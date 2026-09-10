There’s a movie for every different mood. Sometimes you want to watch something relaxing and light, so you go for a “feel good” movie like ‘Forest Gump. ‘ Then there are days when you need some motivation to keep going, so you end up watching inspiring sports flicks like ‘Creed. ‘ But then there are these other days when we have a love/hate relationship with the kind of movies we’re watching. We look for the scariest and most disturbing movies. We stay up all night to watch them and then wonder why we would scar ourselves this way, threatening our good night’s sleep for the rest of the week.

A sub-genre of horror, disturbing films offer a very different kind of escape to those who enjoy watching them. If you’re one of those people who squirm, twitch, and squeal with fear but still enjoy scaring themselves with torturous flicks, then you don’t have to lurk around the deep web to look for these. Netflix has a fair share of anxiety-inducing, disturbing movies that’ll give you the kind of scare you’re looking for.

28. The Deliverance (2024)

Disturbing in the way it depicts possession and how it is sometimes connected to our own inner demons, ‘The Deliverance’ shows an alcoholic and abusive mother (Andra Day) coming face to face with a demonic force that has taken hold of her children. The only way for her to save them is to accept her sins and claim the Almighty as her savior. The question is: Is it too late for that already? Co-starring Glenn Close and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, ‘The Deliverance’ is a welcome addition to the exorcism horror genre and can be watched right here.

27. Kampon (2023)

This Philippine horror film follows a childless couple, Clark (Derek Ramsay) and Eileen (Beauty Gonzalez), who take in a little girl after she knocks on their door on a rainy night. However, the girl, Jade (Erin Espiritu), claims to be Clark’s daughter. Soon, dark supernatural events start occurring inside the house, and unbeknownst to the couple, they are connected to Clark’s past, including a woman (Zeinab Harake) who was subjected to dark forces as a child. So, what’s happening with the couple has its roots way back in time, and while Eileen finds solace in her newfound motherhood for Jade, Clark is left on his own to struggle with what’s real and what’s not. Meanwhile, Jade’s behavior also gets more unnerving day by day. Directed by King Palisoc, ‘Kampon’ was nominated for nine awards at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival and won one. You can watch the film here.

26. The Call (2020)

‘The Call’ is a South Korean thriller directed by Lee Chung-hyun that stands out as a compelling and disturbing cinematic experience. This gripping film explores the dark depths of human nature, blending elements of horror and suspense seamlessly. Anchored by stellar performances from Park Shin-hye and Jeon Jong-seo, it delves into the twisted dynamics of a 28-year time-spanning phone call that connects a woman in the present with another trapped in the past, both facing unimaginable horrors. As the story unfolds, it masterfully keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, delivering shocking twists and psychological tension, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a genuinely unsettling and thought-provoking cinematic journey. You may watch ‘The Call’ here.

25. The Forest of Love (2019)

Directed by Sion Sono, ‘The Forest of Love’ is a Japanese crime-thriller whose antagonist is based on real-life serial killer Futoshi Matsunaga, who was responsible for killing at least nine people in Kyushu, Japan, between 1996 and 1998. Directed by Sion Sono, this underrated, disturbing drama follows a group of young filmmakers who decide to make a film on a con artist, Joe Murata (Kippei Shiina), but instead, fall into the trap of the psychopath’s persuasion and seduction. They are then forced to carry out horrible crimes that get increasingly worse. Matsunaga’s crimes are considered among the most barbaric crimes in Japanese history and ‘The Forest of Love’ does an effective job of keeping up with the atrocity. Disturbing to its core, ‘The Forest of Love’ is bound to stay with you for a long time. Alongside Shiina, the film co-stars Shinnosuke Mitsushima, Kyoko Hinami, Eri Kamataki, Sei Matobu, and Natsuki Kawamura. You can watch the film here.

24. Do You See What I See (2024)

‘Do You See What I See’ is a stylistic Indonesian horror flick directed by Awi Suryadi. The film centers on Mawar (Diandra Agatha), a young orphan in her early twenties whose wish to have a loving boyfriend is granted in an unexpected manner. She is definitely happy with him but her friends soon realize that the guy, whom they have never seen, might not be a guy at all. As Mawar’s behavior starts to change, her friends realize that her mystery lover, Restu, does not belong to this plane. ‘Do You See What I See’ is disturbing but promisingly so. If you are into such stuff, this Indonesian horror film is your cup of tea. You can sip it here.

23. The Woman in The Window (2021)

In Joe Wright’s ‘The Woman in the Window,’ psychological intrigue and an unsettling atmosphere converge to craft a compelling thriller. Amy Adams takes on the role of Dr. Anna Fox, an agoraphobic woman who becomes a witness to a potential crime in her neighbor’s home. The film unfolds as a captivating exploration of perception and reality, skillfully blurring the boundaries between truth and illusion. Wright employs a distinct cinematic style, accentuating the disconcerting ambiance. Amy Adams’ nuanced portrayal, combined with the film’s inventive storytelling, amplifies the disturbing undertones. Feel free to stream it here.



22. The Paramedic (2020)

‘The Paramedic,’ a Spanish thriller directed by Carles Torras, delves into psychological horror with a disturbing narrative. Starring Mario Casas as Ángel, a paramedic turned stalker after a tragic accident, the film unravels his descent into obsession and manipulation. The unsettling portrayal of Ángel’s unraveling psyche, coupled with Casas’ chilling performance, creates an atmosphere of palpable tension. Torras crafts a dark and twisted tale that explores the thin line between caregiver and tormentor, leaving viewers on edge as Ángel’s actions escalate into a disturbing exploration of the human psyche and the consequences of unchecked obsessions. You can watch the movie here.

21. Creep (2014)

‘Creep’ introduces us to struggling videographer Aaron and starts quite innocently as he accepts an assignment to travel to a remote cabin for a day’s work. Once at the location, Aaron meets his client, Josef, who claims he is living with a brain tumor and might die before his wife gives birth to their child. Hence, he tasks Aaron with recording a video log as a gift for his unborn child. Initially, a routine assignment, things soon take a disturbing turn as dark secrets get revealed. Moreover, even after Aaron manages to escape with his life, he is unable to shake Josef off his back, leading to questions about whether the latter has been putting on a farce all along. You can watch the movie here.

20. Under the Shadow (2016)

During the Tehran missile attacks of 1984, a man departs for the war, leaving behind his wife and daughter alone in their apartment. A common Islamic belief suggests that Djinn are evil entities that are carried by the wind to places that instill terror and suffering. When everyone else leaves, the mother and the daughter remain alone, hunting down the missing doll, which is very dear to the daughter but has now been seized by the Djinn, whose intention is to separate the two from each other. The mother and daughter struggle to survive in their war-torn surroundings while a disturbing dark force squirms in the shadows and haunts them. You may watch the film here.

19. Run Rabbit Run (2023)

Daina Reid’s ‘Run Rabbit Run’ explores trauma in a layered fashion. One layer has a woman pained by the disappearance of her sister when they were both young. Another layer has a mother-daughter relationship jeopardized by an evil entity. Sarah finds out that her daughter Mia shares her love for rabbits, just like her own sister Alice, and while it’s supposed to be sweet, Mia’s behavior soon starts to take a strange shape, one that is certainly disturbing. As Sarah tries to figure out why Mia is behaving this way while dealing with her own demons, ‘Run Rabbit Run’ culminates in the revelation of a shocking secret from Sarah’s own past. You can watch the movie here.

18. Two (2021)

Directed by Mar Targarona and starring Marina Gatell and Pablo Derqui, ‘Two’ is a true-to-form disturbing film that shows two people, Sara and David, who wake up in a hotel room nude and realize that their bodies have been sewn together at the abdomen region. With neither of them having any idea how they got there or who stitched them up, they try to get to know each other while looking for ways to find out what’s going on. To find out who the culprit is who has got them imprisoned in this manner, you can stream the film here.

17. There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)

An adaptation of the eponymous novel by Stephanie Perkins, ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House,’ revolves around Makani and a group of her friends from Osborne High School as they race against time to defeat a terrifying serial killer. The killer, whose only M.O. is to wear the faces of the victims while committing the murder, seems to be targeting those guilty of hurting someone previously. However, as the group uncovers one dark secret after another, the line between friends and foes gets blurred, and Makani realizes that anyone among them might be out for blood. You can check out the film here.



16. Things Heard & Seen (2021)

Based on the book ‘All Things Cease to Appear ‘ by Elizabeth Brundage, ‘Things Heard & Seen’ revolves around Catherine Claire, an art restorer, who moves into a farmhouse in Upstate New York along with her husband and daughter. Although she seems to have a perfect family, the film soon breaks the illusion as it shows her living with bulimia. On the other hand, her husband, George, begins an affair while their daughter senses an otherworldly presence in the house. However, once Catherine comes across an old Bible and an antique ring, the boundary between the real world and the spirit world seemingly disappears as every character is forced to confront the horrifying consequences of their past mistakes. You can watch ‘Things Heard & Seen’ here.

15. Delicious (2025)

‘Delicious’ is a German sociopolitical thriller garnished with disturbing elements that seem horrifying. We follow a young woman named Teodora (played by Carla Díaz), who is the house help of an affluent German family at their vacation house in Provence. Class struggle has led to unrest in the streets, and it is clear that Teodora and the family she is aiding are on opposite sides of the struggle. As the story proceeds, we see her making her way inside the minds of the family members, trying to mold them according to her ways, clearly to give shape to her dark plan. Things get dark to the point of being scary, and we start to consider whether Teodora is even sane. Directed by Nele Mueller-Stöfen, ‘Delicious’ manages to hold on to our attention as we wait for the answers to either reveal themselves or for Teodora to reveal them, because she seems to be the only one who knows what’s going on. The movie can be streamed here.

14. Eli (2019)

Netflix’s ‘Eli’ is a supernatural horror film about a boy who seemingly has a rare condition that gives him allergic reactions whenever he is outside. As a result, he has to put on safety gear if he is venturing outside. His parents admit him to a remote facility run by Dr. Isabella Horn (Lili Taylor). In the first few days, Eli is truly happy, finally free to walk around without the heavy protective suit and being allowed to hug his parents. However, he soon starts noticing paranormal occurrences within the facility, which leads him to believe that the place is haunted. The movie was directed by Ciarán Foy, whose other works include ‘Citadel’ and ‘Sinister 2’. You may watch it here.

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13. Clinical (2017)

In Netflix’s ‘Clinical,’ young patient Nora Jane (India Eisley) viciously attacks psychiatrist Jane Mathis (Vinessa Shaw) before trying to kill herself. The incident leads to Jane being diagnosed with PTSD and sleep paralysis. A heavily disfigured man named Alex (Kevin Rahm) comes to her for treatment. Although she has reservations, she accepts him as her patient. She finds out that Nora has been sent back home from the mental facility where the young girl was placed. As bizarre incidents start occurring around her, Jane comes to believe that Nora has returned to murder her. Luke Harvis and Alistair Legrand penned the script, with Legrand directing the project. You may watch ‘Clinical’ here.

12. Fractured (2019)

Netflix’s psychological horror ‘Fractured’ revolves around Ray Monroe (Sam Worthington), whose daughter Peri (Lucy Capri) falls into an exposed pit after being chased by a stray dog. Ray and his wife, Joanne (Lily Rabe), rush her to a nearby hospital and admit her there. He later discovers that both his wife and daughter are missing, and the hospital staff denies any knowledge of them. They even tell him that he had come there alone for treatment. Terrified for his family, Ray began his frantic search for them. Critics praised Worthington’s performance in the film as well as Brad Anderson’s direction and Björn Charpentier’s cinematography. You can watch the movie here.

11. Hold the Dark (2018)

In Jeremy Saulnier’s Netflix film ‘Hold the Dark,’ Jeffrey Wright stars as Russell Core, an author with in-depth knowledge of wolf behavior. A woman named Medora Slone (Riley Keough) contacts him from the fictional village of Keelut, Alaska, and requests him to come there and kill a pack of wolves as she believes that they have taken and killed three young children. Medora’s son, Bailey, is among them. Knowing that wolves don’t behave that way, Core travels to Keelut and later finds Bailey’s frozen body in the family’s home. Medora’s husband, Vernon (Alexander Skarsgård), returns from Iraq and kills several officers to retrieve his son’s body from the authorities. Based on the novel of the same name by William Giraldi, ‘Hold the Dark’ resonates with a guttural sense of dread throughout its entire runtime. You may watch the film here.



10. Bird Box (2018)

In Netflix’s ‘Bird Box,’ Earth has been invaded by demonic beings who can take the shape of a person’s worst fear and then drive them to insanity and eventual suicide. The film has two narratives that revolve around the same character, Malorie (Sandra Bullock) and are set five years apart from one another. One follows a still-pregnant Malorie as she struggles to survive immediately after the invasion, while the other depicts her attempts to keep her children alive. Directed by Susanne Bier and an adaptation of Josh Malerman’s 2014 namesake novel, the film received mostly positive reviews from the critics. You may watch it here.

9. In the Tall Grass (2019)

Based on another Stephen King novella (written in collaboration with his son Joe Hill), Netflix’s ‘In the Tall Grass’ is a gory and violent tale filled with all the familiar Stephen King themes, including incest, time travel, cannibalism, and insanity. Becky and her brother Cal (Laysla De Oliveira and Avery Whitted) hear a young boy’s cry for help from a field of tall grass while traveling to San Diego. They enter the grass looking for the boy but soon realize that they can’t get out. To make the matter even more precarious, Becky is six months pregnant. They discover that the baby’s father, Travis (Harrison Gilbertson), is also in the field and trapped. Directed by Vincenzo Natali, the film also stars Patrick Wilson, Rachel Wilson, and Will Buie Jr. You may watch ‘In the Tall Grass’ here.

8. 1922 (2017)

The cinematic adaptation of the 2010 namesake novella by Stephen King, Netflix’s horror-drama ‘1922’ is set in the eponymous year on a farm in Hemingford Home, Nebraska, and tells the story of farmer Wilf James (Thomas Jane) and his family. Content with how things are at the farm, he wants to spend his entire life there. But his wife, Arlette (Molly Parker), disillusioned and dissatisfied, wants to put it up for sale. Wilf speaks to his son Henry (Dylan Schmid) about murdering Arlette, reminding him that she disapproves of his girlfriend, Shannon (Kaitlyn Bernard). Henry reluctantly agrees to help. After killing her, they throw her body into a dry well on the property, where rats soon start feasting on it. However, this horrible act dooms both the father and son forever, as they almost willingly set themselves on their paths to destruction. You can watch the movie here.

7. I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (2016)

An atmospheric horror film, ‘I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House,’ is a story about a horror writer and her caretaker as they keep experiencing supernatural forces in their house. The author in question, Iris Blum, suffers from chronic dementia, and thus, the managers of her property have hired Lily Saylor to look after her. Lily begins noticing shadowy figures of a woman in the house and starts panicking. As time progresses, the division between fantasy and reality blurs in her eyes. We are reminded of the fact that Iris had written in one of her books that there are certain realms where the living and the dead co-exist.

Is her house also a realm like that? This film has the charm of vintage horror because of its setting and interesting characters. For those who love tense atmospheres more than jump scares, this is the film to watch. The disturbing element in the film is the restraint shown by the filmmaker. There is always a constant sense of tension that leaves the audience quite unnerved at times. You may watch the film here.

6. The Perfection (2019)

One of the most disturbing Netflix originals, ‘The Perfection,’ is a film that you should keep children away from. The central character of the film is a musical prodigy called Charlotte (Allison Williams), who is going to the most elite music school at her teacher’s invitation. She manages to become friends with one of the best students in the school, Lizzie, and slowly, they become sexually involved as well. When the two of them reach the school, they realize that under the garb of a musical school, something rather horrifying goes on. But how will the two of them manage to survive the wrath of such brutal criminals?

Violence is the reason we are asking you to watch this film in the company of adults only. Some of the scenes are too gory for even the most hardened fans of violence in cinema. The director, Richard Shepard, cleverly uses genre conventions to give us a thriller that will remain embedded in our minds for a long time. Feel free to check out the movie here.

5. Apostle (2018)

One of the finest horror movies you will find on Netflix, ‘Apostle’ is written and directed by Gareth Evans. The story of this film is centered around a man called Thomas Richardson, who returns home to the news that his sister has been kidnapped by a sinister cult and is now being held as a prisoner on their private island. Thomas is determined to rescue her from this ordeal and sets out as soon as possible. Thomas plans to infiltrate the organization while posing as one of their followers. As he steps onto the island, he is shocked by their brutal methods of performing rites and rituals. He slowly comes to understand that the cult members want to use her sister as a human sacrifice. The brilliant art direction that we get to see in this film is something that is bound to stay with us for a long time. A constant sense of dread is present throughout the film, and this is possible because of Evans’ mastery of the camera. You can check out the film here.

4. The Platform (2019)

This Spanish sci-fi horror tells the story of a unique multi-storied correctional facility where two inmates are kept on every floor. Food is sent through an elevator-like platform, which stops on each floor for a specific period, during which the inmates have to eat whatever they can. They can’t save anything for later. If they do, the prison authorities will either boil or freeze them to death by manipulating the temperature of the cell. The protagonist, Goreng (Iván Massagué), willingly joins the prison population for a diploma. He quickly learns that it’s the worst mistake he has made in his life. Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia is the film’s director. Following its 44th Annual Toronto International Film Festival premiere, Netflix released ‘The Platform’ for its global audience. You can check out the film here.

3. Gerald’s Game (2017)

Gerald’s Game is a psychological horror based on a novel written by Stephen King. It begins on a harmless note when a couple escapes to a remote lake house to spice up their sex life. Things get nasty when the husband dies unexpectedly, and the wife, Jessie, is left handcuffed to the bed frame. Jessie is horrified when the demons inside her head start lurking out in the shadows of the empty house as she struggles to tame the resurfaced darkness that had been buried deep within her ages ago. The most disturbing thing about this film is that it’s hard to comprehend whether or not everything that Jessie sees is real or just a mere projection of her deepest fears. You can watch ‘Gerald’s Game’ here.



2. Benedetta (2021)

‘Benedetta’ explores what is addressed as blasphemy as the story explores sexual power dynamics within a 17th-century convent. The movie centers on the romance between a nun named Benedetta and a peasant woman named Bartolomea. This is naturally forbidden, if not a sin. What keeps Benedetta from punishment is her visions of Jesus Christ, though some believe they are fake. The film is based on Judith C. Brown’s 1985 non-fiction book ‘Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy,’ and takes a no-holds-barred approach toward exploring the orthodox world of the time and a lesbian romance in such a setting, showcasing explicit nudity, including sex and punishment for such sin. It stars Virginie Efira as Benedetta and Daphné Patakia as Bartolomea. You can watch it here.

1. Smile 2 (2024)

‘Smile 2’ is a sequel to ‘Smile,’ both helmed by Parker Finn. The movies are rare and certainly disturbing examples of how scary something as historically pristine as a human smile can be. The second part picks up after the events of the first movie, although it has a standalone story. It follows famous popstar Skye Riley (Naomi Scott), who becomes the new target of the “Entity,” the franchise is known for. It feasts on its victims’ fear, manifesting as evil smiles. After her high school friend Lewis (Lukas Gage) kills himself in front of her, Skye is contacted by a guy named Morris who claims to know a way to kill the evil presence. However, it’s better said than done, and Skye finds it really difficult to differentiate reality from imagination as the entity slowly makes its way toward her, be it in the form of Lewis or her dead boyfriend Paul Hudson (Ray Nicholson) or anyone else. Can Skye live a normal life again, or is she really doomed, just like Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), in ‘Smile’? To find out, you can stream ‘Smile 2’ here.

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