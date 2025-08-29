4 Best Selena Gomez Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

An actress, singer, songwriter, producer, and businesswoman, Selena Marie Gomez wears many feathers on her cap. She began her career as a child actor in television shows such as ‘Barney & Friends‘ and ‘Wizards of Waverly Place,’ before shifting her focus to her singing career. Releasing albums as part of a band and then singles, singing catapulted Selena into global stardom. She continues to star in films and television shows, such as ‘Spring Breakers,’ ‘Emilia Pérez,’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ Beyond the entertainment industry, Selena has founded an extremely successful cosmetics empire and has been a vocal human rights activist, advocating for mental health, and gender, racial, and LGBT equality. If you wish to follow Selena Gomez‘s work on Netflix, the following list is all you need.

4. The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

Written and directed by Jim Jarmusch, ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ is set in the sleepy rural town of Centerville, where police Chief Cliff Robertson (Bill Murray) and his partner, Officer Ronnie Peterson (Adam Driver), realize something mysterious is afoot. The moon hangs low in the sky, daylight becomes unpredictable, and animals start to exhibit odd behaviour. Soon, the town faces a threat greater than anything it ever expected: the dead rising from their graves. The officers figure out that the zombies are trying to get back to the lives that they once lived, and try to stop them. Selena Gomez stars in the film as Zoe, a young traveller who gets caught in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. You can watch the absurdist zombie comedy here.

3. The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

The Rob Burnett directorial, ‘The Fundamentals of Caring,’ is adapted from the novel ‘The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving’ by Jonathan Evison. The narrative revolves around Ben Benjamin (Paul Rudd), an out-of-work writer in Seattle who is coping with a personal tragedy and decides to be a caregiver. He is employed by a bank office manager from England to look after her 18-year-old son with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Trevor (Craig Roberts). While the latter initially remains stubborn and difficult, the two slowly begin to bond. They embark on a road trip, where they meet new people, like the cute and charming Dot (Selena Gomez), and realize the importance of hope and human connections. You can stream the poignant road comedy-drama here.

2. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,’ released internationally as ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation,’ is the third installment of the eponymous film series and is directed by Genndy Tartakovsky. It continues the story of Dracula, who runs a hotel in Transylvania for monsters, and his daughter Mavis, who is now married to a human named Johnny and raising a child with him. To give her father a rest from his everyday duties at the hotel, which he has performed diligently for ages, Mavis surprises Dracula with a family voyage on a luxury Monster Cruise Ship.

Dracula’s friend group and their family, including Murray the Mummy, Frankenstein’s monster, Griffin the Invisible Man, and Wayne the Werewolf, decide to tag along. However, when Dracula falls for the mysterious ship Captain, Ericka, Mavis slips into the protective parent mode, suspecting something sinister is going on behind the scenes. Selena Gomez lends her voice to Mavis in the animated comedy that you can view here.

1. Emilia Pérez (2024)

Helmed by Jacques Audiard, based on his eponymous opera libretto and ‘Écoute’ by Boris Razon, ‘Emilia Pérez‘ tells the story of three women living in Mexico whose lives intertwine in a breathtaking way. The titular Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) wishes to retire from her business and disappear forever, so that she can start her life anew as her true self. To help her do that, she enlists the service of Rita Mora Castro (Zoe Saldaña), a struggling lawyer stuck in a dead-end job. As the work gets underway, Emilia’s wife Jessi (Selena Gomez) and her children are sent away to ensure their safety. Watch the musical crime film on Netflix.

