The ensemble cast features Jon Bernthal, Ed Burns, Neal McDonough, Alexa Davalos, and Jeffrey DeMunn.

Both ‘Mob City’ and ‘The Continental’ share a fascination with the intricate world of organized crime, exploring the morally gray areas where law enforcement, criminals, and their motives converge. Additionally, both series are set in distinct settings (1940s Los Angeles for ‘Mob City’ and the John Wick universe for ‘The Continental’), creating immersive atmospheres that enhance their neo-noir storytelling.

2. Person of Interest (2011-2016)

‘Person of Interest,’ created by Jonathan Nolan, is a gripping science fiction crime drama. The series features a remarkable ensemble cast, including Jim Caviezel, Michael Emerson, Taraji P. Henson, and Kevin Chapman. It revolves around a brilliant but reclusive billionaire programmer, a former CIA operative, and a superintelligent AI system. Together, they embark on a mission to prevent violent crimes before they happen, uncovering a tangled web of conspiracy and corruption.

While ‘Person of Interest’ primarily explores surveillance, artificial intelligence, and the ethical dilemmas surrounding them, it shares thematic similarities with ‘The Continental.’ Both shows focus on the covert worlds of vigilantes and assassins, highlighting the blurred lines between justice and vigilantism. Whether it’s John Wick’s underground assassin society or the AI-driven crime prevention in ‘Person of Interest,’ both shows offer intriguing glimpses into secretive and morally complex realms.

1. Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014)

‘Boardwalk Empire‘ is a captivating American period crime drama series brought to life by the creative vision of Terence Winter. Set primarily in the bustling backdrop of 1920s Atlantic City, New Jersey, during the Prohibition era, the show boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Steve Buscemi as the enigmatic Nucky Thompson, alongside Michael Pitt, Kelly Macdonald, Michael Shannon, and Shea Whigham. Drawing inspiration from Nelson Johnson’s 2002 non-fiction book, ‘Boardwalk Empire: The Birth, High Times, and Corruption of Atlantic City,’ this series immerses viewers in a world of illicit dealings, political corruption, and larger-than-life characters.

The show focuses on the captivating world of Atlantic City during the Prohibition era, where political figure Nucky Thompson navigates a web of crime, power, and corruption. As he walks the tightrope between law and criminality, viewers witness a rich tapestry of complex characters and morally ambiguous choices, much like the intricate dealings within ‘The Continental.’ Both series explore the multifaceted nature of their characters as they operate within the realms of crime and law, making them essential for fans of nuanced crime dramas.

Read More: Best British Crime Drama Shows