Where is Fox’s Monarch Filmed?

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Fox’s ‘Monarch’ is a musical drama series that revolves around the Romans — Dottie Roman and Albie Roman — who have built a country music dynasty together, even though the origins of the dynasty are not what one expects them to be. However, when their legacy and dynasty are in danger, Roman’s daughter named Nicolette Roman steps up and ensures that she does her best to protect the family’s reign in country music.

During this process, Nicolette takes her chance and rises to stardom as well. The music drama series steers away from the regular themes and elements usually seen in such shows as it also incorporates suspenseful and murderous elements. These aspects make ‘Monarch’ an enthralling watch, keeping the viewers hooked on each episode. Moreover, the use of interesting locations, including the concerts and the Roman family’s house, is likely to make one wonder about the actual filming sites that appear in the series. Well, if you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

Monarch Filming Locations

‘Monarch’ is filmed entirely in Georgia, specifically in Atlanta, Hall County, and Macon. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the country music series reportedly commenced in September 2021 and wrapped up in late March 2022. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, Georgia is known for its diverse landscapes, flora, and fauna. These features make the state a prominent filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Monarch.’ Now, without further ado, let’s traverse the specific locations where the Roman family reigns over the country music scene!

Atlanta, Georgia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Monarch’ are taped on location in Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia. It seems that the filming unit sets up camp in Piedmont Park at 1320 Monroe Drive Northeast in Atlanta to shoot a few scenes for the series. Apart from that, they travel across the city to lens different scenes against suitable backdrops. Over the years, the city has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows, such as ‘Day Shift,’ ‘The Nice Guys,’ ‘Cobra Kai,’ and ‘Ms. Marvel.’

Hall County, Georgia

Several portions of ‘Monarch’ are also recorded in Hall County, a county situated in the north-central part of Georgia. In particular, the lavish property at 3509 Tanners Mill Circle in Gainesville stands for the Roman family’s estate. Some of the sites of interest in the county are the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Gainesville Theatre Alliance, Elachee Nature Science Center, and Lake Sidney Lanier.

Macon, Georgia

In the early stages of production of the debut season, the cast and crew members of ‘Monarch’ were spotted taping some pivotal sequences on Mulberry Street in Macon, a consolidated city county in Georgia. It is possible that they even set up camp in the Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry Street to lens a few scenes for the series. Macon hosts a number of festivals regularly, including the International Cherry Blossom Festival, Pan African Festival, the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, and Macon’s annual Bragg Jam festival, to name a few.

