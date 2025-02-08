15 Best Football Movies and Shows on Netflix (February 2025)

There’s something inherently compelling about media centered around American football — whether in movies, TV shows, or documentaries. The sport’s blend of strategy, athleticism, and raw emotion makes for gripping storytelling, no matter the subgenre. These stories have the power to inform, inspire, and immerse audiences in narratives that go beyond the game itself — exploring themes of perseverance, teamwork, and personal triumph. Regardless of whether a particular film or show ranks among your favorites, the experience of watching is almost always thrilling and enriching. Netflix offers a diverse selection of American football content that captures the essence of the sport in all its glory. To help you dive into this world, we’ve curated a list of the best American football movies and shows on Netflix.

15. Titletown High (2021)

Created by Jason Sciavicco, ‘Titletown High’ is an engrossing reality docuseries that takes viewers inside the world of high school football in Valdosta, Georgia — one of the most storied football towns in America. The series follows the Valdosta Wildcats as they battle the intense pressures of maintaining their legacy, dealing with personal challenges, and facing the weight of sky-high expectations. What makes ‘Titletown High’ compelling is its blend of raw sports drama and personal storytelling, making it more than just a football documentary. It provides an inside look at the culture of high school football in the South, where the sport is almost a way of life. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or just enjoy coming-of-age stories filled with real stakes, this series offers a binge-worthy mix of competition, ambition, and drama. You can stream it here.

14. 80 for Brady (2023)

Kyle Marvin’s ‘80 for Brady’ is a lighthearted sports comedy inspired by a true story. The film follows four lifelong best friends — played by veteran actresses Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field—who are die-hard fans of NFL superstar Tom Brady. Determined to see him play in Super Bowl LI, the group embarks on a hilarious and heartwarming adventure to attend the big game, facing unexpected challenges, misadventures, and plenty of laughs along the way. While football serves as the backdrop, the heart of the movie lies in its celebration of lifelong bonds, resilience, and the idea that it’s never too late for an adventure. With a cast of Hollywood icons and an uplifting message, the film is a delightful mix of sports enthusiasm and feel-good comedy, making it an entertaining choice for both football lovers and those looking for a light, inspiring story. Stream this wholesome movie here.

13. Home Team (2022)

‘Home Team’ is a family sports comedy loosely inspired by the true story of NFL coach Sean Payton. Kevin James stars as Payton, who, after being suspended from the NFL following the Bountygate scandal, returns to his hometown and unexpectedly finds himself coaching his 12-year-old son’s underdog football team. As he adjusts to the drastically different stakes of youth football, he bonds with his son and helps the team grow, all while rediscovering his love for the game in a new way. While the Charles and Daniel Kinnane directorial leans into comedy, it also delivers heartfelt moments about fatherhood, second chances, and the impact of mentorship. Perfect for a family-friendly watch, it’s an enjoyable story that highlights the power of perseverance—both on and off the field. This movie can be watched here.

12. Colin in Black & White (2021)

Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick’s creation ‘Colin in Black & White’ is a bold and thought-provoking limited series that blends drama with social commentary. The show chronicles the formative years of Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback turned activist, as he juggles race, identity, and his passion for football while growing up in a white adoptive family. Through a mix of narrative storytelling and direct commentary from Kaepernick himself, the series sheds light on the experiences that shaped his worldview and led him to take a stand against racial injustice. Whether you’re interested in sports, social justice, or personal resilience, this series offers a powerful and eye-opening exploration of one athlete’s journey beyond the game. You might watch it here.

11. 23 Blast (2014)

‘23 Blast’ is an inspiring sports drama based on the true story of Travis Freeman, a high school football player who lost his sight due to a sudden illness but refused to give up on the sport he loved. Despite his blindness, Travis (Mark Hapka) finds a way to return to the field with the help of his coach, teammates, and unwavering determination. The Dylan Baker directorial follows his incredible journey of overcoming adversity, proving that physical limitations don’t have to define one’s future. If you’re a fan of underdog stories that highlight the human spirit’s ability to triumph over obstacles, 23 Blast is a must-watch. Find this movie here.

10. We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (2021)

Created by Rudy Valdez, ‘We Are: The Brooklyn Saints’ is a compelling four-part documentary series that offers an intimate look at a youth football program in Brooklyn, New York. The series follows the Brooklyn Saints, a community-driven team that provides young athletes with structure, mentorship, and a sense of belonging both on and off the field. More than just a sports doc, it highlights the challenges these kids face growing up in underserved communities and the coaches who dedicate their lives to guiding them toward success. For those who enjoy sports documentaries with a strong human element, this series offers a deeply moving and inspiring watch. This documentary can be streamed here.

9. Audible (2021)

In ‘Audible’, director Matthew Ogens delivers a deeply moving documentary short that follows Amaree McKenstry-Hall, a deaf high school football player, as he navigates his senior year at Maryland School for the Deaf. The film captures his journey through personal loss, the challenges of adolescence, and the pressures of maintaining his team’s winning streak, all while preparing to step into an uncertain future. Through stunning visuals and a deeply personal narrative, the documentary highlights themes of identity, perseverance, and belonging. Both inspiring and emotionally gripping, ‘Audible’ is an unforgettable watch that proves football is a source of strength and connection. Find this inspiring real story here.

8. Coach Snoop (2018)

Netflix’s creation ‘Coach Snoop’ is an inspiring documentary series that follows hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg as he mentors young athletes through his Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL). Founded to provide at-risk kids with structure, discipline, and opportunity, the league goes beyond the game, teaching life lessons and instilling values that extend far beyond the field. Through candid moments with the players, their families, and Snoop himself, the series offers a heartfelt look at the impact of mentorship and community support. With its mix of humor, raw emotion, and powerful personal stories, the series is an engaging and uplifting watch for football fans and anyone who believes in the transformative power of mentorship. Witness this unique piece of cinema here.

7. Untold: Johnny Football (2023)

‘Untold: Johnny Football’ is a gripping documentary that delves into the rise and fall of Johnny Manziel, the controversial and charismatic former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. The film traces his meteoric rise to fame at Texas A&M, where his playmaking ability captured the attention of the sports world, only for his off-field behavior and personal struggles to derail his career. Featuring candid interviews with Manziel himself, along with those who were close to him, the documentary explores the pressures of fame, the impact of reckless choices, and the complicated relationship between athletes and the media. The documentary sheds light on the darker side of sports fame and the personal demons that many athletes face. Whether you’re a football fan or simply fascinated by the intersection of celebrity and self-destruction, ‘Untold: Johnny Football’ offers an unfiltered and captivating story of talent, fame, and the price of both. It can be streamed here.

6. Untold: Swamp Kings (2023)

‘Untold: Swamp Kings’ is an enthralling documentary series that takes an in-depth look at the University of Florida Gators’ dominant football program under head coach Urban Meyer in the mid-2000s. The series explores the team’s rise to national prominence, winning two national championships, and the complex personalities that fueled their success, including star players like Tim Tebow, Aaron Hernandez, and others. Through interviews with players, coaches, and insiders, it unveils the intense pressure, controversy, and behind-the-scenes dynamics that defined the program during its peak. The series sheds light on the team’s controversial moments and the high-stakes environment that shaped their careers. For fans of college football and those interested in the untold stories behind legendary teams, Swamp Kings offers an engaging and thought-provoking look at one of the most talked-about programs in the sport’s history. You might stream it here.

5. Greater (2016)

‘Greater’ is an inspiring sports drama based on the true story of Brandon Burlsworth, an overlooked and underestimated football player. The film chronicles his journey from a walk-on at the University of Arkansas, where he faced skepticism due to his size and lack of athleticism, to becoming one of the most respected players in college football before tragically losing his life in a car accident just days after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. The David Hunt directorial explores the deep bond between Brandon and his family, particularly his brother, providing an emotional depth that enhances the story’s impact. For anyone who loves an underdog story or values hard work and dedication, ‘Greater’ is a must-watch, showcasing the incredible legacy of a player who never gave up on his dreams. Find it available here.

4. All American (2018-Present)

Created by April Blair, ‘All American’ is an engaging TV drama series that draws inspiration from the life of professional football player Spencer Paysinger. The show follows Spencer James, a talented high school football player from South Los Angeles who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School. As he navigates the stark differences between his old neighborhood and the wealthy world of Beverly Hills, Spencer faces challenges both on and off the field, including family struggles, friendships, and the pressure of living up to his potential. The show skillfully explores the personal and professional dilemmas that come with balancing ambition and family loyalty, all set against the backdrop of high school football. With its relatable characters, high-stakes sports action, and thought-provoking themes, ‘All American’ has captured the hearts of viewers and is a must-watch for anyone interested in a blend of sports and powerful storytelling. You can watch it here.

3. Ballers (2015-2019)

Stephen Levinson’s ‘Ballers’ is a comedic drama series that offers an inside look at the world of professional football through the eyes of Spencer Strasmore (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), a former NFL star who transitions into a financial management career for current athletes. As Spencer navigates the high-stakes world of wealth, fame, and personal turmoil, he must balance the needs of his clients, his own financial struggles, and the complexities of the relationships he builds along the way. With a strong performance by Johnson and a compelling supporting cast, Ballers offers a smart and entertaining portrayal of the challenges and rewards that come with a life after football. If you’re interested in the glamorous and sometimes complicated world of sports stardom, ‘Ballers’ is a must-watch. You can find it here.

2. Four Falls of Buffalo (2015)

In Tom Fassaert’s ‘Four Falls of Buffalo,’ the documentary takes an intimate and emotional look at the Buffalo Bills’ unforgettable journey through four consecutive Super Bowl losses in the early 1990s. Focusing on the highs and lows of their historic run, the film highlights the mental and emotional toll these near-misses had on the players, coaches, and staff involved. Through candid interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, Four Falls of Buffalo reveals the personal struggles and resilience of a team that was at the top of its game yet never quite able to capture the ultimate prize. It’s a must-watch for football fans who want to explore how failure can shape legacies just as much as victory. For those interested in the psychological and emotional complexities of being a part of an elite team, this documentary offers a deeply moving and thought-provoking experience. You can stream this documentary here.

1. Last Chance U (2016-2020)

Created by Greg Whiteley, ‘Last Chance U’ is a documentary series that takes an in-depth look at the lives of junior college football players who are given one final shot at achieving their dreams of playing professionally. Set across various schools, ‘Last Chance U’ follows the struggles, sacrifices, and triumphs of athletes battling personal demons, academic challenges, and the pressures of living up to their potential. Through raw, emotional storytelling, the series reveals the intensity of the competition and the obstacles these players face both on and off the field.

What makes ‘Last Chance U’ so powerful is its portrayal of second chances and redemption. It shows the resilience of players who are determined to make it to the next level despite facing adversity. The series is a must-watch for football fans and anyone interested in the powerful underdog story. This stunning tale can be watched here.

Read More: Best Sports Documentaries On Netflix