Where is Disney+’s Agatha All Along Filmed?

A Jac Schaeffer creation and a spin-off of ‘WandaVision,’ Disney+’s ‘Agatha All Along’ transports us to the charming town of Westview, New Jersey, where the witch Agatha Harkness is trapped and stripped of her powers. She is released when the spell binding her is broken by a goth teen, who begs her to take him to the trials of the infamous Witches’ Road. Upon completion, the trials promise to reward those who pass with what they are missing most. Hoping to reclaim her powers, Agatha begins forming a new coven of witches to face the horrors awaiting them at the trials. Their journey leads them through dark forests, spooky abodes, and the mind-bending locations of the Witches’ Road, sparking curiosity regarding the real-life shooting sites behind the curtain.

Agatha All Along Filming Locations

Initially titled ‘Agatha: House of Harkness,’ ‘Agatha All Along’ is filmed in Metro Atlanta, Georgia, and Burbank, California. Under the working title ‘My Pretty,’ principal photography began on January 17, 2023, and was halted during the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike. After several planned reshoots, filming wrapped by May 28, 2024. The production team went all out with practical effects and building sets for the shows. They created miniatures and sprawling set pieces reminiscent of the 80s and 90s style of horror. The actors greatly appreciated having practical sets to act in, as it allowed them to deliver more spontaneous reactions and fully immerse themselves in the scene.

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

Filming for ‘Agatha All Along’ is primarily carried out in and around Atlanta, more specifically, at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. Situated on 460 Sandy Creek Road in Fayetteville County, Trilith Studios sits on 1,000 acres of workshops, backlots, and offices. It boasts five soundstages ranging from 15,000 square feet to 30,000, which were put to use under production designer John Collins in building sets for all the trials of the Witches’ Road. From misty sepulchral forests to ominous mansions adorned with gothic architecture, the production team transformed the soundstages into otherworldly environments to match the debut season’s eerie atmosphere and supernatural themes. The studio even has a natural backlot that is used in several woodland sequences of the show and was used in ‘Black Panther’ to depict the fields of Wakanda.

One of the standout elements of Agatha All Along is the use of practical effects and physical set pieces rather than relying heavily on CGI. Actress Patti LuPone said that she was in awe of the sets when she first laid eyes on them and burst into tears, overwhelmed with emotions. “There is very little that is not practical magic, which is our magic,” said lead actress Kathryn Hahn in an interview. “That was very thrilling. (The) sets were incredible and it was like a practical… it just felt delicious. It was a very immersive experience.”

Trilith Studios is well-known for hosting the production of many of Marvel Studio’s great hits, including films like ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,’ and ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’ With generous tax incentives, diverse landscapes, and extensive production infrastructure, Atlanta has emerged as a sought after filming hub for all manner of films and TV shows.

Burbank, California

Filming was also carried out at Warner Bros. Ranch Facilities in 411 North Hollywood Way, Burbank, California. Situated north of Los Angeles, Burbank is an extension of the Hollywood hub, and is home to a number of prestigious studios. The cast and crew of ‘Agatha All Along’ briefly set up shop in Blondie Street at the Warner Bros. Ranch in early 2023. A significant portion of the outdoor scenes depicting the streets of Westview were filmed at the historic Blondie Street, which stood in for the backdrop of Agatha’s home and various Westview exteriors. Blondie Street was also used to depict the quaint suburban homes seen in ‘WandaVision.’

Blondie Street was soon demolished in Fall 2023, the backlots being razed to make office space. The facades on the street had served as sets for classics like ‘Bewitched,’ ‘The Partridge Family,’ ‘The Waltons,’ and ‘Gidget.’ The fountain seen in the opening theme of ‘Friends’ was saved from the demolition, and was dug up and moved to the Warner Brothers Lot.

Read More: WandaVision: Where Was the TV Show Filmed?