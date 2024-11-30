Are Suzanne and Avery From The Later Daters Still Together?

At the age of 63, Suzanne Kimmons Doty experienced both love and loss to such an extent that we can’t even begin to imagine it, yet at such a stage in life, she did want companionship again. She thus decided to join Netflix’s ‘The Later Dater’ in the hopes of finding success in the dating world after losing her husband of 27 years in 2018, only to actually connect with Avery Rodts.

Suzanne and Avery Matched Each Other’s Energy at Every Step

While Suzanne was initially quite nervous about starting dating again, considering the last time she did so was over 32 years ago, she was also ready for it because she had this feeling that she was running out of time. Thanks to dating coach Logan Ury, she was able to understand what she truly wanted in a match relatively quickly, resulting in some truly great dates for her. She first met 63-year-old attorney Frank, only to find him immensely charming and easy to talk to despite not feeling any romantic attraction towards him.

The fact Frank had a 16-year-old also gave her a bit of a pause because she didn’t want to raise a child all over again after already having raised 3 of her own. Then came Avery Rodts, with whom she felt an instant spark not just because of the way he brought an incredible amount of energy to the table but also because of how their interests in football aligned. The fact he had 14 years and supported the Alabama program didn’t sit too well with her, especially since her team is the latter’s rival, Georgia Dogs, but she still went on another date with him.

Suzanne actually took Avery to a Georgia Bulldogs game to see if he would humor her and even made him wear their sticker on his face, which he did so without complaining. He made jokes about it, yet at the end of the day, she still pulled back from him because all the hugging and kissing they were doing made her realize they were moving too quickly. So, she dated a new man, 59-year-old automotive industry director Jeff, but she found herself thinking of Avvery even after two dates with the former, so she decided to reconnect with him.

Suzanne and Avery Still Seem to be Together

Although Suzanne was genuinely worried about moving too fast with Avery and getting hurt, the fact she couldn’t stop thinking about him made her realize that maybe it was just the timing. She decided to talk to him about it openly, sharing all her issues and concerns, and he took them very well before they decided to take things slow. It turns out that was exactly what they needed because with their timings matching and them feeling comfortable with each other, it does appear as if they are still together. She still unwaveringly supports the Bulldogs while he is still an Alabama fan, but they seem to be making it work. There are no games and no secrets between them, which just makes them shine even brighter.

Suzanne Kimmons Doty is a Ray of Sunshine Making the Most of Her Life

Despite being well into her 60s and having lost her husband, Suzanne is still an extremely active woman. While she did immerse herself in her work as an optometrist following her husband’s death, she now only does it part-time and spends the rest of her with her loved ones either at her lake-side house or while experiencing new things. In fact, apart from attending games, trying out new local establishments, and just dedicating herself to her family, she recently even took a trip to Italy, where the travel enthusiast simply felt rejuvenated. So, from what we can tell, it appears as if her priorities in life are just her kids, traveling, and now Avery.

Avery Rodts is a Financial Advisor

While much is known about Avery’s past or personal life, considering her prefers to keep them well away from the limelight for the sake of his young children, we do know he is a financial advisor. He actually graduated college as an English major, but he eventually found himself working in the finance industry owing to his interest in the same, making him rather successful. His charming, extroverted personality also enables him to do great, so we can’t wait to see what’s next for him as well as Suzanne.

