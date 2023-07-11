Where Was God Is a Bullet Filmed?

Based on the 1999 eponymous novel by Boston Teran, ‘God Is a Bullet’ is an action crime movie that centers upon a detective named Bob Hightower, whose wife is murdered and whose daughter is kidnapped by an insidious cult. Taking matters into his own hands, Bob manages to infiltrate the cult in order to save his daughter and is soon joined by the only female victim escapee, Case Hardin, in his quest.

With the help of The Ferryman, Bob and Case go down the rabbit hole to save the former’s daughter and find closure for the latter once and for all. Written and directed by Nick Cassavetes, the thriller film features a star-studded ensemble cast comprising Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe, Jamie Foxx, and January Jones. The dark and dour visuals are complemented by the use of different interesting locations, including the city’s locales and the secluded arid region. So, it is natural for one to be curious about the filming sites of ‘God Is a Bullet.’ If you are in the same boat, we have got you covered!

God Is a Bullet Filming Locations

‘God Is a Bullet’ was filmed in Mexico and New Mexico, specifically in Mexico City and Santa Fe. According to reports, principal photography for the Jamie Foxx starrer commenced in May 2021, but it got halted when four cast members tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2021. Out of the four, one of them was bedridden and under monitoring from doctors on a daily basis. The shooting got wrapped up in August of the same year. Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the action thriller movie!

Mexico City, Mexico

A significant portion of ‘God Is a Bullet’ was lensed in and around Mexico City, the capital and largest city of Mexico. The production team traveled across the city and set up camp at a number of neighborhoods and streets to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. While most of the interiors for the film were taped on location inside actual establishments, it is a possibility that some of them were recorded on a sound stage or two of one of the film studios situated in and around the capital.

On the other hand, in the backdrop of the exteriors of the action movie, you are likely to spot several attractions and buildings, such as the Museo Soumaya, the Monument to the Revolution, Paseo de la Reforma, and the Palacio de Bellas Artes. The production team even traveled a few miles north of the city to Tequisquiapan Centro in the town of Tequisquiapan to record various prominent scenes for the film.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

To shoot some additional portions for ‘God Is a Bullet,’ the filming unit traveled to the city of Santa Fe, which translates to Holy Faith in Spanish. In particular, in August 2021, the cast and crew members were spotted lensing some key scenes in and around Bonanza Creek Ranch at 15 Bonanza Creek Lane in the city itself. Home to many large movie sets, the ranch has hosted the production of a number of movies. Some of the notable ones include ‘3:10 to Yuma,’ ‘The Missing,’ ‘News of the World,’ ‘Appaloosa,’ ‘Godless,’ ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ ‘Lonesome Dove.’

During their time in New Mexico, the production team reportedly employed approximately 85 local crew members, five New Mexico principal cast members, and five New Mexico background actors and extras. Considered one of the country’s greatest art cities, Santa Fe is not devoid of cultural and artistic attractions, which can be spotted in the backdrop of a few exterior shots. So, you might notice sites like the Santa Fe Plaza, the Loretto Chapel, the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi, the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, the New Mexico Museum of Art, and the Venice Biennale.

