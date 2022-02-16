Where Was The Other Guys Filmed?

Directed by Adam McKay, ‘The Other Guys’ is a 2010 buddy cop action comedy film that focuses on the tedious lives of NYPD detectives Gamble (Will Ferrell) and Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg) who find themselves glued to their desks, unlike their heroic colleagues. Although Gamble is happy with his job, Hoitz wants to tackle the real world. Shortly after, the tables turn when a big opportunity presents itself to both of them.

Packed with comedy and action, this movie is an entertaining journey that unfolds in the heart of New York. It can be appreciated for its top-notch visual effects besides the impressive chemistry between the comedic lead duo. If you’re curious to know if it was actually filmed in New York, we have updates for you!

The Other Guys Filming Locations

The principal photography for ‘The Other Guy’ began on September 23, 2009. Are you wondering where the movie was shot? If yes, we have news for you! This action-comedy flick was primarily filmed in New York City, with only a few scenes actualizing in other parts of the state. Let’s dive into the details!

New York City, New York

‘The Other Guys’ was extensively filmed in New York City, mainly covering areas in downtown Manhattan. The first scene where detectives Danson and Highsmith chase criminals take place at Madison Avenue between East 24th and 25th Street. Allen and Terry get into a hilarious accident while driving a Prius in Chinatown at Division Street and Ludlow Street. The Plaza Hotel, located at 768 5th Avenue, is the place where businessman David Ershon holds a speech.

The scene where the detectives encounter security guards was filmed at Grand Central Station at East 41st Street on Park Avenue. The following scene progresses at Park Avenue and East 34th Street. The lead characters meet shortly after at the Peter McManus Cafe at 152 7th Avenue and West 19th Street.

Other locations in Manhattan include the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle, Hartsdale Plaza on Central Avenue (now home to the restaurant Hurricane: Grill and Wings), 9 Broadway, Park Avenue South & East 24th Street, Madison Square Garden, Canal St & Orchard Street, and Bowling Green Park that lies at Broadway & Battery Place.

Besides the aforementioned attractions in Manhattan, there are a few areas in Brooklyn that served in the production. Nathan’s Hot Dogs in Coney Island, a budding fast-food chain originating in the borough itself, makes an appearance. The team also visited Staten Island to film more scenes. They rolled their cameras at Clawson Street & Sterling Avenue, situated within the borough.

Other Locations in New York

A few scenes were shot in Albany, the capital of New York. The city is brimming with attractions such as Downtown’s Empire State Plaza and The Egg, a magnificent performing arts center. The Central Avenue in Hartsdale, which lies towards the north of New York City, serves as another filming location.

