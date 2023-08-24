8 Movies Like Get Hard You Must See

Directed by Etan Cohen, ‘Get Hard’ is a brilliant comedic rollercoaster that doesn’t just touch on themes of race, privilege, and stereotypes; it cannonballs right into them. Starring Will Farrell and Kevin Hart, the film revolves around James King, a wealthy businessman taking a crash course on prison prep from a car wash employee, Darnell Lewis (Kevin Hart). The movie’s humor doesn’t shy away from going over the top and sometimes testing the boundaries of good taste. However, the undeniable comedic chemistry and timing between Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart result in numerous loud moments that are sure to leave audiences in fits of laughter.

It’s a comedy that doesn’t pull punches when it comes to humor, and that boldness is part of its charm, even if it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Craving for more? We’ve got a bucket full of similar movies. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Get Hard’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Project X (2012)

This Nima Nourizadeh film revolves around three high school buddies who hatch a plan to boost their social status by throwing a giant house party at their place while their parents are conveniently away for the weekend. As the night unfolds, what started as a modest gathering spirals into an epic rager, drawing hordes of party animals to their doorstep. Chaos reigns supreme as the party turns progressively rowdy, pushing the trio to face the repercussions of their choices and scrambling to restore order before things spiral completely out of control.

Both ‘Project X’ and ‘Get Hard’ take a quirky approach to escapism. In ‘Project X,’ the teenagers are on a mission to break free from the humdrum of high school life with a wild party as their grand escape plan. On the other hand, in ‘Get Hard,’ James’ peculiar way of preparing for prison serves as his comical escape strategy from the impending sentence.

7. Role Models (2008)

This David Wayne cocktail revolves around AnsonWheeler (William Scott) and Danny (Paul Rudd), who make a living as an energy drink salesman but are far from being mature adults themselves. Their lives are tangled up in personal problems, and it doesn’t help that a school presentation they conduct goes completely off the rails, landing them in legal hot water. As part of their punishment, the two are given an unconventional task: mentoring two young boys. One is an avid enthusiast of fantasy role-playing, while the other is a troublemaking troublemaker with a penchant for foul language.

Both ‘Role Models’ and ‘Get Hard’ have a knack for mixing humor with some deeper themes. ‘Role Models’ takes a more subtle route, using humor to explore the theme of mentorship and self-discovery. Likewise, ‘Get Hard’ doesn’t hold back when it comes to satire. It boldly uses humor to tackle stereotypes linked to class and race, challenging them head-on.

6. Hall Pass (2011)

This Peter Farrelly movie follows Rick (Owen Wilson) and Fred (Jason Sudeikis), who are inseparable friends. They have been hitched to their lovely wives, Maggie (Jenna Fischer) and Grace (Christina Applegate), for what feels like an eternity. But, like all long-married men, they’ve fallen into the classic trap of daydreaming about the good old single days and other women. When their better halves grow weary of their wandering eyes and restless hearts, they come up with a wild solution: a “hall pass.”

It’s like a golden ticket to a week of marriage-free, no-consequence freedom, where Rick and Fred can do whatever they please. And that’s when the real adventures begin! Both films feature humor tailored for adult audiences. In ‘Hall Pass,’ the laughs come from the wacky and often ridiculous situations that ensue when the husbands try to rekindle their bachelor days. On the flip side, ‘Get Hard’ serves up a satirical dish, with humor rooted in James’s comically skewed beliefs about life behind bars and Darnell’s comically misguided attempts to get him ready.

5. 30 Minutes or Less (2011)

In this Ruben Fleischer movie, Nick (Jesse Eisenberg) isn’t exactly living life in the fast lane. He’s a laid-back pizza delivery driver with a knack for keeping things uneventful. But suddenly, his world takes a dangerous turn when he’s abducted by two bumbling criminals who slap a bomb on his chest and give him a ticking clock to rob a bank. In his frantic quest for survival, Nick ropes in his trusty best friend, Chet, played by Aziz Ansari, to join him in this less-than-legal adventure.

Both of these movies are virtuosos when it comes to humor – it’s like their secret sauce. They don’t just sprinkle it on; they pour it on with a ladle. Their knack for the outrageous and their love for exaggeration make for hilariously over-the-top situations that’ll have you doubled over. Not to mention, Nick negotiating a deal with the rookie criminals bear a striking resemblance to James laying out a financial plan for a group of hardened gangbangers.

4. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

In this Rawson Marshall Thurber cocktail, Peter LaFleur (Vince Vaughn) is the easygoing proprietor of a struggling neighborhood gym. When the gym’s financial troubles lead to the threat of foreclosure due to unpaid taxes, Peter stumbles upon a dodgeball tournament with a jackpot big enough to rescue his beloved gym. Gathering a motley crew of gym members, he embarks on a mission to enter the prestigious Las Vegas International Dodgeball Open, all in pursuit of that lifesaving prize money.

‘Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story’ and ‘Get Hard’ share the common thread of comedy. In ‘Dodgeball,’ it’s a group of misfits navigating a dodgeball tournament, while in ‘Get Hard,’ it’s a businessman preparing for prison. Both films derive humor from their characters’ absurd and out-of-their-element troubles, cleverly mixing social commentary with laughs along the way.

3. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Helmed by Ben Stiller, ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty’ chronicles the life of Walter Mitty, who leads a rather unassuming and introverted existence as a photo editor at Life magazine. To escape the humdrum of his everyday life, he frequently indulges in vivid daydreams, envisioning himself in thrilling adventures and heroic feats. However, as Life magazine prepares to bid farewell to its print era and make the shift to an online format, an important photograph for the magazine’s final cover mysteriously disappears.

Walter is thrust into an unexpected real-life quest to recover the misplaced negative. While the film primarily focuses on humor and ludicrous situations, Walter goes through a journey of self-discovery that drastically changes his outlook on life. Likewise, in ‘Get Hard,’ James also undergoes a metamorphosis that forces him to reconsider his prejudices about convicts and prison life.

2. We’re the Millers (2013)

In this Rawson Marshall Thurber comedy, David Clark (Jason Sudeikis) finds himself in a tight spot when he’s not only robbed of his drug stash but also the cash he owes his supplier. To settle his debt and evade suspicion at the border, he hatches a wild plan to transport a substantial load of marijuana from Mexico to the United States. To make this risky journey seem less suspicious, he recruits a makeshift family to pose as his wife and kids.

Thus, the fictitious Miller family sets off on an unforgettable road trip to Mexico, embarking on a journey filled with a series of bizarre and comical escapades. ‘Get Hard’ and ‘We’re the Millers’ share more than a few similarities. In both films, the protagonists forge rather improbable alliances for their benefit. In ‘We’re the Millers,’ a low-level drug dealer assembles a phony family to aid in drug smuggling, while in ‘Get Hard,’ a well-to-do businessman seeks the help of a car wash employee to brace himself for prison life.

1. The Other Guys (2010)

Directed by Adam McKay, the film chronicles Detectives Allen Gamble (Will Ferrell) and Terry Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg), who find themselves relegated to the sidelines in their precinct, overshadowed by the superstar cops who bask in the limelight. Gamble’s heart lies in desk work and paperwork, while Hoitz yearns to prove his worth in the field. Their lives take a dramatic turn when a seemingly mundane case involving a scaffolding permit violation unravels a colossal financial conspiracy with a billionaire businessman. Gamble and Hoitz jump at the chance and proceed on a hilariously wild adventure to solve the crime.

Allen and Terry’s relentless quest to earn recognition and respect within their precinct is a charming parallel to James King’s audacious bid to reclaim his life and his well-earned fortune via the help of his quirky partner. Despite its comedic veneer, the film is also a socially aware satire of corporate corruption and financial wrongdoing.

