Sumaiya Islam: The MMD Employee is Still an Assistant and Mishka’s Girlfriend

As a workplace reality series we can only describe as intoxicating in more ways than one, Hulu’s Jimmy Kimmel-executive produced ‘High Hopes’ is honestly unlike any other in the genre. That’s because it meticulously explores the world of legal cannabis drugstores from all angles by actually following arguably one of the most well-known and oldest California dispensaries, MMD. It thus comes as no surprise that some employees are key figures within this production, amongst whom is none other than co-owner/founder Mishka Ashbel’s life partner, Sumaiya “Sumi” Islam.

Who is Sumaiya “Sumi” Islam?

Although not much regarding Sumi’s early years or upbringing is public knowledge as of writing, we do know her family originally hails from Bangladesh but has been settled in the US for decades. Therefore, of course, she completed her schooling from here before eventually kickstarting her career to build a good life, all the while seemingly being motivated by loved ones’ unwavering support. It turns out her first job was Starbucks Barista (2008-12), just for her to actually hone in on her qualities of hard work, people skills, as well as time management by serving at many locations.

As if that’s not enough, while Sumi was ostensibly trying to climb the corporate ladder here, she was also working at Aladin Sweets & Market Inc. as assistant manager – a position she proudly held until 2012. Then came her stint at Van Nuys from 2013 to 2021, where she gradually moved up from the sales force to general management and took her first step into the marijuana business by joining MMD in 2015. According to reports, she joined this organization as a store employee, just to gradually dabble in accounts, inventory, purchasing, vendor relationships, plus staff scheduling too, before leaving in 2019.

Where is Sumaiya “Sumi” Islam Now?

Despite not drinking, smoking, or having any sort of interest in leading a party/stoner lifestyle, it appears as if Sumi ultimately did return to MMD yet in the capacity of an experienced personal assistant. With all the work she’d previously done for the organization, she was able to quickly adjust to the position of co-owners/founders Slava and Mishka Ahbel’s assistant while also being the latter’s girlfriend. It’s actually unclear precisely when this couple first got together, but we should make it clear that even though they might’ve had their issues over the years, it hasn’t affected her ability to do her job.

In other words, it appears as if Sumi and Mishka are able to separate their personal and professional lives, which is obviously only possible because they have a lot of trust and understanding between them. So, of course, it comes as no surprise the latter has often referred to her as his life partner as well as the love of his life – she supports him, values him, and often even goes against him when she knows it’s the right thing to do. This travel enthusiast plus fitness freak is thus the voice of reason for the Ashbel brothers, enabling them to expand to new heights without crossing their budgets and timelines.

