One of the great things about Netflix is that it has opened the audience to international content in an unprecedented way. With endless movies and TV shows at our disposal, it can get somewhat overwhelming to decide what to watch next. Every year, a new slate of content from a different country is added to the streaming service. Amidst all of them, Turkish TV shows have managed to carve out a place for themselves, delivering everything from romance and thrillers to mind-bending shows that make you question the nature of reality.

24. Intersection (2016)

‘Intersection’ weaves a mesmerizing tale of love, betrayal, and redemption against the enchanting backdrop of Istanbul. This Turkish drama series intricately entangles the lives of three ambitious characters – a wealthy businessman, a talented architect, and a passionate painter – in a complex love triangle. As their paths intersect, the story unravels with intense emotions and unexpected twists, exploring the depths of desire and the price of ambition. With its magnetic performances, breathtaking cinematography, and a gripping storyline that defies conventions, ‘Intersection’ not only captures the essence of modern romance but also shows the complexities of human relationships, leaving viewers craving for more. You can watch the show here.

23. To Love, to Lose (2025- )

‘To Love, to Lose’ is about two people, Afife (Emine Meyrem), who is a writer and the owner of a diner, and Kemal (İbrahim Çelikkol), a debt collector. Afife has been struggling to write a compelling story to pitch to her seniors and is further distraught upon learning that her business is in debt, with rising interest. This is where Kemal enters her life, and he makes it clear that he is a pro at his job. However, he is also charming. As the two find themselves attracted to each other, even as their respective lifestyles come between them, ‘To Love, to Lose’ conjures an entertaining story that blends crime, romance, thriller, comedy, melodrama, and tragedy. You can stream the show here.

22. Lovers Anonymous (2025- )

‘Lovers Anonymous’ follows two people: love scientist Cem and psychology student Hazal. Cem works at a “love hospital,” treating patients who have been through heartbreak and ridding them of the disease that is love. Hazal believes that love is not a disease and applies her own techniques to treat patients who show better signs of improvement under her than under Cem. She is also the daughter of Cem’s boss. This naturally makes the two lock horns, thanks to their opposing beliefs, and it results in a string of humorous discussions, debates, and incidents, all of which make ‘Lovers Anonymous’ a thoroughly entertaining comedy series with a unique lens through which to look at love. Starring Halit Ergenc as Cem and Funda Eryigit as Hazal, ‘Lovers Anonymous’ is created by Basar Basaran. It can be streamed here.

21. Creature (2023)

Written and directed by Çağan Irmak, ‘Creature’ is a sci-fi fantasy miniseries set in Ottoman-Era Istanbul. It follows young, intelligent, and adventurous medical student Ziya (Taner Ölmez), who is obsessed with whatever there is after death. His thirst brings him face to face with Ihsan (Erkan Kolçak Köstendil), a talented doctor on the verge of madness. As the two search for the meaning of death and its purpose, they get their hands on an ancient text, ‘The Book Of Resurrections,’ that helps them create something that proves death futile but with dire consequences. While the series borrows its plot from an age-old narrative that you may have already guessed, there are elements in the film that make it enjoyable. It is dark and has its perks as a sci-fi fantasy that takes place in a certain period in history. You can watch ‘Creature’ here.

20. Letters from the Past (2025)

In ‘Letters from the Past,’ a young woman named Elif (Günes Sensoy) comes across six letters penned by the students of her dying mother, Fatma’s (Ipek Türktan) Literature Club batch of 2003. Fatma taught at a private high school in 2003 and one day, gave her students the task of writing letters to their future selves, to be delivered 20 years later, i.e., 2023. One of the letters reveals a shocking truth about Elif that makes her travel to the school for answers. As she meets those to whom the letters belong, the show travels back in time and explores the friendship the six students shared, one of whom is connected to Elif. ‘Letters from the Past’ has two timelines, one following Elif as she tries to find more info from the grown-ups and another that provides the viewers with details about the grown-ups’ student selves and their personal lives. If you are into character-driven shows, ‘Letters from the Past’ is certainly bingeworthy. It can be streamed here.



19. Old Money (2025- )

Generational wealth and new wealth clash in ‘Old Money.’ We meet Nihal Baydemir, who has the backing of her family’s generational wealth, albeit one that’s fading fast, and Osman Bulut, a self-made mogul, who wants to destroy Nihal’s shipbuilding business empire. With a business proposition as the fulcrum, an unlikely romance takes shape between Nihal and Osman, albeit the thorns of family business, wealth, power, ego, loyalty, and insecurity make things tough. The show stars Asli Enver as Nihal Baydemir and Engin Akyürek as Osman Bulut. You can stream the show here.

18. Graveyard (2022- )

‘Graveyard’ is a crime thriller that centers on Önem Özülkü (Birce Akalay), the captain of the new Special Crimes Unit. While her captaincy is poised to be a nail in the coffin of patriarchy within the department, subsequent cases of femicide, underscored by the sheer disregard of the male officers towards them, compels her to reach out to women professionals for help. As she sets out to find the culprits while fighting the systematic prejudice against women, we get a gripping and gritty crime show fueled by a strong story and effective performances. You can stream the show here.

17. Kübra (2024-)

What would you do if you realized that God was speaking to you? Would you feel special? Or powerful? Or scared? In ‘Kübra,’ adapted from Afşin Kum’s eponymous book, protagonist Gökhan also wonders the same. When he starts receiving messages from an unknown account named Kübra on the religious texting app SoulTouch, he initially ignores them. But he soon realizes that Kübra’s information is about events from the future and believes Kübra is God. As Gökhan begins acting on the information, he earns followers, supporters, and, naturally, enemies who believe he is playing God. But is he? Or is Kübra, whoever it is, playing God and manipulating Gökhan? Directed by the Tylar Brothers (Durul and Yağmur Taylan), the series stars Çağatay Ulusoy as Gökhan, along with Aslıhan Malbora, Ahsen Eroğlu, Nazan Kesal, and Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan. You can watch it here.

16. Who Were We Running From? (2023- )

Directed by Umut Aral, this crime thriller is based on Turkish author Perihan Mağden’s novel ‘Whom Were We Running From?’ The series follows a mother-daughter duo, Mother (Melisa Sözen) and Bambi (Eylül Tumbar), as they hop from one luxury hotel to another, not returning to the same hotel. They have been doing it for quite some time because Mother believes that a threat is following them. Soon, dead bodies begin to pile up, and it is Mother whom the evidence points at. Will Bambi be of any help to her mother, or will it do her better to escape? To find out, you can stream ‘Who Were We Running From?’ here.



15. As the Crow Flies (2022)

Created by Meriç Acemi, ‘As the Crow Flies’ showcases a war between ego and ambition. When teenage intern Asli Tuna (Miray Daner) meets the woman of her dreams, seasoned news anchor Lale Kiran (Birce Akalay), one of Turkey’s best and the host of the show The Other Side, Asli is at a loss for words. However, Kiran’s cold words only make her more determined to make her way into Kiran’s newsroom and take over, if not pull her down. Soon, Asli manages to use social media to create a fake invitation and reach the news network where Kiran works. What follows is how Asli tries to be at level with Lale in a world where the desire to be seen reigns supreme. Their dynamic is underscored by the politics of a newsroom and makes for a gripping drama. The rest of the ‘As the Crow Flies’ cast includes İbrahim Çelikkol, Burak Yamantürk, İrem Sak, and Defne Kayalar. You can watch the show here.

14. The Tailor (2023)

In the heart of Istanbul, ‘The Tailor‘ (original title Terzi) knits a web of mystery and family bonds. Centered around Peyami Dokumacı, a gifted young tailor who inherits his talent and thriving business from his grandfather, the series takes an intriguing turn after the old man’s demise. With his father, Mustafa, harboring a profound secret and child-like innocence, Peyami faces the challenge of protecting his father’s truth from the prying eyes of the world. Amidst this complexity, Esvet, escaping an abusive past, enters their lives, bearing secrets of her own. As hidden pasts collide and enigmatic characters intertwine, ‘The Tailor’ unravels a tale of secrets, relationships, and the unbreakable bonds of family, painting a vivid portrait of life’s unexpected twists. You can watch the show here.

13. Midnight at the Pera Palace (2022- )

Inspired by the historical non-fiction book ‘Midnight at the Pera Palace: The Birth of Modern Istanbul’ by Charles King, ‘Midnight at the Pera Palace’ is directed by Emre Şahin and Nisan Dag. The gripping time travel drama centers on young journalist Esra (Hazal Kaya), who is working on an article about the famed Pera Palace Hotel in Istanbul. She arrives at the hotel and learns more about its past, including an assassination attempt in 1919 on Mustafa Kemal, the founding father of Turkey, who was saved by one of the hotel’s guests. Esra is inadvertently transported back to 1919 and finds herself struggling to prevent the assassination attempt on Kemal. A gripping and visually captivating drama that blends time travel with real historical events and facts, ‘Midnight at the Pera Palace’ is an enriching experience. It can be streamed here.

12. The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri (2022- )

Created by Cem Yilmaz, ‘The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri’ is a comedy series that centers on an adult-film director, Ersan Kuneri (Cem Yılmaz), who has just been released from prison. Set in 1980s Turkey, the series follows Kuneri, as he, contrary to other people’s expectations of him returning to direct XXX films, opts to direct a historical drama. What follows is a campy take on how a film is made, presented with a spread of humor and drama. A new kind of comedy series presented in a sharp, humorous tone, ‘The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri’ offers an entertaining watch. It can be streamed here.

11. Another Self (2022-)

Created by Nuran Evren Sit, ‘Another Self’ is a rom-com drama about three women- Ada (Tuba Büyüküstün), a surgeon, Sevgi (Boncuk Yılmaz), a lawyer, and Leyla (Seda Bakan), a social media influencer- who go on a road trip to the seaside village of Ayvalik, Turkey, to rid themselves of the baggage of their pasts. Also, Sevgi’s cancer has relapsed, and Ayvalik is home to a healer who she believes can cure her. Thus, her friends Ada and Leyla also join her on the trip. The trip becomes one of spiritual healing for our trio of ladies, each of whom finds her answer in Ayvalik. How? Well, you have to watch this series to find out. You can do so right here.

10. Museum of Innocence (2026)

‘Museum of Innocence’ is based on Nobel Prize-winning author Orhan Pamuk’s novel ‘The Museum of Innocence.’ Set in 1970s Istanbul, the story follows a wealthy man, Kemal (Selahattin Paşalı), who becomes romantically obsessed with his poor, distant young relative, a shopgirl named Füsun (Eylül Lize Kandemir), while planning his wedding with a socialite. Their steamy forbidden romance unfolds over a decade against the backdrop of Istanbul, including Füsun’s mysterious disappearance. Kemal eventually reunites with Füsun for one night only before they separate forever. To pay homage to his love for Füsun, Kemal displays all the objects from their relationship in Füsun’s former house, transforming it into a “museum of innocence.” A must-watch for Orhan Pamuk fans, the series is directed by Zeynep Günay and can be streamed right here.

9. Fatma (2021)

‘Fatma‘ is a riveting Turkish thriller that takes viewers on an intense and unpredictable ride. Starring Burcu Biricik in the titular role, the series revolves around a cleaning lady named Fatma, who inadvertently becomes entangled in a web of crime and corruption while searching for her missing husband. Fueled by desperation and determination, Fatma embarks on a dark and relentless journey, uncovering shocking secrets along the way. The show masterfully combines suspense, drama, and impeccable storytelling, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. You can watch it here.



8. Love 101 (2020-2021)

If you are in the mood for some light teen drama, ‘Love 101‘ should be on your list. It follows the story of a group of carefree and reckless teenagers who do something that leads to their expulsion from school. Their only hope is the one teacher about to leave town for another job. To make her stay, they plot to make her fall in love with another teacher. What ensues is a hilarious mix of comedy, drama, and a whole lot of romance. You can watch ‘Love 101’ here.

7. Shahmaran (2023)

‘Shahmaran‘ (‘Şahmaran’ in Turkish) is a spellbinding Netflix series that weds fantasy and drama in a captivating narrative. Directed by Umur Turagay and penned by Pınar Bulut, the show introduces Şahsu, a psychology lecturer from Istanbul, who embarks on a journey to Adana to confront her estranged grandfather. In this ancient town, she finds herself immersed in a community deeply devoted to Şahmaran, a mythical being with the body of a woman and the tail of a snake bound by a prophetic destiny. Her life takes a mystical turn as she encounters the enigmatic figure, Maran. You can watch the show here.

6. The Club (2021–2023)

Directed by Seren Yüce and Zeynep Günay Tan, ‘The Club’ is set in 1950s Istanbul and follows Matilda Aseo (Gökçe Bahadir), who has just come out of a Turkish prison after doing time for murder. While she doesn’t want to find her daughter Raşel (Asude Kalebek), who was an infant when Matilda went to prison and grew up in an orphanage, her motherly instincts kick in once she sees Raşel’s photo. A handful of events occur, after which Matilda ends up working at Club Istanbul. But this is only to keep its manager Çelebi (Firat Tanis) from sending Raşel to prison for a break-in. However, it will allow Matilda to keep an eye on Raşel and ensure her safety. This includes keeping her away from Çelebi and the club owner, Orhan Sahin (Salih Bademci). Addressing themes including but not limited to politics, religion, and romance, ‘The Club’ has a layered narrative, one that is intense and fascinating. You can stream it here.

5. The Gift (2019-2021)

A Netflix Original, ‘The Gift‘ follows the story of a girl named Atiye. For as long as she can remember, she has been drawing a symbol she has never seen anywhere else. It is prominent in her paintings and haunts her dreams, but she never pays much attention to it. Then, one day, the symbol is found in Gobekeli Tepe’s caves, which have been closed off for thousands of years. Atiye is intrigued by this discovery, and the quest to find out her connection with the symbol leads her on an adventurous journey full of surprising twists. You can watch ‘The Gift’ here.

4. The Town (2025)

Estranged brothers Efe (Okan Yalabık) and Selim (Ozan Dolunay) and their friends find bags full of money in a wrecked car. All the money will easily help Efe and Selim settle their financial issues, but it is clear that someone will come looking for the money. Naturally, they chalk out a plan to send their people off their tracks. Be that as it may, all that money calls for greed, and not to mention the dead bodies in the car will naturally attract the cops and authorities. If anyone has seen them near the car, the group will eventually be questioned. Another question that lingers is, what if the money belongs to someone dangerous, like a gangster? ‘The Town’ explores themes of family issues, lies, deceit, and murder, to give us an enjoyable thriller drama. It can be streamed here.

3. Ethos (2020)

‘Ethos’ is a Turkish drama series that delves into the complexities of society, psychology, and human relationships. The show, created by Berkun Oya, follows the life of Meryem, a psychologist who encounters a diverse range of patients from different walks of life. As she delves into their stories, the series explores issues of identity, culture, and social norms. ‘Ethos’ is known for its deep character development and thought-provoking narrative, offering viewers a unique insight into the human psyche and the challenges people face in a rapidly changing world. The series has gained critical acclaim for its compelling storytelling and strong performances. You can watch the show here.

2. The Protector (2018-2020)

‘The Protector’ is a thrilling blend of fantasy and action. The series, starring Çağatay Ulusoy, follows Hakan Demir, a young man who discovers his extraordinary powers and must protect Istanbul from supernatural threats. Guided by an ancient secret society, Hakan’s journey unfolds with mystical artifacts and rich Turkish folklore. The show is renowned for its impressive production values, engaging storyline, and charismatic lead. It not only captivates audiences with its supernatural elements but also showcases the beauty of Istanbul. ‘The Protector’ offers a unique take on the superhero genre, appealing to action and fantasy fans. You can watch the show here.



1. Rise of Empires: Ottoman (2020)

If you have a thing for historical dramas, then ‘Rise of Empires: Ottoman‘ should be on your watchlist. The story revolves around the fall of Constantinople and the wars and carnage that accompanied it. It begins with Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II’s campaign to conquer Constantinople, but his ambition doesn’t rest there. He plans more wars, and amidst this, we also look into the court drama and the people’s personal connections. The show features a lot of action that will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the season. You can watch ‘Rise of Empires: Ottoman’ here.

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