Where was Blonde Filmed?

Based on the eponymous 2000 novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ is a biographical psychological drama movie written and directed by Andrew Dominik. It dramatizes the life and career of one of the most famous Hollywood icons — Marilyn Monroe. The narrative follows Norma Jeane Mortenson as she struggles from a traumatic childhood and becomes an actress in the 50s and early 60s. With her stage name, Marilyn Monroe, she manages to become world famous, but it masks all the issues that she faces in her personal life, such as exploitation, romance issues, drug addiction, and abuse of power.

Ana de Armas takes on the burden yet the honor of essaying the role of Norma Jeane/Marilyn Monroe while several other big names in Hollywood feature in the movie as well, including Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson. A majority of the movie is presented in black and white to immerse the viewers in the time period of the star, effectively. Moreover, you may wonder if the film was shot in actual locations where Monroe left her imprint in real life. Well, lucky for you, we have all the information about the same!

Blonde Filming Locations

‘Blonde’ was filmed entirely in California, particularly in Los Angeles County. The principal photography for the biographical movie reportedly commenced in early August 2019 and wrapped up in October of the same year. However, the shooting of a few additional portions was delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and finally finished in July 2021. So, let’s not waste any time and jump right into all the specific filming sites where Ana de Armas portrays Marilyn Monroe!

Los Angeles County, California

A majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘Blonde’ were lensed all around Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. The filming unit utilized the facilities of Warner Bros. Studios at 4000 Warner Boulevard in Burbank and the Fox Studio Lot at 10201 West Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles. The former consists of 37 different sound stages that range in size from 6,000 to 32,000 square feet and a wide range of exterior sets, while the latter is home to 15 sound stages and a number of scenic on-lot locations within its vicinity.

Moreover, the production team set up camp in the Raleigh Studios as well. Located at 5300 Melrose Avenue East in Los Angeles, the studio facility has 13 stages, including four Cycloramas, a production resource center, on-site lighting and grip services, and 309,050 square feet of studio space on 10 acres. All these features make it a favorable production location for different kinds of filming projects. Several beach scenes were reportedly recorded on the beaches of Malibu.

The scene depicting the ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ premiere in the movie was taped in and around Los Angeles Theatre at 615 South Broadway in Downtown LA. The famous Musso & Frank Grill restaurant at 6667 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood also served as an important filming site for the movie. While the initial scenes where Norma Jeane lives with her mentally ill mother were seemingly shot on location at the actual house situated at 6012 Afton Place in San Jose, the death scene was also reportedly shot on location in the same room where she actually died, that is, at 12305 5th Helena Drive in Los Angeles.

In a September 2022 interview with Deadline, Ana de Armas expanded on her experience of portraying Marilyn Monroe and how she and other crew members felt her presence during the production. She said, “I truly believe that she was very close to us, she was with us… She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about. She was with me and it was beautiful. I think she was happy…Being in the same places that she was, filming in her house, it was a very strong sensation there was something in the air and I think she was approving of what we were doing.”

