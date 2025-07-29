3 Best Gerard Butler Movies on Netflix (July 2025)

Scottish actor and filmmaker Gerard James Butler first appeared on screen in the mid-1990s in supporting roles in films such as ‘Mrs Brown,’ ‘Tomorrow Never Dies‘ and ‘Tale of the Mummy.’ At the turn of the century, he began to bag leading roles, with his big break coming in 2007 playing King Leonidas of Sparta in Zack Snyder’s film, ‘300.’ He solidified his place in Hollywood as an action hero with the ‘Has Fallen’ series of thriller films, starting with ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ in 2013. His other films in the genre include the likes of ‘Geostorm,’ ‘Den of Thieves,’ ‘Greenland,’ and ‘Plane.’ Gerard has also dabbled in voice acting, lending his voice to the animated ‘How to Train Your Dragon‘ franchise for a role which he reprised in the live-action remake. If you are looking for films starring Gerard Butler to stream on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

3. London Has Fallen (2016)

Directed by Babak Najafi, ‘London Has Fallen’ is the second installment of the ‘Has Fallen’ series that stars Gerard Butler as Secret Service agent Mike Banning, head of security for US President Benjamin Asher (Aaron Eckhart). The story opens with the death of the British Prime Minister, which leads to all major world leaders, including Benjamin, converging upon London to pay their respects. This provides a golden opportunity for terrorist who have set their sights on the city to launch an attack to upend the political landscape across the globe. Benjamin gets abducted in the ensuing mayhem, and it falls upon Banner to get the US President back to safety. The intense political action thriller sees Gerard at his finest. You can watch the film here.

2. Plane (2023)

‘Plane’ by Jean-François Richet follows ex-RAF-turned-commercial pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler), whose plane suffers an unfortunate crash due to bad weather conditions on a forested island in the Philippines. While Brodie’s skills mitigate the disaster, unfortunately for everyone onboard, they land in the middle of a war-torn region. Soon, the passengers are taken hostage by a group of armed rebels, while Brodie and fugitive homicide suspect Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter) manage to avoid detection. Louis was being transported to Canada on the same aircraft by the FBI. In his moment of desperation, Brodie teams up with him and takes on the dangerous mission of rescuing his passengers. Stream the survival action thriller here.

1. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025)

Helmed by Christian Gudegast, ‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’ is a direct sequel to the 2018 film ‘Den of Thieves,’ with the plot being loosely based on the real-life 2003 Antwerp diamond heist. Gerard Butler reprises his role of Nicholas “Big Nick” O’Brien, a cop on the hunt for Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.), a former marine and thief who has previously managed to give him the slip. During the investigation, Nick becomes aware of Donnie’s plan to carry out a diamond heist and decides to join the team himself. Watch the action thriller heist film on Netflix.

