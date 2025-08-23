List of All Peter Dinklage Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Peter Hayden Dinklage started his acting career on stage before making his movie debut with ‘Living in Oblivion’ in 1995. While Peter lives with a common form of dwarfism, he is known to refuse roles that stereotype his condition. He gained recognition for his work in various films such as ‘The Station Agent’ and ‘Death at a Funeral.’ However, it is his turn as Tyrion Lannister in the HBO show ‘Game of Thrones‘ in 2011 that etched him on the map as well as earned him much critical acclaim. He continued his work on the big screen in more prominent roles, with films like ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past,’ ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,’ and ‘My Dinner with Hervé.’ If you are in search of projects featuring Peter Dinklage on Netflix, the following list is sure to help.

2. Unfrosted (2024)

A fictional retelling of the creation of the classic American breakfast food, Pop-Tarts toaster pastries, ‘Unfrosted’ marks the feature directorial debut of Jerry Seinfeld. The story is set in Michigan in 1963, at the height of the rivalry between cereal companies Kellogg’s and Post. Both companies stack their R&D teams with experts from various fields in an attempt to create a pastry that will change breakfast in the country as it is known at the time. However, the creation of a breakfast food that can be served without milk threatens the milk syndicate. Their leader, Harry Friendly (Peter Dinklage), kidnaps and threatens Kellogg’s head of development, Bob (Jerry Seinfeld), to rethink their position. You can watch the film here.

1. I Care A Lot (2021)

Helmed by J Blakeson, ‘I Care A Lot’ revolves around Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike), who becomes the court-appointed guardian for elderly wards, only to shift them to her facility and seize their assets. Though she claims to do the work because she cares for old people, it is effectively a well-functioning racket that she runs with her partner Fran (Eiza González). Things go south for Marla when she tries to take over Jennifer Peterson’s (Dianne Wiest) life. A wealthy retiree with no living heirs or family, Jennifer has her own secrets as well as connections to the volatile gangster Roman Lunyov (Peter Dinklage). Despite the imminent threat to her life and work, Marla refuses to back down without a fight. You can stream the black comedy crime movie on Netflix.

