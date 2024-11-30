Anise and Willie: Is The Later Daters Couple Still Together?

Although Dr. Anise Mastin (Ph.D.) has been married thrice in her life, the 62-year-old had also been single for almost 20 years when we first came across her in Netflix’s ‘The Later Daters.’ It thus goes without saying this mother of three joined this reality dating series in the hopes of finding someone authentic with whom she could build a lasting connection without much worry. Little did she know it would actually be her daughter Dwayna Haley who would find her the perfect match in the form of 55-year-old father of 5 and Government K-9 Specialist Willie Cooper.

Anise and Willie Were Smitten From the Get-Go

While Anise always believed she was the epitome of confidence and openness, her sessions with Behavioural Scientist turned Dating Coach Logan Ury made her realize that wasn’t entirely true. She was unwavering in her professional life, with loved ones, as well as at home, yet she used to dim her sparkle on dates so as to not intimidate potential partners with all that she has achieved. After all, even though she built her family straight out of high school, she turned things around following her first husband’s accidental death to now hold a Bachelor’s, a Master’s, and a Doctorate.

Logan then helped Anise understand that she did this or found minor flaws in all her dates before turning them big because she was afraid of opening up and maybe one day getting hurt again. She also gave her an immense boost by simply remarking why she would even want somebody who can’t handle her success, along with homework like trying new things and asking more questions. Despite all of this, Anise’s first few dates didn’t pan out — while 60-year-old George simply wasn’t her match, she didn’t feel a spark with either 56-year-old Nate Brown or 55-year-old Bill.

Therefore, the producers asked Anise’s daughter Dwayna to pick her next blind date, just to choose Willie Cooper Jr. without even asking her mother for any sort of preference or guidance. However, none of them could have ever imagined there would be sparks flowing between the two from the moment they locked eyes, resulting in a bit of nervous chatter and a lot of candidness. It turns out they were not only physically attracted to one another but also shared several key values, which gradually led them to develop a deeply emotional and vulnerable bond too.

Anise and Willie Seem to be Keeping Things Quiet

While neither Anise nor Willie have confirmed or denied anything as of writing, we do know they seriously dated for at least a couple of months after the show’s core filming concluded, making it highly likely they remain involved to this day. There are honestly no clues regarding their possible continued romance on their social media platforms, yet we genuinely believe they are still romantically tied and just keeping it down low. They had admittedly decided to have no secrets from the beginning, leading to some difficult yet honest conversations early on while they also made time to have fun with friends and family. So, with such profound mutual care, respect, as well as understanding, we remain optimistic for them.

Dr. Anise Mastin Has a Wide Range of Interests and is Still Thriving

As a Nashville State Community College, Belmont University, Vanderbilt University, and Life Christian University alum, Dr. Anise has broken glass ceilings and achieved incredible success. In fact, this Atlanta, Georgia, resident plus former IBM and Google executive currently serves as the Managing Director at Reach Marketing Group, the Vice President of Integrated Marketing Programs at SAP, as well as a Chief Product Evangelist. As if that’s not enough, the mother of three is even a Life Coach and Community Leader, with her key areas of interest including fitness, food, marketing technology, outdoor activities, and world travel. She recently went to Iceland too, where she hiked peaks, saw aurora borealis and waterfalls, went to various cultural locations, and undertook new adventures.

Willie Cooper is a Man of God and Compassion

It was back in 1991 when Willie graduated from Auburn University at Montgomery in Alabama with a degree in Computer Graphics, following which he seemingly pursued a career in the same. However, he wanted to shift gears by the time 2003 rolled around, so he decided to take his love for animals to the next level by evolving into a canine trainer in every sense of the term. Willie has actually been serving as the Owner and Trainer at DogTeam Schutzhund Kennels since March 2003, and he even joined the government agency USDA in 2010 as a Training Technician. As for his personal life, he appears to be a dedicated and god-fearing family man, a sports enthusiast, a hobbyist model, a bike lover, and a traveler whose passion for fitness almost rivals his passion for dogs.

