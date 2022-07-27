Street Food USA: Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Street Food: the USA’ is a food documentary series that provides an insight into the country’s food street industry. Each episode is set in a particular city and revolves around different vendors in said city. Thanks to the number of businesses covered, viewers get to know more about the food culture of places across the country and the culinary diversity within a single location. The show premiered in 2022 and left the audience curious about the people and ventures featured in the series. We are sure that the show’s admirers want to know how the business owners and their shops are today as of writing, and we are here with everything we know about the same!

Where is Juan Carlos Acosta (Carnitas El Momo) Now?

Juan Carlos “Billy” Acosta has been running Carnitas El Momo since 2018. As the youngest of 8 siblings, Billy would wake up every morning to the sound of his father, Romulo “Momo” Acosta, preparing for the day. The family worked together to help Momo run the business and help wherever possible. As of writing, Carnitas El Momo has expanded its business from a roving trailer to a proper dine-in location. Their new outlet can be found at 1470 Monterey Pass Road, Monterey Park, California. Apparently, the eatery seen in the Netflix series is still operational in the evenings after the Monterey Park restaurant closes for the day. Located at 2411 Fairmount Street, Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, California, the truck is now run by Adriana Acosta.

Where are Elvira Chan and Her Sisters (Dollar Hits) Now?

Dollar Hits is perhaps one of the best-known outlets in the city of Los Angeles with authentic Filipino food. Elvira Chan and her sisters collected money to open their business and bring the taste of Piny Street Food to the residents of Los Angeles. The venture’s name, ‘Dollar Hits,’ is a nod to the delicious and famous Filipino skewers that the outlet sells for a single dollar. Customers have the option to grill the skewers on their own to their desired level. Those interested in checking out the food that the Chan sisters have brought from their hometown of Manila, Philippines, can find the eatery at 2432 West Temple Street, Los Angeles, California.

Where is Duane Earle (Earle’s on Crenshaw) Now?

Run by Duan Earle, his brother Cary Earle and his mother, Earle’s on Crenshaw has been in operation for almost 40 years. The street food establishment has served the Crenshaw community with delicious food. As of writing, the store can be found at 3864 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, California. The grilled hotdogs are split and charred in a precise manner to enhance the taste of the food. The restaurant caters to almost every dietary preference. The options offered by the eatery include Vegan, Chicken, Turkey, Beef, and Fish. The family run-business is beloved by its customers and the area it calls home.

Where is Thuy Pham (Mama Đút) Now?

The very idea of Mama Đút is an embodiment of everything that its owner, Thuy Pham, holds dear. When she was just 1, Thuy’s mother fled South Vietnam in a boat with her children. Before long, the family reached Portland, Oregon, and started a new life there. The Vietnamese food style offered in Mama Đút is a nod to Thuy’s roots and represents her love for the culture she had to leave behind. The restaurant is purely vegan because Thuy could not bear to compromise with her inner values and serve animals she loves dearly.

While Thuy’s past helped shape the food style and her present values finalized the dietary choice, Mama Đút’s name comes from Thuy’s future generation. As a toddler, Thuy’s daughter would say “Mama Đút” when she wanted food since dut means to feed in Vietnamese. The phrase stuck with Thuy, and she used it as a name for her food business. Those interested in checking out vega Vietnamese cuisine can find the eatery at 1414 South East Morrison Street, Portland, Oregon.

Where is Matt Vicedomini (Matt’s Barbeque Tacos) Now?

For more than seven years, Matt Vicedomini has been serving brisket tacos to the residents of Portland, Oregon. Starting in the parking lot of a pawn shop, ‘Matt’s Barbeque Tacos’ had a rough start and served barely any customers. Thanks to a mention in a local newspaper, the food venture saw a boost in popularity. As of writing, the food shop is a popular establishment and sees a steady stream of customers every day. If you are ever in Portland, you can visit the eatery at 2216 South East 50th Avenue. The business also allows customers to order from its official website.

Where is Kiauna “Kee” Nelson (Kee’s #Loaded Kitchen) Now?

Located at 5020 North East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland, Oregon, Kee’s #Loaded Kitchen is a comfort food eatery. Owned by Kiauna “Kee” Nelson, the shop offers loaded plates with big servings that are enough to satisfy your hunger. The food truck was Kee’s chance to improve her living and financial conditions. Her food kept bringing back the customers to enjoy her food again and again. The owner firmly believes in hard work and determination and is always delighted to be able to satisfy her customers. The eatery can also be seen in ‘Somebody Feed Phil.’

Where is Collin Mohr (Ruthie’s) Now?

Collin Mohr established Ruthie’s in honor of his grandmother Ruthi, whose food he has always cherished. The small-scale business is known for satisfying a steady stream of customers. Originally from Utah, Collin started Ruthie’s during the Covid-19 pandemic. Whenever the owner forgets a childhood recipe, he calls up his grandmother to get the recipe and bring her food to the resident of Portland, Oregon. Those interested in checking out Ruthie’s can find the micro restaurant at 3634 South East Division Street, Portland, Oregon.

Where is Tami Treadwell (Harlem Seafood Soul) Now?

Harlem Seafood Soul is run by Tami Treadwell through a food truck. The soul food establishment also offers catering services to those who may want Chef Tami’s food at their events. Located on 125th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard, Harlem, New York. The business owner loves to spread joy and comfort through her food. Tami learned how to cook with her mother and sisters and is happy to share the food that brought her happiness with others. Apart from running her business, Tami also likes to teach her granddaughter the recipes she learned from her family.

Where is Gio Lanza (Luigi’s Pizza) Now?

It would be a disservice to talk about the food in the Big Apple without pizza. Luigi’s Pizza at 686 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, is one of the most well-known pizzerias in the region and is owned by Gio Lanza. His parents moved to the United States from Calabria, Italy, for better opportunities. Gio’s father worked hard to earn enough money and open his own pizza place in the city. The efforts bore fruit in 1973 with the opening of Luigi’s Pizza. Gio grew up and spent a major part of his life in the eatery. His passion for cooking translates to the food he serves to his customers.

Where is Mando El Gammal (Mando’s Halal) Now?

Mando’s Halal serves delicious halal chicken and rice at 30-30 Thomson Avenue, Long Island City, Queens, New York. Mando El Gammal, the owner of the business, immigrated to the USA from Alexandria, Egypt, in 1986. After working hard for several years doing odd jobs in other restaurants, Mando opened his business 20 years ago. Today, Mando is proud to share the recipes he learned from his father with the people of New York. He is proud of the fact that people from different backgrounds find his food delicious. Despite the intense work that goes into prepping and cooking, Mando could not be happier that his food never fails to bring a smile to the face of his customers. The eatery also serves falafel, gyro, and other food from the Middle East.

Where is Dan Rossi (Hot Dog King) Now?

As the name suggests, Hot Dog King is a beloved hot dog restaurant with snappy and juicy hotdogs. Don Rossi, the owner of the business, claims to once have had 499 hot dog carts in the streets of New York City, New York. However, a law passed by then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani forced him to scale down to a single cart. The army veteran turned hot dog vendor decided to park his cart right in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET), 1000 5th Avenue, New York City, New York. Though the decision caused him trouble with law enforcement, Dan Rossi and his cart have now become an icon within the city.

Where is Ms. Linda Green (Ms. Linda’s Soul Food) Now?

Ms. Linda’s Soul Food is an iconic street food business in New Orleans, Louisiana, and celebrates the unique cuisine that the city is known for. The wandering street food outlet and its cook, Ms. Linda Green, is known for providing authentic New Orleans food. Linda is quite appreciative of the history behind the different food that originated within the city as different cultures mixed and thrived within the city. Some dishes, like the yakmein, celebrate the fusion of cultures. However, cuisines like gumbo are a testament to older generations who tried to make the best of their not-so-ideal financial conditions. Linda is proud of the food of her ancestors and culture to her customers and hopes that the legacy will carry on through her family.

Where is Kirk Frady (Frady’s One Stop) Now?

Frady’s One Stop is perhaps one of the better-known food outlets in the city of New Orleans for po’boy lovers. Kirk Frady, the owner of the establishment, learned how to make the delicious fusion sandwich from his father at a very young age. Kirk’s father established the business in 1972 and is now retired. However, Kirk claims that his father still runs the establishment from the sidelines. Located at 3231 Dauphine St, New Orleans, Louisiana, Frady’s One Stop offers several kinds of po’boy sandwiches and is run by Kirk and his twin sister.

Where is Ashley Hansen (Hansen’s Sno-Bliz) Now?

If you are in New Orleans and looking for a snowy relief, then Hansen’s Sno-Bliz at 4801 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, might be the answer for you. Ashley Hansen is the proud owner of the family-run business. The outlet offers classic and modern flavors that one can enjoy with relish. While snoballs are a staple New Orleans street food, the Hansen family is certainly iconic in its own right in the department. In 1934, Ashley’s grandfather invented the first electric ice shaving machine. However, it was Ashley’s grandmother that saw the business potential in the new invention. For over 80 years, Hansen’s Sno-Bliz has been led by women and has served the city of New Orleans with delicious and comforting snoballs.

Where is James Simon (Mais La Seafood) Now?

Crawfish are a staple Cajun cuisine that Mais La Seafood serves with pride and joy. James Simon, the owner of the eatery, uses an adaptation of his father’s recipe to cook the crustaceans. Enchanted by the idea of bringing his take on crawfish to New Orleans, Louisiana, James left his career in the music and production industry behind him. The owner sells around 200 o 300 pounds of crawfish every day. Whatever is leftover is distributed to the homeless and those in need. Depending upon the day of the week, AJems sets up shops at a different location.

Where is James Martin (Da Bald Guy) Now?

James Martin learned to cook food from his father, Leonard Nombris, who instilled the need for urgency in him. Da Bald Guy was established by Leonard and is successfully run by James as of writing. The food served by James is an excellent representation of Hawaii’s street food with a gourmet touch. Located in Kahuku, O‘ahu, Hawaii. For James, the food he makes is a legacy of his family’s traditions and recipes. His interest in the family business started with his eagerness to spend time with his father. James started in the shop as a dishwasher and made his way up to the position he is now today. Da Bald Guy also offers its services for events and celebrations.

Where is Ryan Ching (Ry’s Poke Shack) Now?

Ryan Ching’s Ry’s Poke Shack brings delicious poke to the streets of O‘ahu, Hawaii. The delicious raw fish dish is a staple Hawaiian food and is beloved by the locals. For Ryan, the passion for poke started at a young age, thanks to his grandfather. The owner distinctly remembers climbing onto his grandfather’s lap and enjoying the dish with him. Even today, Ryan keeps his grandfather’s wisdom close to his heart while serving mouth-watering poke to his customers.

Where is Liko Hoe (Waiahole Poi Factory) Now?

Located at 48-140 Kamehameha Highway, Kaneohe, O‘ahu, Hawaii, Waiahole Poi Factory serves traditional luau food for takeout. Dishes like kalua pig, lomi salmon, etc. Their specialty is poi, pounded, and cooked root of the taro plant. According to owner Liko Hoe, the taste of poi depends upon how fresh it is. The shop has been open since 1905, though it came into Liko’s family in the 1970s when his parents decided to buy the shop before it closed down. Liko has passed on his knowledge of traditional Hawaiian food to his children and has nothing but praise for them.

Where are Romy and Terry Aguinaldo (Romy’s Kahuku Prawns & Fish) Now?

Romy’s Kahuku Prawns & Fish serves mouth-watering seafood dishes like garlic prawns to the residents of O’ahu, Hawaii. Owned by Terry and Romy Aguinaldo, the eatery is well-known for its high food quality. Romy acts as the head chef and has a very firm hand when it comes to the recipe and ingredients. In order to have the freshest prawns possible, the Aguinaldos started their own pond to harvest the delicious crustaceans. As of writing, they have at least 31 prawn ponds. The couple’s daughter is also quite involved in the kitchen and helps her parents whenever possible. The seafood shop can be found at 56-781 Kamehameha Highway, Kahuku, O‘ahu, Hawaii. It lies within James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge.

Where is Larry D. Reaves Jr. (World Famous Souseman Barbeque) Now?

For Larry D. Reaves Junior, cooking is more than just a passion. His foray into the culinary world helped him get out of a very negative period of his life. As of writing, Larry is the owner of World Famous Souseman Barbeque. As the name suggests, the business is known for its souse and has earned Larry the title of Souseman Larry. The locals cannot have enough of the food that Larry serves to his customers. In fact, many of his patrons know him very well due to their repeated consumption of Larry’s souse. The chef cooks his delicious broth in his own home and then serves it to the residents of Miami Gardens, Miami, Florida.

Where is Melissa Elias (Luis Galindo’s Latin American Restaurant #2) Now?

The Cuban influence on Miami’s food culture is pretty evident. One of the most beloved dishes is the Cuban sandwich, a fast and easy item to make. Luis Galindo’s Latin American Restaurant #2 is quite popular among those who cherish a good Cuban sandwich. Melissa Elias honors her grandparents, who came to the United States from Miami due to political upheaval. The establishment has long been in Melissa’s family, with sandwich presses as old as 40 years. The owner claims that the age of the presses is evident in the taste of the sandwiches they serve. The delicious sandwiches are made by “luncheros,” slang for Cuban sandwich masters, who use special techniques and barely touch the food they make with their hands. To enjoy the delicious sandwiches at this establishment, head to 10700 South West 24th Street, Miami, Florida.

Where are Mercy Gonzalez and Family (El Rey De Las Fritas) Now?

El Rey De Las Fritas is one place to check out when looking for a delicious Cuban frita. The business was started by Mercy Gonzalez’s father after he escaped Cuba and moved to Miami, Florida. According to Mercy, seeing the success of his establishment would sometimes turn her father misty-eyed. Even though he has passed away, Mercy and her family hope to continue her father’s legacy and follow in his footsteps. Apart from Mercy, the restaurant is run by her brother, mother, and husband. The recipe used by the Gonzalez family is a closely guarded secret, and they prepare everything beforehand to avoid any leak. To try the mouth-watering combination of show-string fries and bread, visit El Rey De Las Fritas at 1821 South West 8th Street, Miami, Florida.

Where is Noam Yemini (Naomi’s Garden Restaurant & Lounge) Now?

Any discussion of Miami’s food is incomplete without mentioning the Haitian influence on the city’s culture and cuisine. Naomi’s Garden Restaurant & Lounge is one of the well-known Haitian food establishments in Maimi, Florida. The eatery’s owner, Noam Yemini, brings the delicious food of his ancestors to the local population. The place was established by Noam’s parents and was named in honor of his grandmother, Naomi. Though Noam’s family did flee from Haiti due to political unrest, they trace their roots to Israel and Yemen.

The outlet is the oldest Haitian restaurant in the city of Miami and is quite proud of its legacy. The variety of Haitian cuisine available in the shop include legim, fried snapper, and pikliz, among other items. Melissa Craan has worked in Naomi’s Garden for around 38 years and is crucial to the smooth running of the kitchen. The Haitian food outlet can be found at 650 North West 71st Street, Miami, Florida. Naomi’s Garden Restaurant & Lounge did get some touch-ups in October 2021. The business also offers catering services to its customers.

