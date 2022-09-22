Where Was Netflix’s A Jazzman’s Blues Filmed?

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, Netflix’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ is a romantic drama movie that tells the tale of forbidden love with a young couple, Bayou and Leanne, at the center of it all, as they try to stay in each other’s lives from teenage to adulthood. The pair bond over the fact that they feel like outcasts within their own community, and their bond only grows stronger as they spend more time with one another. However, as Leanne’s family forbids their relationship, the two are forced to go their separate ways.

The narrative also involves a murder mystery coupled with a series of musical numbers as Bayou becomes a musical sensation after several years and Leanne marries another man. When the old flames reignite between the two, they decide to run away together but some dark secrets from their past weigh heavy on their relationship. The settings of two different time periods, the 1940s and 1980s, against the backdrop of the countryside and the city are likely to make you question where ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ was shot. Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

A Jazzman’s Blues Filming Locations

‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ was filmed entirely in Georgia, specifically in Savannah and Atlanta. As per reports, the principal photography for the Tyler Perry directorial commenced in early May 2021 and wrapped up in a month or so, in early June of the same year. A majority of the story is set in Georgia itself, so it makes sense why the filming unit chose to shoot the movie on location. Now, without much ado, let’s follow the heartbreaking tale of Bayou and Leanne’s forbidden love, and navigate all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix film!

Savannah, Georgia

Several portions of ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ were lensed on location in and around Savannah, the oldest city in Georgia and the county seat of Chatham County. From the looks of it, the production team seemingly traveled across the city to tape different sequences against suitable backdrops. Situated on the Savannah River, Savannah is known to attract millions of tourists, mostly thanks to its parks, streets, and historic buildings.

Apart from the tourists, the city is also frequented by many filmmakers on a regular basis. As a matter of fact, besides ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ Savannah has served as a prominent filming site for several movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘Baywatch,’ ‘Gifted,’ ‘The Girl from Plainville,’ and ‘First Kill.’

Atlanta, Georgia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ were taped in Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia. In particular, the cast and crew members reportedly utilized the facilities of the Tyler Perry Studios at 315 Deshler Street Southwest to record important scenes for the Netflix film. Acquired by the director himself in 2015, the movie studio consists of twelve purpose-built soundstages, 200 acres of green space, and a vast backlot. These features make it an ideal filming site for different kinds of productions, including the Joshua Boone-starrer.

