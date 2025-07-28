4 Best Bradley Cooper Movies on Netflix (July 2025)

Making his on-screen debut with a guest role in the ‘Sex and the City’ television series in 1999, actor and filmmaker Bradley Charles Cooper has had a slow start in Hollywood. His breakthrough role was in the 2009 film ‘The Hangover,’ which spawned two sequels. As his career progressed, Bradley took on diverse roles, starring in projects like ‘Silver Linings Playbook,’ ‘American Hustle,’ and ‘American Sniper.’ He has also turned director for critically acclaimed films such as ‘A Star Is Born‘ and ‘Maestro,’ and won several accolades for his contribution to the entertainment industry. If you are looking for films to stream on Netflix that feature Bradley Cooper, the following curated list will help you get started.

4. Aloha (2015)

Helmed by Cameron Crowe, ‘Aloha’ stars Bradley Cooper as celebrated military contractor Brian Gilcrest, who gets rehired by a former boss (Bill Murray) and returns to the site of his greatest career triumphs in Oahu, Hawaii. There, he reconnects with his former lover, Tracy Woodside (Rachel McAdams), who is now married to an Air Force recruit (John Krasinski). Brian is shadowed by fighter pilot Allison Ng (Emma Stone), who has been assigned as his watchdog. While he initially finds her a handful, Brian soon realizes he is falling for the feisty girl. You can watch the heartfelt romantic comedy here.

3. A Star Is Born (2018)

Marking the directorial debut of Bradley Cooper, ‘A Star Is Born’ tells the story of famous, hard-drinking musician Jackson Maine (Bradley), who discovers and falls in love with Ally (Lady Gaga), a struggling singer-songwriter. Taking her under his wing, Jackson inspires her not to give up on her dreams. As he pushes her into the spotlight, Ally’s career takes off for the stratosphere. However, it takes a toll on the personal relationship that the two share, as Jackson faces an uphill battle with his inner demons. The musical romantic drama is a remake of the 1937 original by William A. Wellman, which has been remade twice previously in 1954 and 1976. You can stream it on Netflix.

2. The Mule (2018)

Based on the news article ‘The Sinaloa Cartel’s 90-Year-Old Drug Mule’ by Sam Dolnick, ‘The Mule’ by Clint Eastwood stars him as Earl Stone, a 90-year-old horticulturist and Korean War veteran who is broke and alone. When Earl faces foreclosure on his business, he takes up a job as a drug transporter for a Mexican cartel. Meeting with early success, Earl earns a significant amount of money, as well as gets charged with a larger shipment of the product. This brings him within the radius of DEA agent Colin Bates (Bradley Cooper). With the law enforcement as well as the cartel breathing down his neck, Earl is forced to come to terms with himself and his past mistakes. Watch the true crime drama here.

1. Maestro (2023)

Directed by and starring Bradley Cooper, ‘Maestro’ chronicles the love story of conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan). Leonard meets Felicia at the age of 25 and builds a life together, supporting each other’s careers and overcoming all conflicts and troubles. The biographical romantic drama depicts the private moments of the composer’s life, with Cooper delivering a love letter to his life and art. You can stream the film here.

