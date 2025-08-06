5 Best Amanda Seyfried Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Actress and singer Amanda Michelle Seyfried made her on-screen debut at the age of fifteen, bagging a recurring role in the 1999 CBS soap opera, ‘As the World Turns.’ She became a prominent face in teen comedy with the 2004 film ‘Mean Girls,’ and gained international stardom as Sophie Sheridan in the musical film series ‘Mamma Mia!‘ Over the years, Seyfried has shown off her range, starring in movies such as ‘Jennifer’s Body,’ ‘Dear John,’ ‘Letters to Juliet,’ ‘Les Misérables,’ ‘Lovelace,’ and ‘First Reformed.’ She has received critical acclaim for her roles in both big and small screens, with films like ‘Mank‘ and shows like ‘The Dropout.’ If you wish to enjoy Amanda Seyfried‘s works on Netflix, the following curated list will help you get started.

5. Mamma Mia! (2008)

Phyllida Lloyd directed ‘Mamma Mia!’ based on the eponymous jukebox musical by Catherine Johnson. Set on a colorful Greek island, the plot revolves around Donna (Meryl Streep), an independent hotelier who is preparing for the wedding of her daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried). When the latter goes through her mother’s old diary and discovers that any one of three men can be her father, she goes ahead and invites all three to her wedding without informing anyone else. Going beyond her wildest dreams, all three men show up, and Sophie is left with three individuals vying to be the one to lead her down the aisle. You can stream the musical romantic comedy film here.

4. A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

‘A Million Ways to Die in the West,’ directed by and starring Seth MacFarlane, takes place in the town of Old Stump, Arizona, in 1882. Albert Stark (Seth) is a mild-mannered sheep farmer who believes himself to be too delicate for the wild, wild west. He loses his girlfriend Louise (Amanda Seyfried) to the town’s most successful businessman, Foy (Neil Patrick Harris), when he refuses to accept the latter’s challenge for a duel. However, things change with the arrival of Anna (Charlize Theron), a beautiful and confident woman who knows her way around guns. Anna becomes friends with Albert and, over time, helps him to shoot straight and nurture confidence. Soon, Albert is forced to put his newly acquired skills to the test, as Anna’s outlaw husband, Clinch (Liam Neeson), arrives to kill him. Watch the western comedy film on Netflix.

3. Anon (2018)

Helmed by Andrew Niccol, ‘Anon’ takes place in a near-dystopian future where human eye lenses record memories digitally in real time and crimes have become a thing of the past. While investigating a series of murders, Detective Sal Frieland (Clive Owen) comes across a young woman (Amanda Seyfried) with no digital footprint, and known only as The Girl. She is invisible to the cops, as any record of her existence is deleted from cameras, including those worn in the eyes, in real time. As Sal finds his lens hacked and his visions adjusted, he realizes that Sal may be the key to solving it all. Watch the science fiction thriller here.

2. Mank (2020)

David Fincher’s directorial ‘Mank’ tells the story of Herman J. Mankiewicz, or “Mank,” a social critic and alcoholic screenwriter who races to finish the screenplay of the 1941 film ‘Citizen Kane.’ The film’s 24-year-old director, Orson Welles (Tom Burke), hires Mank and provides him with complete creative control over the script. Amanda Seyfried stars in ‘Mank’ as Marion Davies, a young actress who introduces Mankiewicz to newspaper publisher and politician William Randolph Hearst (Charles Dance). The lead character of Charles Foster Kane in ‘Citizen Kane’ is seemingly based on him. Stream the biographical drama here.

1. Things Heard & Seen (2021)

‘Things Heard & Seen’ was directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, based on the novel ‘All Things Cease to Appear’ by Elizabeth Brundage. It stars Amanda Seyfried as Catherine Clare, who is forced to leave Manhattan in the 1980s and relocate to Chosen, New York, after her husband lands a teaching job at the Hudson Valley College. As Catherie attempts to transform the house into her home, she finds herself increasingly isolated and aware of the darkness that looms all over the place. You can watch the film here.

