Bloodsuckers have been a part of the silver screen since ages now. All of these vampire characters were developed on some common ground but also exhibited uniqueness of their own. Vampire movies were a great trend back in the day when such movies just kept coming one after the other. But slowly, they reached saturation and slowed down a little. The only vampire movies we see now are the ones with shiny skins and good intentions. God knows what happened to classic horror. No one takes vampires seriously anymore, just how zombies cannot be taken seriously after ‘Warm Bodies.’

But Vampires are not really dead yet. I mean, of course, they don’t really exist at all but I’m not talking about them being dead in real life. I’m talking about them still being out there on the silver screen. You can read that again if you want, but I’m telling you there’s still hope because there are some really amazing TV series out there that still have a Vampire Renaissance going on. And the best part is that a lot of these TV shows can be found on Netflix. Below you will find a list of some of the best vampire shows out there on Netflix and they may not exactly be like the classic vampires but they’re still better than shiny little snowflakes. Here’s the list of really good vampire shows on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

11. Legacies (2018 -)

Starring Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, and Jenny Boyd, ‘Legacies’ is a supernatural fantasy drama television series created by Julie Plec. The show focuses on Mystic Falls’ Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted offers the young werewolves, witches, and vampires a chance to suppress their villainous impulses and become a better version of themselves. Aware their enemies can strike any day, these mythical creatures rely merely on stories and ancient folklore to learn one-on-one combat so that they have a fighting chance once they face their adversaries.

10. V Wars (2019)

Inspired by Jonathan Maberry’s comic book and anthology series of the same name, ‘V Wars’ is a science fiction horror streaming television series that stars Ian Somerhalder, Adrian Holmes, and Laura Vandervoort. The show is created by William Laurin and Glenn Davis and revolves around a vampire outbreak that threatens to pit humanity against the undead in an all-out war. The drastic events are triggered by an ancient biological infectious agent that is released from ice by climate change and is now turning people into vampires. As situations worsen with each passing day, Dr. Luther Swann joins hands with his friends Michael Fayne to stop conflict from escalating further.

9. Sirius the Jaeger (2018)

Produced by P.A.Works, ‘Sirius the Jaeger’ is a supernatural thriller anime written by Keigo Koyanagi. It follows Yuliy “Yuriychka” Jirov, a young werewolf who lost his home and loved ones to blood-thirsty vampires, so he now naturally desires to hunt them down and take revenge. When the undead run to Japan from China in the 1930s, Yuliy joins vampires hunters known as Yaegers. Once they reach the East Asian country, the stage is set for an all-out confrontation between the two groups, with the lives of countless innocent people on the line.

8. Hotel Transylvania: The Series (2017 – 2020)

A prequel to the 2012 film of the same name, ‘Hotel Transylvania: The Series’ is an animated comedy television show developed by Mark Steinberg. The story follows Mavis, who has become the official in charge of the hotel in his father’s absence who is busy attending the Vampire Council. Now, with the assistance of her friends Hank N Stein, Pedro, and Wendy Blob, Mavis desire to prove herself to her father. Unfortunately, all her wild plans are hit by an unexpected hurdle upon the arrival of Aunt Lydia, who won’t let Mavis do as she pleases.

7. Van Helsing (2016-2021)

We’ve all heard of Abraham Van Helsing, the scientist, and Dracula hunter from the classic Dracula novels. The show revolves around his daughter who goes by the name Vanessa Helsing who is resurrected back to Earth only to find that Vampires now rule the entire world and she may be our last hope to restore peace in a world where bloodthirsty monsters lurk in the shadows. If you enjoy watching post-apocalyptic worlds, then you’ll absolutely love this one. Just make sure you don’t judge this one from the first few episodes, it gets much better with time. The show has been running well since 2016 and hopefully will have something even better to offer ahead.

6. Immortals (2018)

‘Immortals’ is a Turkish attempt at vampire mythology. The series begins in the past. In 1879 in a dungeon in Thessaloniki, Greece, a woman, who is later revealed to be Mia, is killed despite her shouts claiming that she isn’t a vampire. However, before the camera pans away, a mysterious man feeds her fresh blood. In the present day, Mia arrives in Istanbul seeking revenge against her maker Dimitry as she believes that killing him will restore her humanity. Meanwhile, Dimitry desires the destruction of humanity and wants to accomplish it with his friend Numel. However, the latter has become recluse and withdrawn and even drinks blood from hospitals instead of going after humans.

5. Castlevania (2017-2021)

This anime is insanely good and is actually inspired by a video game. The plot of this anime follows a war between bloodthirsty beasts and a man who is the only survivor of the Belmont Clan, a clan that was known for hunting vampires. When the Dracula’s wife is burnt alive for practicing witchcraft, he loses his mind and unleashes bloodsucking monsters to end all of humanity. That’s where Trevor Belmont comes in as the last hope of humanity as he is the only person who can bring the lunacy of the Dracula to an end. The best representation of vampires is right here in this show and others should watch and learn. But the show may not be for everyone, because it is a pure slaughterhouse.

4. First Kill (2022)

Created by Victoria Schwab from her short story of the same name, ‘First Kill’ follows Juliette Fairmont, a teen vampire hailing from a legacy vampiric family that can trace its roots back to Lilith, who chose to be bitten by the Serpent over residing in the Garden of Eden. As she has turned 16, she has to make her first kill to be an adult member of her family. However, Juliette has trouble accepting the notion that she has to drink the blood of a human. Her life begins to change after she meets Calliope “Cal” Burns, a girl hailing from a monster-hunting family. Even though they are supposed to be mortal enemies, neither can ignore the growing passion they feel for the other person. Despite receiving mostly positive reviews from critics, ‘First Kill’ was canceled after one season.

3. The Originals (2013-2018)

‘The Originals’ is a ‘Vampire Diaries’ spin-off and at times proves to be even better than the original show. The story revolves around the Mikaelson siblings from the ‘Vampire Diaries‘ who are known as the Originals in the show. The siblings move to New Orleans to fight against a threat that comes up against their strongest brother, Klaus who expects a half breed baby with his werewolf wife. To ensure that the baby stays safe, ”the Originals” will have to fight many evil forces that will try their best to harm the baby. This show is absolutely amazing and by far one of the best on this list. Highly recommended for those who are looking for vampire TV shows.

2. Vampires (2020)

Created by Benjamin Dupas and Isaure Pisani-Ferry, ‘Vampires’ is a supernatural horror streaming television series starring Oulaya Amamra, Suzanne Clément, Aliocha Schneider, and Kate Moran. The show centers upon a Paris teen who is half-human and half-vampire. Once she begins to realize her true powers, the clueless teen is forced to come to terms with her true identity while struggling with family turmoil. To make matters worse, a secret vampire community approaches the protagonist while she has barely realized the true extent of her powers.

1. Dracula (2020)

Based on the 1897 namesake horror classic novel by Bram Stoker, ‘Dracula’ is a three-part miniseries that manages to give one of the most popular stories of all time a new twist. The narrative is split into two parts: now and then. The story begins in the now, where we see a nun interviewing a man with certain deformities. The man is revealed to be Jonathan Harker, who tells the nun that he escaped the clutches of Count Dracula. The series explains how Harker, a lawyer, ended up in the nunnery before going to the past to depict Harker’s arrival at Dracula’s castle and gradually realizing that something is terribly wrong with his host. Upon its release, the miniseries received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised how well humor and horror supplement each other in the story.

