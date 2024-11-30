Nate and Michelle: Is The Later Daters Duo Still Together?

If there’s only one way we can ever describe Netflix’s ‘The Later Daters’ star George “Nate” Brown, it would have to be as a fun-loving homebody with serious yet intriguing charm. After all, not only did he serve in the army before being honorably discharged with disability, but he is also a smart, charming, and hardworking girl dad whose efforts are evident in his home. It thus comes as no surprise that he wished for genuine companionship at the age of 56, unaware it would lead him to fellow 56-year-old mother of 3 and actress Michelle Lamb.

Nate and Michelle Clicked From the Moment They Locked Eyes

With an involvement that went from a hook-up to co-parenting, a failed marriage following 16 years, as well as a few dates gone wrong, Nate admittedly does have a few trust issues. However, it wasn’t until he met Behavioural Scientist turned Dating Coach Logan Ury that he realized that because he is stuck in his ways and likes things done his way, it is stopping him from growing. He had essentially closed himself off to any connection or growth in the fear of getting hurt again despite now sharing a great co-parenting relationship/friendship with his college baby mama.

Thankfully, Nate not only understood what Logan was conveying to him but also did his homework so as to improve, which became evident from his very first date with 56-year-old Latreecia. It wasn’t the match he was looking for because even though she checked some of his boxes, he wasn’t sure that they had any compatibility or spark, resulting in him moving on. That’s when he was set up with 62-year-old marketing technology specialist and life coach Anise Mastin, but it felt more friendly to him than romantic despite her being so easy to talk to that he even opened up about his past as well as army injury.

Then came 56-year-old Esthetician Lisa, whom Nate seemed smitten by the moment she walked in for their date, yet the fact her two adult kids still lived with her did give him pause. He was then described as a maximalist dater looking for his perfect person by Logan, yet he did kinda prove her wrong on his next date with Michelle Lamb by proving he can keep this a bit casual by having a poolside date. Her banter, witty responses, beauty, and a bit of feistiness honestly caught his attention at every turn, so the fact her kids were out of the house made him ask her out on another date.

Nate and Michelle Are Just Friends Today

Even though Nate did give things with Michelle a serious try, they both soon realized they just weren’t compatible in the long run and decided to very amicably part ways. We assert amicably because not only did the former assert during a 2-month later update that he was still in contact with her as a friend, but their social media platforms also indicate the very same. The fact they have both posted about the show in a positive light also indicates they don’t regret anything one bit, even with Nate texting Leisa three weeks later to see if she was free because he did genuinely like her too, only to find out she had moved on.

George “Nate” Brown Is a Hard Working Man and a Sports Enthusiast

While Nate is quite private about his personal life, we do know he is still extremely close with his first baby mama, Jaqueline, as well as his two daughters, despite being a working man, too. From what we can tell, this former Army official currently serves the government in security, enabling him to do what he loves most and at a level he once wished for within the army in itself. Coming to his personal standing, whenever he’s not working, it appears as if he is either spending quality time with his loved ones or watching live sports – basketball, football, tennis; he seems to be interested in them all.

Michelle Lamb Continues to Thrive as an Actress

https://www.instagram.com/p/DC6o6a1uo3M/

Michelle Lamb is admittedly an Army veteran, too, yet she has sincerely shifted gears since her discharge to now be a television personality and actress. As if that’s not enough, she is even a mental health advocate in every sense of the term, for which she often even makes appearances on various news channels. In fact, some of her credits include ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’, ‘Chicago P.D.,’ ‘Sistas,’ and, most recently, BET+’s ‘A Christmas Miracle.’ In other words, she is an SAG-Actress who is currently represented by Gill Talent for work across Atlanta, New York City, Los Angeles, as well as Chicago.

