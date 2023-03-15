Where Was Ted Lasso Season 3 Filmed?

Based on the format and character of NBC Sports’ coverage of the English Premier League, Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ is a sports comedy-drama series created by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. It revolves around an American college football coach named Ted Lasso who is unexpectedly given the job of managing an English soccer team, AFC Richmond, with the intention that his lack of experience would lead to the downfall of the club. In season 3, the titular character is in the third year of his tenure at AFC Richmond, after promoting them to the top-flight Premier League.

However, soon things get complicated when the team is fighting to get out of the relegation zone while Nate exceeds all expectations at West Ham United as the new manager. Following the struggling season, Ted starts doubting his future in England. Much like the previous seasons, the exciting soccer matches against the backdrop of loud and crowded football stadiums, the pep talks in the locker room, and training sessions are a regular feature in the third installment as well. Thus, given these interesting visuals, it is only natural for you to wonder where ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 was filmed. Luckily for you, we have got you covered!

Ted Lasso Season 3 Filming Locations

‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 was filmed in England and Netherlands, specifically in London and Amsterdam. Principal photography for the third iteration of the soccer series reportedly commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up in November of the same year. So, let’s follow Ted and AFC Richmond as they go head-to-head against different teams in the Premier League, and learn about the filming sites of the third season in detail!

London, England

The production team of ‘Ted Lasso’ chose to stick with London as the primary filming site for the third season running. Since most of the story of season 3 unfolds in the town of Richmond in southwest London as well, the filming unit set up camp at various pubs and streets in and around the town, including Twickenham, as the supporters of AFC Richmond gather to show their support for the club and watch their matches in pubs, which is an actual norm in England.

For instance, The Prince’s Head at 28 The Green in Richmond doubled as The Crown and Anchor in the show. While the training ground scenes involving AFC Richmond in season 3 were shot in The SkyEx Community Stadium on Beaconsfield Road in Hayes, the home ground scenes of the club, known as the Dog Pound in the series, were recorded in Selhurst Park Stadium on Holmesdale Road. It is actually the home ground of the real-life Premier League club Crystal Palace, which is the inspiration behind the fictional club AFC Richmond.

The filming unit of ‘Ted Lasso’ also utilized the facilities of the West London Film Studios on Springfield Road in Hayes to lens some pivotal portions for season 3. The film studio is home to six different sound stages, make-up rooms, dressing rooms, office space with more than 70 rooms of varying sizes, and a meeting room, all of which make it a suitable production location for different kinds of film projects. Moreover, during the filming schedule of season 3, the cast and crew were spotted shooting a few scenes around the Richmond War Memorial, situated in front of Whittaker Avenue between the Old Town Hall and the Riverside in Richmond.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

For shooting some additional portions of ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3, the production team also reportedly traveled to Amsterdam. In particular, a night scene involving Brett, Jeremy, and Charlie was shot on location in and around Hotel Prins Hendrik at Prins Hendrikkade 52-58 in Amsterdam. The vibrant and diverse nightlife of the capital of the Netherlands can be found in a couple of areas — the Leidseplein and the Rembrandtplein — which is portrayed aptly in the series.

