3 Best Mark Ruffalo Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Starting his acting career in the late 1980s, Mark Alan Ruffalo appeared in numerous minor roles in both films and television before earning recognition in 2000 with ‘You Can Count on Me.’ He went on to solidify his place in Hollywood, leading romantic comedies such as ’13 Going on 30′ and ‘Just Like Heaven‘ and thrillers like ‘In the Cut’ and ‘Zodiac.’ Simultaneously, he has had a thriving career on stage. In 2012, Mark was catapulted to global stardom after appearing as Dr. Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has earned critical acclaim for his works across genres, as in ‘The Kids Are All Right,’ ‘Foxcatcher,’ ‘Spotlight,’ and ‘Poor Things.’ If you wish to go through projects starring Mark Ruffalo on Netflix, the following list will guide you through.

3. The Adam Project (2022)

‘The Adam Project’ is set around Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds), a fighter pilot in the near-dystopian 2050, who discovers a plot to assassinate his wife, Laura Shane (Zoe Saldaña), in the past. To prevent it from happening, he steals a time jet and makes it to 2018. However, on his way back, the ship crashes in 2022 and leaves him stranded with his own younger self (Walker Scobell). In an attempt to set things right, they team up to search for their father, Louis Reed (Mark Ruffalo), who wrote the algorithm that makes controlled time travel possible. Watch the science fiction action comedy here.

2. Now You See Me (2013)

Helmed by Louis Leterrier, ‘Now You See Me’ follows a group of four highly talented magicians known as the Four Horsemen. As part of their live shows, the group drains the bank accounts of corrupt mega-rich people and distributes the money among the audience members, earning widespread fame and triggering a federal investigation. However, the case becomes extremely challenging for a federal agent (Mark Ruffalo) and an Interpol detective (Mélanie Laurent) to crack, as they cannot tie the four to the incident without admitting magic to be real. In a desperate attempt to stop the Four Horsemen before their next caper, the investigators turn to famed magic debunker Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman) for help. You can view the heist thriller here.

1. All the Light We Cannot See (2023)

Adapted by Steven Knight based on Anthony Doerr’s book of the same name, ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ tells the story of Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Aria Mia Loberti), a blind French teenager who is forced to flee Paris with her father, Daniel (Mark Ruffalo), in the face of German invasion. Within the German army is Werner Pfennig (Louis Hofmann), a teenager who loves radio and is forced by the nazis to detect and track radio frequencies to locate their enemies. Marie-Laure regularly broadcasts from her home radio setup, which Werner loves to listen to, but his superiors seem to detest. You can binge the historical war drama on Netflix.

Read More: Best Ben Stiller Movies on Netflix