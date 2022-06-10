Where Is Netflix’s First Kill Filmed?

Netflix’s vampire drama series ‘First Kill’ puts a modern spin on an ancient war between vampires and guild-sponsored monster-hunters. Juliette and Calliope attend the same high school and find themselves drawn to each other. However, their families’ centuries-long rivalry presents an intriguing hurdle to cross. The series is based on the story of the same name by Victoria “V.E.” Schwab.

The high-stakes teen vampire drama and all the supernatural violence it entails are set in a seemingly unremarkable suburban town. This makes the plot all the more surreal while also giving the story’s high school teen-angst aspect a fitting backdrop. If you’re wondering where ‘First Kill’ is filmed, here’s a lowdown of the locations used to bring the Netflix series to life.

First Kill Filming Locations

‘First Kill’ is set in the city of Savannah, Georgia, and part of the show’s production takes place there as well. Like Atlanta, other parts of Georgia also provide multiple backdrops for the show. In addition to location filming, the production likely uses Atlanta’s studio facilities for a number of scenes as well.

Principal photography for season 1 was seemingly underway by April 2021, with casting calls going out in Atlanta for multiple scenes. Lensing wrapped up around August 2021. Let’s take a look at the specific filming locations that were used by the production team for shooting season 1.

Savannah, Georgia

The series is shot predominantly in the city of Savannah, Georgia, with multiple locations being used as backdrops. It seems various residential neighborhoods hosted the production crew for lensing scenes of the central families. A local school also appears to have been used as a stand-in for the show’s Lancaster Academy.

According to reports, the show also shot a few scenes for season 1 at the Colonial Park Cemetery located in downtown Savannah at 200 Abercorn Street. However, it seems doubtful that the location will appear in future seasons.

Atlanta, Georgia

Multiple scenes are also lensed in the state capital of Atlanta. This includes sequences depicting a high school party in a mansion. It is likely that studio filming for the series is also carried out in Atlanta, given the city’s ample supply of production facilities.

Finally, a suburb to the north of Atlanta, called East Cobb, is also reportedly used for filming multiple scenes. It appears that the unincorporated community also lends some residential area backdrops to the series, helping the story with its suburban town setting.

