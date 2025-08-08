3 Best Keanu Reeves Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Canadian actor and musician Keanu Charles Reeves made his acting debut on television in the 1984 series ‘Hangin’ In,’ before appearing on the big screen two years later in ‘Youngblood.’ His breakthrough came in 1989 with the film ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,’ following which Keanu established himself as a leading man in Hollywood, with movies such as ‘My Own Private Idaho,’ ‘Point Break,’ ‘Speed,’ and ‘The Devil’s Advocate.’ With the release of ‘The Matrix‘ in 1999, where he plays Neo, Keanu’s popularity massively increased across the globe. It spawned a successful franchise, with Keanu reprising his role in every subsequent film. In 2005, he stepped into the character of DC hero John Constantine in the film ‘Constantine.’

After almost a decade of limited commercial success, Keanu made a career comeback with the ‘John Wick‘ movie franchise, where he portrays the titular lead. He has since become part of other franchises, voicing Duke Caboom in ‘Toy Story 4‘ and Shadow the Hedgehog in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3.’ Hailed for his grounded and amiable demeanor, Keanu has been turned by the netizens into a symbol of kindness and compassion. If you wish to explore the works of Keanu Reeves on Netflix, the following list will help guide you.

3. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, ‘Always Be My Maybe’ revolves around Sasha Tran (Ali Wong) and Marcus Kim (Randall Park), childhood friends from San Francisco who fell out of touch after dating for a while. They are reunited sixteen years later when Sasha returns to her hometown as a celebrity chef to open a restaurant. Marcus realizes that they have chemistry together and wishes to get back together. However, Sasha takes him by surprise when she introduces him to her new boyfriend, Hollywood star Keanu Reeves (playing himself). You can stream the romantic comedy film here.

2. The Bad Batch (2016)

Helmed by Ana Lily Amirpour, ‘The Bad Batch’ tells the story of Arlen (Suki Waterhouse), a young woman who finds herself alone in the middle of a Texas wasteland, far away from civilization. Making her way through the difficult terrain, she gets captured by a group of savage cannibals led by a mysterious figure known as Miami Man (Jason Momoa). At significant risk to herself, Arlen makes her escape and reaches yet another odd settlement. This time, she is welcomed by a cult that follows their charismatic but sinister leader, The Dream (Keanu Reeves). Through her experiences, Arlen learns to distinguish between the true good and evil in life and grows strong enough to make tough choices. Watch the dystopian thriller here.

1. To The Bone (2017)

‘To The Bone’ chronicles the experiences of Ellen (Lily Collins), an anorexic young woman who has never shown any sign of recovery despite attending a number of recovery programs. Growing lighter with every passing day, she becomes determined to find a solution and gets in touch with the unusually kind and free-spirited Dr. William Beckham (Keanu Reeves). William accepts her into his group home for youths, where Ellen finds companionship among others going through similar troubles. Her stay becomes a journey of self-discovery and acceptance, and she begins to feel hopeful once again. Stream the heartfelt drama written and directed by Marti Noxon on Netflix.

