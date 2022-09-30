Where Was Hocus Pocus 2 Filmed?

A sequel of the 1993 movie titled ‘Hocus Pocus’ by Kenny Ortega, Disney+’s ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is a supernatural comedy movie helmed by Anne Fletcher that takes place in the modern world, 29 years after the events of the original movie. The narrative revolves around three young women who mistakenly revive the Sanderson Sisters after all these years and bring them back to their modern city. Responsible for the evil that lurks due to their presence, the three high-school students must find a way to stop the witches from causing destruction to the world.

Starring the likes of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, Doug Jones, and Whitney Peak, the movie is a great callback to a classical hit of the early 1990s, intriguing to both the original and the newer fans of the franchise. Moreover, the dark and mystical undertone works well with the seemingly sinister backdrops, which begs the question — where was the fantasy movie shot? Well, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Hocus Pocus 2 Filming Locations

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ was filmed in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, particularly in Providence County, Newport, Lincoln, and Salem. The principal photography for the Disney+ movie reportedly commenced in October 2021 and wrapped up in late January 2022. As per reports, a few additional portions were also shot over a couple of weeks in June 2022. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that appear in the supernatural film!

Providence County, Rhode Island

A majority of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ was lensed in Providence County, the most populous county in Rhode Island. The school scenes were reportedly taped on location in La Salle Academy at 612 Academy Avenue in the city of Providence. Newman Cemetery in Rumford, East Providence, also served as an important filming site for the movie. Moreover, in December 2021, the cast and crew members were spotted recording several pivotal sequences in the Federal Hill neighborhood of Providence, which was given a Halloween-themed look. In particular, they utilized the locales of Atwells Avenue in Federal Hill.

They’re filming “Hocus Pocus 2” in my city 👀 pic.twitter.com/AEu93NGZLm — War Chief 🇸🇻 (@DonJuanII) November 10, 2021

Other Locations in Rhode Island

Additional portions of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ were taped in Washington Square in the city of Newport. Located in Narragansett Bay, southeast of Providence, Newport is an American seaside city and the county seat of Newport County. Furthermore, in September 2021, the filming unit was spotted building a set for the movie in Chase Farm at 667 Great Road in the town of Lincoln.

Took a stroll through Chase Farms in Lincoln, where they’re reportedly in the process of building the set for the filming of Hocus Pocus 2! pic.twitter.com/tQncZUTPFK — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) September 11, 2021

Salem, Massachusetts

It seems that the production team of ‘Hocus Pocus’ also made a stop at Salem, a historical coastal city in Massachusetts’ Essex County, for shooting purposes. Over the years, the city has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘The Town,’ ‘American Hustle,’ and ‘Defending Jacob.’

Read More: Best Fantasy Movies on Netflix