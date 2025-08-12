12 Best Will Ferrell Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Comedian, actor, writer, and producer John William Ferrell rose to fame as a cast member of Saturday Night Live, where he performed from 1995 to 2002. At the same time, he starred in a series of movies and became a part of the “frat pack,” which comprises a series of comedic actors who established themselves in Hollywood at the turn of the 21st century, such as Jack Black, Ben Stiller, Steve Carell, Vince Vaughn, Paul Rudd, and Owen Wilson. Movies starring Will include ‘A Night at the Roxbury,’ ‘Elf,’ ‘Anchorman,’ ‘Talladega Nights,’ ‘Blades of Glory,’ ‘Step Brothers,’ ‘The Other Guys,’ and ‘Get Hard,’ with many of his characters gaining a cult following. The actor has also appeared in dramatic roles in films such as ‘Stranger than Fiction‘ and has lent his voice for animated projects like ‘Megamind.’ The co-founder of the comedy website Funny or Die, Will has won numerous accolades throughout his career and was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2011. If you wish to explore projects featuring Will Ferrell on Netflix, the following list has been curated to help.

12. Zoolander (2001)

Helmed by Ben Stiller, ‘Zoolander’ follows male fashion model Derek Zoolander (Ben), who is dimwitted but at the top of his field because of his photogenic gaze. After being crowned Male Model of the Year three consecutive times, his title gets snatched away by his rival, newcomer Hansel McDonald (Owen Wilson). Taking advantage of him being dejected, fashion mogul Jacobim Mugatu (Will Ferrell) signs Derek as the star of his Derelicte fashion show, and slowly begins to influence him to assassinate the Prime Minister of Malaysia, whose progressive laws on the fashion industry would be bad for business. A satire on the fashion industry, you can watch the film here.

11. Between Two Ferns: The Movie (2019)

Based on the web series of the same name, Scott Aukerman’s directorial ‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’ is a mockumentary that revolves around Zach Galifianakis and his few-minute-long interviews with celebrities. After a faulty pipeline results in guest Matthew McConaughey nearly drowning on set, a furious Will Ferrell, owner of the Funny or Die website where the show is uploaded, demands that Zach bring him the interviews of 10 celebrities. With the set being rebuilt, Zach and his team, including his special ferns, set out on a road trip to meet high-profile celebrities and make it within the deadline to keep their jobs. You can stream the film on Netflix.

10. Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Directed by Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage, ‘Despicable Me 4’ is the fourth installment of the original film series and the sixth overall entry in the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise. It picks up the story of former supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League agent Gru, his wife Lucy, and their adopted daughters Margo, Edith, and Agnes, after the arrival of the newest member of their family, Gru Jr. Living a happy life with the minions, the family finds their safety compromised when Gru’s old rival Maxime Le Mal resurfaces with his girlfriend Valentina to take revenge on Gru for a grudge that he holds since they were in high school. You can watch the animated film where Will Ferrell lends his voice to Maxime on Netflix.

9. Old School (2003)

‘Old School,’ directed by Todd Phillips, chronicles the life of real estate attorney Mitch Martin (Luke Wilson), after he walks in on his wife cheating on him and decides to end his marriage. Moving to a new place that happens to be near a college campus, Mitch tries to get back on his feet, helped by his best friends Bernard Campbell (Vince Vaughn) and Frank Ricard (Will Ferrell). As the trio starts to hang out together, they come up with the wild idea of turning the place into an official fraternity, a party pad that welcomes the young and the young at heart alike. Soon things get way overboard than what they can cope with. View the movie here.

8. Blades of Glory (2007)

‘Blades of Glory’ is about two competitive figure skating rivals, Chazz Michael Michaels (Will Ferrell) and Jimmy MacElroy (Jon Heder). Being at the top of their game, they tie for the top spot at the Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City. However, a bitter feud breaks out between the two at the podium, resulting in both of them being stripped of their medals and earning a ban from figure skating for life. However, when they reunite several years later, the two men decide to set their differences aside and exploit a loophole in the rules that allows them to still compete as a team. You can watch the film directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon on Netflix.

7. Will & Harper (2024)

‘Will & Harper’ is a Peabody Award-winning documentary directed by Josh Greenbaum that focuses on actor Will Ferrell and writer Harper Steele. Thirty years after meeting each other on the set of Saturday Night Live in 1995, Harper writes to Will informing him of her decision to come out as a trans woman. To process the new stage in their friendship, the two set out on a cross-country road trip. As they drive from New York to Los Angeles over 16 days, they stop at places that are meaningful to them, their friendship, and to America, as Harper sees the country she loves through her eyes for the first time all over again. A deeply moving, intimate, and heartfelt project, you can stream the movie on Netflix.

6. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Marking the directorial debut of Adam McKay, ‘Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy’ stars Will Ferrell in the titular role of Ron Burgundy, a hotshot television newsreader in the 1970s who is adored by all. When newcomer female journalist Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) starts to gain popularity in the male-dominated industry, she is appointed as Ron’s co-anchor by the network, much to the disapproval of Ron and his original team of reporters. Growing jealous of Veronica, Ron ruins his own career due to a vulgar slip-up on-air. However, a new story breaking out at the San Diego Zoo presents him with the opportunity to redeem himself. Watch the film here.

5. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

Directed by David Dobkin, ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’ tells the story of musicians Lars Erickssong (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit Ericksdóttir (Rachel McAdams) from Iceland, who have been struggling for their breakthrough. They are not appreciated at the clubs that they sing at, with Lars even disappointing his own father (Pierce Brosnan). When they get the opportunity to represent their country in Europe’s largest music contest, ‘Eurovision,’ they go all out in their effort to make their country proud and prove to themselves that their fight is worth fighting for. You can view the musical romantic comedy film here.

4. Megamind (2010)

‘Megamind,’ helmed by Tom McGrath, chronicles the life of highly intelligent alien supervillain Megamind, whose sole purpose in life is to defeat his nemesis, the heroic Metro Man. However, his brilliant plans and over-dramatic set-ups always fail every time in beating the latter. As such, when he finally manages to defeat Metro Man one day, Megamind is surprised just as much as anybody else. He momentarily rejoices in his victory, but soon realizes he does not have any purpose remaining in life. To remedy the situation, he creates another hero who decides that it is more fun to be the villain instead. Will Ferrell lends his voice to the titular character in the animated film that you can stream here.

3. The Other Guys (2010)

Adam McKay’s directorial ‘The Other Guys’ centers around hot-headed NYPD Detective Terry Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg) and his partner, mild-mannered forensic accountant Allen Gamble (Will Ferrell). Ridiculed by their peers, the ragtag duo seeks an opportunity to make a name for themselves. It presents itself when Allen picks up a minor case of a scaffolding permit violation by British multi-billionaire Sir David Ershon (Steve Coogan), which ends up being connected to a much more elaborate and sinister plot. Working with him, Terry discovers a very different side of Allen’s persona, which leaves him stunned. You can view the buddy cop action comedy movie here.

2. A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

Based on a recurring television sketch on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘A Night at the Roxbury’ follows brothers Doug (Chris Kattan) and Steve Butabi (Will Ferrell). The dimwitted pair has made their way well into adulthood, living at their parents’ home and working in the flower shop owned by their dad (Dan Hedaya). Their only interest in life is to hit on women, an endeavour in which they are regularly unsuccessful. Following a chance encounter with Richard Grieco (playing himself), they find themselves inside the popular Roxbury club, where they get mistaken for high rollers. Blown away by the experience, the brothers decide to open a club of their own. Watch the John Fortenberry directorial on Netflix.

1. Superstar (1999)

Yet another spin-off of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Bruce McCulloch’s directorial ‘Superstar’ centers around Mary Katherine Gallagher (Molly Shannon), a young orphan girl raised by her strict grandmother (Glynis Johns). As an awkward Roman Catholic high school student, Mary is focused on fulfilling her dreams of making out with the popular student (Will Ferrell) and becoming a star. To that end, she decides to enter a talent show and compete against Sky’s girlfriend, Evian Graham (Elaine Hendrix). Despite the challenges that come her way, she remains steadfast in her purpose. Stream the movie here.

