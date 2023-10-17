While we wonder why genres like buddy comedy only apply to male friendship, its female counterpart, chick flick, is a traditional genre in film classification. Traditionally, the genre refers to films that cater to a predominantly teen and particularly female demography, and many movies high in romance and sentiments fall under the umbrella category. While a genre is just a tag, we have a few films you should note if you are heading to a girls’ night-in. You can watch all of these feel-good ventures on HBO Max.

10. Bride Wars (2009)

Planning your wedding with your best friend is one of the most exciting things ever, isn’t it? The same is the case for Liv (Kate Hudson) and Emma (Anne Hathaway), who have been planning their weddings together since they were kids, and that too at New York’s famous Plaza Hotel. But fate has different plans for them. After finding out that only one date is available for both of them, they realize that one of them has to either postpone her wedding or look for a different venue. But neither of them is willing to do it. Thus begin the ‘bride wars’ where the two ladies try to sabotage each other preparations for the special day since both want to get married on that very day at the Plaza Hotel. Are the ladies really willing to compromise their lifelong friendship for a wedding venue? This Gary Winick directorial answers this question.

9. Blended (2014)

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are on a trip to Africa. How much more fun can we want as cinephiles, right? In Frank Coraci’s ‘Blended,’ they are Lauren and Jim, two single parents who get a chance trip to Africa with their respective kids. But this comes after a blind date on which they meet, and it goes horribly wrong. So naturally, when each of them finds out that the other is in the same African resort, they aren’t happy at all. But then Africa happens. Want to know what that is like? Well, you will have to get ‘blended’ for that. The cast of the movie also includes Bella Thorne, Jessica Lowe, Emma Fuhrmann, and Terry Crews.

8. My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Directed by Joel Zwick, ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ centers on Toula (Nia Vardalos), a Greek, 30 and unmarried, who finally falls for Ian Miller (John Corbett), who is a non-Greek. While she is ready to marry him, her parents, who want her to get married to a nice Greek boy, are furious. Now, Ian and Toula have to find a way to make Toula’s grand family accept him, and Toula’s mother and father also have to learn to accept Ian as a non-Greek son-in-law. How these struggles turn into a giant romantic comedy is what ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ chronicles. If you are up for a wedding movie, this one promises a great watch.

7. The Age of Adaline (2015)

Directed by Lee Toland, ‘The Age of Adaline’ centers on Blake Lively’s Adaline, a woman who was rendered immortal after an accident and has remained a 29-year-old for the last 80 years. To avoid people from finding out about this secret of hers, she regularly changes her identity until she meets Ellis Jones (Michiel Huisman), who makes her want to be with him and explore love. But is that even possible for her? A time will come when Jones will realize that truth about her. And worse, he will age and die, leaving her alone all over again. What’s the point of loving each other when you cannot grow old together? This movie is bound to tear up your eyes. Our suggestion, keep a pack of tissues nearby.

6. 13 Going on 30 (2004)

An all-time favorite among rom-com fanatics, ‘13 Going on 30’ addresses something that we cannot deny wishing for at least once when we were kids. The movie shows a 13-year-old girl named Jenna Rink (Christa B. Allen) who wishes to be an adult only to wake up as a 30-year-old (Jennifer Garner) the next day. And not just that, the whole world has moved forward 17 years, and she is now the editor of her favorite magazine, Poise, and obviously all her friends are adults too. As fun as she has being a grown-up, adulthood brings its own challenges that she is not accustomed to at all. She also has to find out about herself and what she went through in the last 17 years, and this includes finding out about her childhood best friend Matt (Mark Ruffalo). Directed by Gary Winick, ‘13 Going on 30’ is a cult classic that deserves to be on every rom-com list ever.

5. Grease (1978)

Speaking of cult classics, we bring you a musical about high school teens exploring love and friendship. Starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, respectively, ‘Grease’ shows how they fall in love but part ways because Sandy has to return home to Australia. But that doesn’t happen, and she ends up attending Rydell High, the same high school that Danny attends. Danny leads the T-Birds, a bunch of leather-clad greasers, while Sandy becomes a part of The Pink Ladies, who dress in pink and are led by Rizzo (Stockard Channing).

How Danny and Sandy come together again is what we get to find out in the coolest manner. Directed by debutant Randal Kleiser, the movie is based on the stage musical ‘Grease’ by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey and became the highest-grossing musical film of the time. The album was the second-best-selling album of 1978, the first one being the previous year’s ‘Saturday Night Live,’ which also featured Travolta. If you want to experience the thrill of falling in love while shaking a leg, get yourself some ‘Grease’ right away.

4. Knocked Up (2007)

A one-night stand with a bummer of a guy named Ben Stone (Seth Rogen) takes career-oriented journalist Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) by shock because she gets pregnant. However, rather than choosing to raise the baby by herself, she opts to share the responsibility with Ben and wants him to become father material, which also involves trying to fall in love with Alison and vice-versa. Becoming a parent is a tough job and more so for Ben, who himself is still a kid, if not a baby. Seth Rogen proved his capabilities as a comedic actor with this movie, which is also his first feature film role, while Katherine Heigl is just lovely as Alison. Directed by Judd Apatow, the ‘Knocked Up’ cast also includes Leslie Mann, Paul Rudd, Jonah Hill, and Jason Segel.

3. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

When someone counts the days of his/her/their relationship, they are head over heels in love. The same is the case for Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who falls in love with Summer (Zooey Deschanel) and vice-versa. But after 500 days since they got to know each other, she dumps him. Now Tom has to press the replay button in front of his friends and go through the 500 days in order to find out what went wrong and where and when. Presented in a non-chronological manner, ‘500 Days of Summer’ shows how Tom deals with the breakup while sharing with his friends and the viewers his love life. This way, he, as well as we, realize that it is important to accept things and move on because grabbing onto stuff only slows us down. The movie is directed by Marc Webb and stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Matthew Gray Gubler, Geoffrey Arend, Clark Gregg, and Rachel Boston.

2. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

It’s not easy to get back in the dating game at the age of 40+, especially after a divorce, is it? When the very successful and happy family man Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) finds out that his wife Emily (Julianne Moore) has slept with someone else after 25 years of marriage, a divorce follows. Cal is thus set free in the single’s world of endless possibilities. However, he needs someone to maneuver him. Enter the charming self-style love guru Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), who decides to help him find his ladylove, but Cal soon realizes that he wants Emily and not anyone else. Meanwhile, Jacob, too, falls for a lady named Hannah (Emma Watson) and has no idea how to deal with it. Crazy and stupid, ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ is just lovable. Period.

1. Casablanca (1942)

The number one position on this list goes to the black-and-white classic romance starring the greats Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart. Directed by Michael Curtiz, the movie is set during the early years of World War II and tells the story of Rick Blaine (Bogart), owner of a nightclub in Casablanca, Morocco, that serves as a refuge for people fleeing from the Germans to America. Faced with the choice of either getting back to his old flame Ilsa (Bergman), whom he bumps into at his café or helping her husband Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid), a leader of the Czech resistance, escape Casablanca and thus from the Germans, Rick finds himself in a tough dilemma. From the dialogues to the theme song to the lead characters, every aspect of the movie became iconic with time, and today, ‘Casablanca’ is considered one of the best films ever made. The story of the film is adapted from an unproduced play called ‘Everybody Comes to Rick’s’ written by Murray Burnett and Joan Alison in 1940.

Read More: Best Chick Flicks of All Time