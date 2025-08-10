3 Best Nicholas Cage Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Nicolas Kim Coppola, professionally known as Nicolas Cage, is considered to be one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood and enjoys a cult following. Born into the Hollywood royalty of the Coppola family, Nicolas made his acting debut on television in 1981 with ‘The Best of Times.’ The following year, he debuted on the big screen with a minor role in ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High.’ Over the following decades, Nicolas Cage has been loved by critics and audiences alike as he established himself as a leading man with films such as ‘Valley Girl,’ ‘Leaving Las Vegas,’ ‘Adaptation,’ ‘Con Air,’ ‘City of Angels,’ and ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.’ He has been part of movie series such as ‘National Treasure‘ and Marvel’s ‘Ghost Rider,’ and lends his voice to animated films like ‘The Ant Bully,’ ‘Astro Boy,’ ‘The Croods,’ ‘Teen Titans Go! To the Movies’ and ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.’ If you are preparing to dive into Nicholas Cage’s works on Netflix, the following list will get you started.

3. Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ is based on Cameron Crowe’s book ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High: A True Story,’ and marks the directorial debut of Amy Heckerling. The narrative follows the lives of a group of students in the titular high school. Among them is Stacy Hamilton (Jennifer Jason Leigh), a teenager who wishes to start dating. Following the advice of her free-spirited friend Linda Barrett (Phoebe Cates), Stacy finds herself embroiled in a love triangle between friends Mark Ratner (Brian Backer) and Mike Damone (Robert Romanus). At the same time, their classmate Jeff Spicoli (Sean Penn) is living his own life surfing and being stoned, and engaging in a humorous rivalry with the strict teacher, Mr. Hand (Ray Walston). Nicholas Cage appears in the movie as a friend of Stacy’s brother Brad, who works with him at a burger joint. Watch the film here.

2. History of Swear Words (2021)

Created by Joel Boyd and Sara Schaefer, ‘History of Swear Words’ is an unscripted documentary series that explores the origin and usage of curses and profanities. Hosted by Nicolas Cage, each of the six episodes does a deep dive into one curse word in particular. The show seeks to uncover the origins, usage, and cultural impact of the words through interviews with experts in the fields of etymology, popular culture, history, and entertainment. You can binge all episodes of the series on Netflix.

1. Pig (2021)

Marking the feature directorial debut of Michael Sarnoski, ‘Pig’ stars Nicholas Cage as Rob, an elderly man leading the life of a hermit in the forest in Oregon, with his beloved truffle-hunting pig as his only companion. Unaware that his lonely existence has caught unwanted attention, Rob’s home gets invaded one day, and the pig gets stolen. Desperate to get his friend back, Rob travels to Portland and meets with old contacts. Despite their discouragement, he decides to pursue the pig to the end of the world. A critically acclaimed drama, stream the film on Netflix.

