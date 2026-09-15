While we wonder why genres like buddy comedy only apply to male friendship, its female counterpart, chick flick, is a traditional genre in film classification. Traditionally, the genre refers to films that cater to a predominantly teen and particularly female demography, and many movies high in romance and sentiment fall under the umbrella category. While a genre is just a tag, we have a few films you should note if you are heading to a girls’ night-in on HBO Max.

15. Monster-in-Law (2005)

‘Monster-in-Law’ shows Charlie Cantilini (Jennifer Lopez) and her future mother-in-law, Viola Fields (Jane Fonda) locking horns. This happens after Charlie meets Kevin Fields (Michael Vartan) and the two fall in love. Viola is seemingly nice toward Charlie the first time Kevin introduces the two ladies to each other, but as time passes, it becomes clear that Viola considers Charlie as her adversary, who wants to take her son away from her. As she tries to get rid of her but to no avail, ‘Monster-in-Law’ takes the shape of a hilarious drama underscored by bizarre schemes and a mistaken afterthought. You can watch the Robert Luketic directorial right here.

14. Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

A classic musical rom-com directed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ stars Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Jean Hagen. The film showcases the change from silent films to talkies using a story set in 1920s Hollywood. Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly) and Lina Lamont (Jean Hagen) have been very popular as a romantic couple, but the advent of talkies means the need for good voices, and in this case, Lina’s voice takes the fall. She shall be dubbed by rising theater actress Kathy Selden (Debbie Reynolds). How the events unfold is portrayed beautifully and musically, underscored by an immortal moment in film history. You can stream ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ here.

13. Casablanca (1942)

The number one position on this list goes to the black-and-white classic romance starring the greats Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart. Directed by Michael Curtiz, the movie is set during the early years of World War II and tells the story of Rick Blaine (Bogart), owner of a nightclub in Casablanca, Morocco, that serves as a refuge for people fleeing from the Germans to America. Faced with the choice of either getting back to his old flame, Ilsa (Bergman), whom he bumps into at his café, or helping her husband Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid), a leader of the Czech resistance, escape Casablanca, and thus from the Germans, Rick finds himself in a tough dilemma. From the dialogues to the theme song to the lead characters, every aspect of the movie became iconic with time, and today, ‘Casablanca’ is considered one of the best films ever made. The film’s story is adapted from an unproduced play called ‘Everybody Comes to Rick’s’ written by Murray Burnett and Joan Alison in 1940. You can stream the classic film here.

12. Am I Ok? (2024)

32-year-old Lucy (Dakota Johnson) feels like she is not okay. She has no idea what she wants to do, no idea what kind of guy she likes, and avoids everyone other than her friends, including her best friend Jane (Sonoya Mizuno), who worries about her. Lucy thinks that she is lesbian, but she cannot be sure. The whole film is about Lucy trying to figure out stuff, only to realize that it is her decision that matters more than what’s supposed to be and what’s not. A sweet and compelling story about self-discovery, ‘Am I Ok?’ goes beyond being a chick flick to give us a coming-of-age drama that proves that there is no particular age for a person to transition. You can watch the film here.

11. The Color Purple (2023)

A period drama adapted from the Tony-winning Broadway musical that itself is based on Alice Walker’s eponymous Pulitzer-winning novel, ‘The Color Purple’ is directed by Blitz Bazawule. The film explores the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who find solace in each other and form an unbreakable bond in the face of abuse and patriarchy in 20th-century Georgia. Starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Colman Domingo, the film is an authentic recreation of the novel and paints a gorgeous picture of trauma and resilience, letting you decide which reigns over which. This choice that the film lets you make is what makes it beautiful. You can watch ‘The Color Purple’ here.

10. The Fallout (2021)

This emotionally draining drama explores the trauma of a school shooting as experienced by a Gen-Z teenager. Vada Cavell (Jenna Ortega) and Mia Reed (Maddie Ziegler) are in the school restroom when the sound of gunshots fills them with fear, and they hide inside one of the stalls. Soon, another student named Quinton Hasland (Niles Fitch) joins them. While the shooter is taken down by the cops, the trauma the incident gives birth to within the three teens evolves in different ways. The most adversely affected is Vada, who shuts down, soon taking to alcohol and drugs. How the trauma affects her relationships with her parents, Mia and Quinton, the latter two being her only windows in the aftermath of the tragedy, and whether she can come out of it are what we find out in this Megan Park directorial.

The depiction of trauma that results from such a tragedy and the extent to which it can affect a person has been done brilliantly in the film. Jenna Ortega shines bright as Vada Cavell, winning the Breakthrough Artist Award at the 2023 Austin Film Critics Association award ceremony and receiving a Best Actress nomination at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards. The film won three awards at the 2021 South by Southwest Film Festival. You can watch ‘The Fallout’ here.

9. Babygirl (2024)

Directed by Halina Reijn, ‘Babygirl’ explores a forbidden, passionate, and steamy affair between CEO Romy Mathis and her intern, Samuel. Romy is a married woman, but is sexually dissatisfied, something that Samuel gladly offers to take care of. Thereby, he becomes the dominant one while she becomes the submissive one. However, Romy knows how it can affect her family life and soon finds herself conflicted, albeit sexual pleasure seems to bring her back to Samuel. Starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, ‘Babygirl’ is an engrossing chick flick you will certainly enjoy with your girlfriends. It can be streamed right here.



8. My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Directed by Joel Zwick, ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ centers on Toula (Nia Vardalos), a Greek, 30 and unmarried, who finally falls for Ian Miller (John Corbett), a non-Greek. While she is ready to marry him, her parents, who want her to get married to a nice Greek boy, are furious. Now, Ian and Toula have to find a way to make Toula’s grand family accept him, and Toula’s mother and father also have to learn to take Ian as a non-Greek son-in-law. How these struggles turn into a giant romantic comedy is what ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ chronicles. If you are up for a wedding movie, this one promises a great watch that you can experience right here.

7. Girls Trip (2017)

Starring Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah, ‘Girls Trip’ is a cult classic, true-to-form chick flick about four women who set off on a road trip to a music festival in New Orleans and reconnect after college. From infidelity issues to getting high to professional highs and lows to fallout, the girls face all kinds of stuff during the trip, all of which test their bond. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, ‘Girls Trip’ is an entertaining drama whose most powerful element is its cast. You can enjoy it right here.

6. No Hard Feelings (2023)

In Gene Stupnitsky’s ‘No Hard Feelings,’ Jennifer Lawrence features as 32-year-old Maddie Barker, whose need for money makes her take up the job of being 19-year-old Percy’s (Andrew Barth Feldman) date. Percy’s parents want her to help him come out of his shell, especially with women, before he heads to college. What follows is the formation of a complex relationship between Maddie and Percy that has no name, underscored by a string of humorous events as Maddie tries to make Percy understand women. ‘No Hard Feelings’ is a coming-of-age story shaped like a sex comedy and does a job as both. You can stream the movie here.

5. Barbie (2023)

From director Greta Gerwig comes a societal satire that took the world by storm. While showcasing America’s if not the world’s most iconic and popular doll (first live-action version), Barbie, who lives in the matriarchal Barbieland along with other Barbies and Kens, the film serves as a commentary on the male-dominated real world and how Barbie deals with it after arriving in it following a crisis that can compromise her very existence. Margot Robbie stars as Barbie, while Ryan Gosling plays Ken. The rest of the cast includes Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Will Ferrell. You can watch this masterpiece right here.

4. If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (2025)

‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’ focuses on Linda (Rose Byrne), a therapist with a mental health crisis due to her daughter’s worsening feeding disorder that requires her to be fed through a tube. Abandoned by her husband, she has been caring for her daughter on her own while helping other families with their issues. She herself seeks therapy from her colleague, and in the middle of all this, gets involved in a puzzling case of abandonment concerning one of her patients. How she tackles all this chaos is what the movie is all about. Directed by Mary Bronstein, ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’ is a deeply personal drama about a “chick” pushed to the edge. It can be streamed here.

3. Practical Magic (1998)

Griffin Dunne’s cult classic movie ‘Practical Magic’ features Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens. They are carrying a generational curse that forbids them from falling in love. As the two ladies tackle this curse in their separate ways, they are soon forced to work together when an abusive man named Jimmy Angelov (Goran Visnjic) enters their lives and doesn’t want to leave, even after death. Then a detective named Gary Hallet (Aidan Quinn) arrives on the scene, and Sally develops feelings for him. How these two plots intersect forms the premise of the fantasy romance. Based on Alice Hoffman’s eponymous novel, ‘Practical Magic’ is a beloved 90s flick that blends family drama and fantasy. It can be streamed here.



2. Miss Congeniality (2000)

In Donald Petrie’s ‘Miss Congeniality,’ Sandra Bullock takes on the role of FBI undercover agent Gracie Hart, who takes part in the Miss United States beauty pageant to foil a possible bomb blast at the event. As skilled as she is, the pageant and its requirements are way different from her skill set. Thankfully, she is beautiful, which seems to be the primary requirement to gain entry to the event’s premises. While trying her best to blend in among other contestants without blowing her cover, Gracie looks for the possible targets. Bullock single-handedly keeps the movie afloat with her effortless performance and charming on-screen presence, totally earning the title of “Miss Congeniality.” The movie can be streamed here.

1. Legally Blonde (2001)

Directed by Robert Luketic, ‘Legally Blonde’ stars Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, who is dumped by his boyfriend Warner (Matt Davis) for being “too blonde.” He then joins Harvard Law School, where his old ladylove is. Adamant about winning her boyfriend back, Woods also makes it into Harvard Law, bringing in the Hawaiian attitude that is no less than a culture shock for all the wannabe lawyers around her. But she isn’t there to become just a lawyer. Elle is there to be “legally blonde.” You can watch the cult classic movie here.

Read More: Best Chick Flicks on Netflix