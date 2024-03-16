8 Must-Watch Movies Like Mean Girls on Netflix (Mar 2024)

Directed by Mark Waters, ‘Mean Girls‘ is a classic teen comedy that follows Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron, as she navigates the treacherous social hierarchy of North Shore High School. After being homeschooled in Africa, Cady finds herself thrust into the world of cliques, led by the infamous Plastics: Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert), and Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried). As Cady infiltrates the group to dismantle Regina’s reign, she learns valuable lessons about friendship, betrayal, and staying true to herself. With its sharp wit, memorable quotes, and iconic performances, ‘Mean Girls’ remains a beloved cult classic in the teen movie genre. If you’re craving more teen comedy movies like ‘Mean Girls,’ Netflix offers a variety of films to satisfy your appetite for humor and high school drama.

8. Tall Girl (2019)

In ‘Tall Girl’, directed by Nzingha Stewart, viewers encounter a narrative that resonates with the themes of self-acceptance and peer pressure depicted in ‘Mean Girls’. The film stars Ava Michelle as Jodi, a high school student struggling with insecurities about her height. Towering above her peers, Jodi faces ridicule and ostracism but ultimately learns to embrace her uniqueness. As she navigates the complexities of teenage relationships and societal expectations, Jodi discovers that true beauty comes from standing tall against adversities. ‘Tall Girl’ offers a poignant exploration of identity and belonging, capturing the challenges of adolescence with humor and heart, much like the beloved teen comedy ‘Mean Girls’. Feel free to stream it here.

7. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah‘ echoes the themes of friendship and teenage drama seen in ‘Mean Girls’. Directed by Sammi Cohen, the film stars Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, and their daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler. Stacy and Lydia, best friends dreaming of extravagant Bat Mitzvahs, find their plans derailed by middle school drama and the antics of a popular boy. As they navigate the ups and downs of adolescence, their friendship is put to the test, highlighting the problems of social dynamics and the importance of staying true to oneself amidst the chaos of teenage life, akin to the struggles depicted in ‘Mean Girls’. You can watch it here.

6. Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (2018)

In ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’, directed by Ian Samuels, viewers find a refreshing take on teenage comedy akin to the spirit of ‘Mean Girls’. The film stars Shannon Purser as Sierra Burgess, a smart and witty high school student who finds herself entangled in a case of mistaken identity when a popular boy named Jamey, played by Noah Centineo, mistakes her for someone else. As Sierra navigates the troubled waters of romance, friendship, and self-discovery, she learns valuable lessons about empathy, acceptance, and the true meaning of beauty. With its heartfelt storyline, relatable characters, and themes of empowerment, ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’ resonates with fans of ‘Mean Girls’ seeking a modern twist on the challenges of adolescence. You can check out the movie here.

5. The House Bunny (2008)

‘The House Bunny’, directed by Fred Wolf, mirrors the comedic charm and social dynamics of ‘Mean Girls’. The film stars Anna Faris as Shelley, a former Playboy bunny who finds herself ousted from the Playboy Mansion and homeless. Desperate for a place to stay, Shelley becomes the housemother of a struggling sorority filled with misfits. Through her unconventional methods and bubbly personality, Shelley transforms the girls into confident, empowered individuals. As they navigate college life and face off against rival sororities, the group learns valuable lessons about friendship, self-acceptance, and the importance of staying true to oneself. With its blend of humor, heart, and female empowerment, ‘The House Bunny’ offers a delightful twist on the classic high school comedy formula, appealing to fans of ‘Mean Girls’ seeking a dose of laughter and inspiration. Check out the film here.

4. Do Revenge (2022)

‘Do Revenge‘, a teen black comedy directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, stars Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke. Loosely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Strangers on a Train’, the film follows Drea, whose life unravels after her sex tape is leaked by her boyfriend, Max, the school’s popular kingpin. Eleanor, an awkward transfer student, joins forces with Drea to seek revenge on their respective tormentors. Reminiscent of ‘Mean Girls’, the film explores themes of betrayal, friendship, and the conundrums of high school social dynamics, showcasing the lengths teenagers will go to assert power and seek retribution in a world of gossip and manipulation. You can stream the movie here.

3. Senior Year (2022)

In ‘Senior Year‘, directed by Alex Hardcastle, Rebel Wilson stars as a woman who emerges from a 20-year coma and returns to high school to fulfill her dream of becoming prom queen. Similar to ‘Mean Girls’, the film explores the challenges of navigating high school social dynamics, albeit with a comedic twist. As the protagonist embarks on her journey to reclaim missed opportunities and find acceptance, she encounters familiar teenage hurdles such as cliques, gossip, and the quest for popularity. ‘Senior Year’ offers a humorous take on the universal desire for belonging and recognition, resonating with ‘Mean Girls’ fans seeking a lighthearted comedy. You can stream the movie here.

2. Moxie (2021)

Directed by Amy Poehler, ‘Moxie‘ is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film that follows Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a shy high school student who becomes inspired by her mother’s rebellious past and decides to challenge the toxic culture at her school. With the help of her friends and a new student named Lucy (Alycia Pascual-Peña), Vivian anonymously publishes a zine called “Moxie,” sparking a revolution against sexism and harassment. As the movement gains momentum, Vivian and her peers confront the school’s entrenched power structures and demand change. Like ‘Mean Girls’, ‘Moxie’ explores the struggles of teenagehood, the complexities of female friendships, and the power of standing up against injustice in a world dominated by social hierarchies. Feel free to watch it here.

1. #Realityhigh (2017)

‘#Realityhigh’ shares thematic similarities with ‘Mean Girls’, delving into the intricate dynamics of high school social hierarchies and the pressures of fitting in. Directed by Fernando Lebrija, the film follows Dani Barnes (Nesta Cooper), a high school senior who finds herself torn between her longtime best friend and the school’s popular clique led by mean girl Alexa Medina (Alicia Sanz). As Dani navigates the pitfalls of popularity and social media obsession, she discovers the true value of friendship and authenticity amidst the chaos of teenage drama. With its relatable characters and contemporary setting, ‘#Realityhigh’ resonates with fans of ‘Mean Girls’ seeking a modern take on the challenges of adolescence. You can stream the movie here.

Read More: Best Chick Flicks on Netflix