4 Best Ben Stiller Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Born to comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller started his acting career on stage before joining ‘Saturday Night Live’ as a writer and performer. His big screen debut came in 1987 with Stephen Spielberg’s ‘Empire of the Sun.’ Ben went on to host a short-lived network television show before focusing his attention behind the camera. He made his feature directorial debut in 1994 with ‘Reality Bites,’ and followed up with films such as ‘The Cable Guy,’ ‘Zoolander,’ and ‘Tropic Thunder.’ Continuing his acting career, Ben has starred in both mainstream franchises like ‘Night at the Museum‘ and ‘Meet the Parents,’ as well as independent films like ‘Flirting with Disaster’ and ‘The Royal Tenenbaums.’ His works have been successful both commercially and with critics, and many have earned the status of cult classics. If you wish to explore movies featuring Ben Stiller on Netflix, the following list is sure to help.

4. Megamind (2010)

Directed by Tom McGrath, ‘Megamind’ tells the story of a highly intelligent alien who is sent to Earth as a baby and grows up to be a supervillain. His evil plans have only one objective: to take down his nemesis, the superhero Metro Man. While they are never successful, the one time his scheme does work leaves Megamind as stunned as anyone else. In the absence of Metro Man, Megamind loses his purpose in life. To bring himself out of the meaningless existence, he decides to create another superhero, but ends up making a truly evil villain instead. Ben Stiller lends his voice to the museum curator Bernard, whom Megamind impersonates to trick intrepid news reporter Roxie in the animated film. Stream it on Netflix.

3. The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (2017)

Helmed by Noah Baumbach, ‘The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)’ centers around Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman), a retired Bard College art professor and sculptor, and his three children, who are spending their lives in his shadow despite being physically far apart from each other. The oldest son, Danny (Adam Sandler), moves back in with Harold after separating from his wife. The middle son, Matthew (Ben Stiller), has also gone through a failed marriage, but is economically well off as a successful financier in Los Angeles. They join their sister, Jean (Elizabeth Marvel), one evening in New York to attend an event celebrating the achievements of their father. You can watch the heartfelt comedy drama here.

2. Happy Gilmore 2 (2025)

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ is a sequel to the 1996 movie starring Adam Sandler, who returns to star in the titular role. Nearly thirty years after winning the Tour Championship as a rookie in golf, Happy has gone through ups and downs in his life. His career flourished for the first two decades, but an accident upended his life thereafter. Following the tragedy, a distraught Happy is seen giving up golf and becoming an alcoholic, working at a supermarket, and taking care of his family. When his daughter gets the opportunity to attend a prestigious dance school, the exorbitant fee makes him consider taking up his golf clubs once again. You can view the sports comedy directed by Kyle Newacheck here.

1. Zoolander (2001)

Directed by and starring Ben Stiller, ‘Zoolander’ follows dimwitted male fashion model Derek Zoolander (Ben), who is crowned Male Model of the Year three consecutive times due to his photogenic gaze. When his title gets taken away by his newcomer rival, Hansel McDonald (Owen Wilson), Derek finds himself devastated. Taking advantage of the situation, fashion mogul Jacobim Mugatu (Will Ferrell) signs Derek as the star of his Derelicte fashion show. However, his real intention is far sinister: to brainwash the model into assassinating the Prime Minister of Malaysia, whose progressive laws on the fashion industry would be bad for business. Stream the satirical film here.

