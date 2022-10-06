Where is A Friend of the Family Filmed?

Based on true events, Peacock’s ‘A Friend of the Family’ is a biographical crime drama series created by Nick Antosca that dramatizes the true story of the Broberg family, previously covered in the 2017 documentary titled ‘Abducted in Plain Sight’ by Skye Borgman. Set in the 1970s, the narrative follows Robert Berchtold, a charming and obsessed close family friend of the Brobergs. He kidnaps the Broberg family’s daughter, Jan, several times over the years.

The family friend, Robert, uses clever and sophisticated tactics to take advantage of the Broberg family’s vulnerabilities and somehow turn their own daughter against them, wreaking havoc in the family’s life permanently. The crime series features brilliant onscreen performances from some big names in Hollywood, including Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton, and Mckenna Grace. Moreover, the interesting use of locations is likely to make the viewers wonder where ‘A Friend of the Family’ is shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

A Friend of the Family Filming Locations

‘A Friend of the Family’ is filmed in Georgia and California, specifically in Metro Atlanta and Los Angeles. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the crime show reportedly commenced in February 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in late August of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and follow Robert as he takes Jan away from her family to different locations throughout the series!

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

A majority of ‘A Friend of the Family’ is lensed across Metro Atlanta, the most populous metropolitan statistical area in Georgia. From the looks of it, the filming unit travels around the metropolitan area to tape different sequences against suitable backdrops. Moreover, they seemingly utilize the features of one of the film studios in the area as well.

Situated across the low foothills of the Appalachian Mountains to the north and Piedmont to the south, Metro Atlanta’s cultural, economic, and demographic center is Atlanta. Over the years, the area has served as a prominent production location for different kinds of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ ‘Samaritan,’ ‘Tell Me Lies,’ and ‘Monarch.’

Los Angeles, California

Additional portions of ‘A Friend of the Family’ are taped in Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the second most populous city in the United States. Located in Southern California, LA consists of a number of tourist attractions, including the Hollywood Sign, the Natural History Museum, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Los Angeles Public Library, and the Hollywood Bowl. Moreover, it is known as the center of the television industry because it is home to major film studios and record labels. The City of Angels has featured in many filming projects, such as ‘Blonde,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘House of the Dragon,’ and ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.’

