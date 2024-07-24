Cult Killer (2024): 10 Similar Crime Movies You Can Not Miss

The drama thriller ‘Cult Killer‘ follows Cassie Holt (Alice Eve), a private investigator who leads the investigation after her mentor, Mikeal Tallini (Antonio Banderas), is murdered. As she delves deeper into the mystery, she encounters Jamie Douglas (Shelley Hennig) and forms a dangerous alliance to expose bigger criminals. This partnership unveils the shadowed truth of the town involving a sinister sex trafficking cult led by Edgar and Dottie Evans. As Cassie continues her chase, she relies on Mikeal’s teachings and Jamie’s insider knowledge to bring the perpetrators to justice.

A survivor herself, Cassie must not only unravel the dirty secrets but do so by upholding the law and resisting succumbing to her inner demons and personal vendetta. Also known as ‘The Last Girls,’ Jon Keeyes’s thriller features various supporting characters, each adding layers of intrigue and betrayal to the narrative. For fans of dramatic, suspense-filled stories, here are 10 movies like ‘Cult Killer’ that you should watch next.

10. Fall Down Dead (2007)

Also directed by Jon Keeyes, ‘Fall Down Dead’ follows Christie Wallace (Dominique Swain), a bartender who wishes to leave the violent city life with her young daughter. However, before she collects the courage to do so, Christie stumbles upon a murder scene, witnessing the notorious serial killer known as The Picasso Killer. The psychopath memorizes her face and comes after her life. Christie seeks refuge inside a building, only for a blackout to trap her and six strangers inside.

With phones dead and no way to call for backup, they realize that The Picasso Killer has infiltrated the building, turning it into a deadly game of cat and mouse. Despite the differences in plot, both ‘Fall Down Dead’ and ‘Cult Killer’ are guided by similar directional tactics from Keeyes and feature a strong female lead facing off against a serial murderer. Christie’s determination to protect herself and her daughter mirrors Cassie Holt’s efforts to try to save Jamie from the clutches of a sinister cult.

9. The Brave One (2007)

This vigilant action thriller from director Neil Jordan stars Jodie Foster as Erica Bain, a popular radio host whose life is shattered when she and her fiancé are violently attacked in Central Park. The fatal assault leaves her fiancé dead and Erica severely injured, leading to a three-week coma. After waking up, Erica is haunted by nightmares of the tragedy and struggles to cope with her trauma. Realizing she can only be healed by seeking vengeance on her attackers, she begins elaborate ploys to entrap them. The plot of ‘The Brave One’ loosely aligns with the narrative style popularized by ‘Death Wish,’ reflecting themes of personal vendetta and moral ambiguity. Similar to ‘Cult Killer,’ it explores the psychological scars left by violence up close, showcasing how its protagonist, driven by loss and fear, embarks on a brutal quest for justice.

8. The Other Lamb (2019)

Directed by Malgorzata Szumowska, ‘The Other Lamb’ is a chilling psychological horror tale that showcases the exploits of a secluded religious cult. The story revolves around Selah (Raffey Cassidy), a young woman raised in an all-female sect led by a messianic prophet, Shepherd (Michiel Huisman). As she reaches adolescence, Selah begins to question the cult’s sacrificial rituals and the polygamous acts of their psychopathic leader.

Selah’s growing awareness leads her to uncover dark secrets and a disturbing truth about what their group is really about. The film paints a horrific picture of manipulation and indoctrination within the cult’s confines. Repeating the infamous operations of Edgar and Dottie Evans, Shepherd and his community engage in evil practices and groom children for exploitation. Both narratives shed light on the dynamics of a sinister cult and the psychological torment faced by its members.

7. The Invisible Guardian (2017)

Set in a small town, this Spanish crime thriller follows the FBI-trained cop Amaia Salazar as she investigates a series of murders targeting young teenage girls. The killer, dubbed “The Invisible Guardian,” instills fear in the community and the parents of the victims. As Amaia digs deeper into the case, she encounters disturbing parallels with her own traumatic past and stumbles upon a sinister pattern tied to local secrets.

Directed by Fernando González Molina, the murder-mystery is adapted from the novel ‘El guardián invisible’ by Dolores Redondo. ‘The Invisible Guardian’ shares thematic elements with ‘Cult Killer,’ including the abuse of teenage girls and the hunt for a serial killer. Both films feature a female investigator confronting personal demons while unraveling a case that feels deeply personal. The psychological depth and struggles of the protagonists enhance their investigations, with the involvement of the townsfolk adding to the terror in both narratives.

6. The Survivalist (2021)

In an interesting take on the COVID-19 pandemic, this fictional recounting is set in a world decimated by the Delta variant of the virus. Sarah Street (Ruby Modine) is relentlessly hunted by a cult leader who believes Sarah, supposedly immune, holds the key to a potential antidote. Escaping a refugee camp in Pennsylvania with her brother, Sarah seeks shelter at the home of Ben Grant (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), a former FBI map maker turned survivalist.

Having left his old life behind for safety concerns, Ben must summon his strength to protect Sarah from the fanatical criminals. Also directed by Jon Keeyes, this actioner shares structural and thematic similarities with ‘Cult Killer’ by bringing two heroes together as they eliminate threats one by one. Both films center on evil cults aiming to exploit innocent lives for selfish deeds. Sarah’s journey to survival and Ben’s unforeseen methods of protection echo the unpredictable nature of the relationship between Cassie and Jamie in ‘Cult Killer.’

5. God Is a Bullet (2023)

An adaptation of Boston Teran’s novel of the same name, this Nick Cassavetes directorial sees Detective Bob Hightower (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) on an intense journey into the world of human trafficking. After his ex-wife is brutally killed, Bob discovers that his daughter has been kidnapped by a violent cult led by a charismatic and ruthless leader. As Bob infiltrates the satanic organization, he partners with one of its surviving victims, Case (Maika Monroe), who helps him navigate the treacherous world of organized crime.

‘God Is a Bullet‘ combines raw action and suspense for a dramatic story of vengeance and justice. Like ‘Cult Killer,’ the revenge thriller features an investigator who, after suffering a personal loss, takes matters into his own hands. Both films delve into the dark realms of cults and human trafficking, with survivors playing crucial roles in confronting and dismantling the criminal enterprises that have wronged them. Moreover, Bob’s relationship with his ex-wife mirrors the one between Cassie and Mikeal, enhancing the emotional depth in both narratives.

4. Regression (2015)

Directors Alejandro Amenábar and Obscurus Luciferus’ ‘Regression’ mixes psychological horror and drama elements in a compelling narrative. Set in 1990 Minnesota, the film follows Detective Bruce Kenner (Ethan Hawke) as he investigates accusations of sexual abuse made by a young woman, Angela Gray (Emma Watson), against her father. As Kenner delves into the case using recovered-memory therapy, he finds himself amidst a web of disturbing memories involving a mysterious cult.

The disturbing revelations unveil the practice of satanic rituals, causing Kenner to experience frequent nightmares. Both ‘Regression’ and ‘Cult Killer’ combine elements of rape, cults, and flashbacks that shed light on traumatic pasts. Each story features protagonists driven by a desire for justice and revenge. While both movies center on the victim’s resilience to overcome their trauma, they also employ shocking twists and turns in their protagonists’ journey toward achieving their goals.

3. Monster (2003)

Director Patty Jenkins helmed ‘Monster,’ which features Charlize Theron in an Academy Award-winning performance as Aileen ‘Lee’ Wuornos, a real-life serial killer. The biographical drama portrays Wuornos’s transformation from a troubled sex worker to a notorious murderer following a series of violent encounters. Her life changes when Selby Wall (Christina Ricci) accepts her for who she is, leading to a romance.

‘Monster’ sheds light on the systemic failures that contributed to Aileen’s descent into crime and violence. Though this development is akin to Jamie’s origin story in ‘Cult Killer,’ what sets it apart is its historical context. Both narratives focus on victims who turn into serial killers and highlight the bond between two women that aids in healing their traumatic experiences. Theron’s portrayal of Wuornos echoes the complex blend of victimhood and criminality seen in ‘Cult Killer,’ with central themes revolving around controlling the monster within oneself.

2. Kiss the Girls (1997)

‘Kiss the Girls,’ directed by Gary Fleder, is an unnerving thriller that features Morgan Freeman as Dr. Alex Cross, a forensic psychologist and detective whose college-going niece Naomi has been kidnapped. Alex soon discovers a much bigger chain of abductions and murders when Dr. Kate McTiernan (Ashley Judd) returns from the clutches of her captor, a sadistic serial killer named Casanova. Kate’s knowledge of the killer’s methods and his hideout proves crucial as she joins Alex and the cops to track down Casanova and prevent further crimes.

An adaptation of the eponymous novel by James Patterson, ‘Kiss the Girls’ escalates the mystery with psychological tension stemming from the disturbing aspects of Casanova’s psyche and motivations. Similar to Cult Killer, Kiss the Girls involves a victim who plays a critical role in aiding the pursuit of her own perpetrator. Additionally, the central investigators in the two features have a personal vendetta against the criminal they are trying to catch, which raises the stakes.

1. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)

Originally known as ‘Män som hatar kvinnor’ or ‘Men Who Hate Women,’ this Swedish adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s eponymous novel stands neck-to-neck with the popular David Fincher’s version in quality. Directed by Niels Arden Oplev, this inaugural entry in the ‘Millennium’ franchise revolves around journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Michael Nyqvist) and hacker Lisbeth Salander (Noomi Rapace). The unexpected pairing investigates the decades-old disappearance of the niece of Henrik Vanger, a wealthy industrialist. Disgraced in the media after losing a libel case, Blomkvist aims to clear his name while Salander, a brilliant but troubled individual, rediscovers herself in the process.

Though ‘Cult Killer’ is primarily Cassie’s journey, Jamie plays a crucial role as her deuteragonist, akin to the dynamic between Mikael and Lisbeth. Both films showcase detailed investigations that unravel deep-seated corruption, family secrets, and large conspiracies unfolding in the background. They also tackle themes of sexual abuse and trauma, with family members being the primary perpetrators for years. The victims in both stories fight back against their oppressors, seeking justice and redemption. Lisbeth’s punk-goth appearance and intense demeanor are also reminiscent of Jamie’s edgy, vigilante look, reinforcing their roles as resilient survivors.

