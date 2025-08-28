List of All Andrew Garfield Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

English and American thespian Andrew Russell Garfield is known for his work both in films and on stage. While his breakthrough came in 2007 with ‘Boy A,’ it is his performance in ‘The Social Network‘ that put him on the map three years later. Andrew’s popularity significantly increased when he was cast as Spider-Man in Sony’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man‘ film series, beginning in 2014. With films such as ‘Hacksaw Ridge,’ ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!,’ and ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye‘ under his belt, Andrew is a favorite among critics. He also has a successful stage career and has appeared on the small screen as well, such as in the critically acclaimed miniseries, ‘Under the Banner of Heaven.’ If you are looking to check out Andrew Garfield‘s works on Netflix, the following list is for you.

1. Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021)

Marking the feature directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda, ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ is adapted from the eponymous semi-autobiographical stage musical written by Jonathan Larson. Andrew Garfield stars as Jonathan, a young theater composer waiting tables at a diner in New York City in 1990. His sole hope is to create a great American musical, for which he toils every free moment. Days ahead of his performance that will either make his dream a reality or prove it to be unattainable, Jonathan faces extraordinary pressure from all quarters, including from his girlfriend, Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who wishes for a life beyond NYC, and his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who has left acting in search of financial security. In addition, the artistic community in the city is facing the dangers of the AIDS epidemic. In the face of extraordinary odds, Jonathan is forced to confront what he must do with the time that he has and the opportunity that presents itself. Watch the musical film originally stylized ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’ here.

Read More: Best Benedict Cumberbatch Movies and Shows on Netflix