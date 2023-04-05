Are Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell Still Together?

While actor Jason Sudeikis is best known today for his iconic performance as Ted Lasso in the comedy series ‘Ted Lasso,’ readers will be surprised to know that he started his career with improv comedy and was propelled into the spotlight as a writer for ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Since then, he never looked back and went on to have an impressive career in the entertainment industry, with several defining performances in both television and films. In fact, a few of Jason’s notable roles include Kurt Buckman in the ‘Horrible Bosses‘ franchise, Larry Snyder in ‘Race,’ Mike Miller in ‘The Last Man on Earth,’ and Bryce Fowler in ‘Hit Monkey.’

On the other hand, Keeley Hazell is an English actress who started her career in the modeling industry. She ventured into the entertainment industry through a minor role in the 2006 movie ‘Cashback,’ and soon went on to star in several other films and TV shows. While Jason and Keeley have worked together on several productions, including ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ where she plays Bex, there have been rumors about a possible romantic relationship. Well, let’s study the details and find out if Jason and Keeley are still together, shall we?

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell’s Journey Together

Although Jason Sudeikis claimed he had a massive crush on Keeley Hazell since her modeling days, his first public relationship was with writer and director Kay Cannon, whom he met while doing improv comedy in Chicago. Jason and Kay went on to tie the knot in 2004, and they appeared pretty dedicated to each other initially. However, they were forced to spend a lot of time apart because of their busy schedule, and eventually, the couple finalized their divorce in 2010. Following his split from Kay, Jason started dating actress January Jones, but their relationship lasted only a year.

Subsequently, in 2011, reports mentioned that Jason was dating actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde, and the couple even got engaged before welcoming their first child, Otis, into this world. Moreover, the pair welcomed their second child, Daisy, in October 2016 but ultimately decided to call off their engagement in 2020. Readers would be interested to know that Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell met for the first time on the sets of ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ in 2014. However, the former was happily engaged to Olivia at that time, and the couple was looking forward to building a new life with their child.

Still, it did not take long for Jason and Keeley to develop a close friendship, and they kept in touch even after filming. Incidentally, in February 2021, just months after he had parted ways with Olivia, rumors began suggesting that the actor was in a romantic relationship with the British model. There appeared to be no basis for the initial assumptions, but the rumors seemed accurate as photographs captured Jason and Keeley getting intimate during a walk in New York City in June.

On top of it, with Keeley playing Bex in ‘Ted Lasso,’ the pair attended several events together, although sources close to the actor insisted they were just friends. However, in November 2021, the couple took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they were spotted sharing an intimate moment. Hence, from the looks of it, Jason and Keeley appeared to be in an on-again-off-again relationship, while fans could not wait for them to make it official.

Are Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell Still Together?

We are sorry to report that Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell are not together and have since parted ways. While the two were spotted sharing several intimate moments throughout 2021, people close to the stars insisted they were just friends and had no intention of getting into a serious relationship. On top of it, several news outlets, including The Sun, reported that Jason and Keeley were leading extremely busy schedules, which forced them to spend months apart. In fact, such a hectic lifestyle created a distance between them and made it impossible to sustain a proper relationship.

Interestingly, even after the breakup was made public, a few sources insisted that Jason and Keeley kept their friendship alive and were fond of each other’s company. On top of it, rumors claimed the two were still spending time together, albeit casually. Although nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet, these assumptions appear to be false, as Keeley and Jason preferred to stay away from each other during the Los Angeles ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 premiere on March 7, 2023. Nevertheless, even though the relationship is seemingly over, we believe that the two maintain a cordial relationship to this day.

