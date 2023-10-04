Sullivan’s Crossing Was Shot in Halifax

Adapted from the New York Times best-selling eponymous novel series by Robyn Carr, CTV’s ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ follows Maggie Sullivan, a competent neurosurgeon whose normal and simple life gets turned upside down when she unexpectedly finds herself in the middle of a scandal and legal trouble, costing her her job as well as her normal life in the city. To get away from the commotion, she decides to temporarily return to her childhood home of Sullivan’s Crossing and reconnect with her estranged father, Sully.

Upon reaching there, Maggie must find a way to deal with her complicated present along with her painful past. With the presence of a new person in her life, she is forced to question herself and her carefully laid plans for the future. The Robyn Carr directorial features impressive onscreen performances from Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, Tom Jackson, and Andrea Menard. The drama unfolds mainly in the fictional town of Timberlake in Nova Scotia, where Maggie navigates different aspects of her life against the backdrop of some interesting locations. So, if you find yourself wondering where ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ is filmed, we have got you covered!

Sullivan’s Crossing Filming Locations

‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ is filmed primarily in Nova Scotia, especially in the Halifax Regional Municipality. The production of the inaugural iteration of the series got underway in June 2022 and concluded in early October 2022. As for the principal photography of the sophomore round, it reportedly commenced in early September 2023 and is scheduled to wrap up by the end of the year. So, without much ado, let’s explore all the specific locations that make an appearance in the CTV series!

Halifax Regional Municipality, Nova Scotia

The shooting for most of the ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ takes place in the Halifax Regional Municipality, which is not just the capital of Nova Scotia but also the largest municipality in Atlantic Canada. The production team reportedly moves from one location to the next across the municipality for the purpose of filming against suitable backdrops. For instance, they set up camp in Shubie Park at 54 Locks Road in the built-up community of Dartmouth, which lies on the eastern shore of Halifax Harbour.

A couple of state parks — Laurie Provincial Park at 4949 NS-2 in Grand Lake and Oakfield Provincial Park at 366 Oakfield Park Road in Oakfield — serve as pivotal production locations for ‘Sullivan’s Crossing.’ Besides that, the locales of the suburban community of Beaver Bank also feature quite heavily in various scenes. The rich culture, eye-catching landscape, and diversity of Nova Scotia divert away from the novel’s location of the Rocky Mountains to the countryside but still manages to work perfectly with the storyline. Besides ‘Sullivan’s Crossing,’ the vastness of the Halifax Regional Municipality has been utilized in the production of multiple other film projects, including ‘The Shipping News,’ ‘Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story,’ ‘Sea Change,’ ‘She’s Too Young,’ and ‘Gracie’s Choice.’

