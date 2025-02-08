Is Sumala Based on a True Story? Are Kumala and Sumala Based on Real Twins?

Directed by Rizal Mantovani, Netflix’s Indonesian horror film, ‘Sumala’ taps into the complicated story of a family to deliver a chilling tale. At the center of the story is a set of twins who are brought into this world under shady circumstances. Their parents, Soedjiman and Sulastri, have been without children for years since their marriage. Eventually, Sulastri gets so desperate that she seeks out a shaman to solve her problem. The shaman reveals that she will get her children, but it comes with a heavy price. As the events of the film unfold, Sulastri discovers the true meaning of the deal she struck with the Devil. What makes the film more interesting is that it claims to be inspired by true events. SPOILERS AHEAD.

An Indonesian Urban Legend is the Basis for Sumala

Netflix’s ‘Sumala’ is a fictional rendering of an urban legend that has been spoken of in the Semarang Regency of Central Java for many years. The basic skeleton of the story remains the same. A woman named Sulastri was without children years after her marriage, so she sought dark ways to get herself pregnant. The signs of something untoward started to show during her pregnancy as strange things were reported to have happened around the village. At the same time, her husband and other people in the household also noticed a strangeness around them. Some of them felt the presence of something invisible following them.

Eventually, Sulastri gave birth to a baby girl named Sumala, but she was terribly deformed. (Notably, the original story doesn’t mention the twin, Kumala.) Her appearance led people to despise her, and soon enough, they started blaming her for all the weird and bad things, the frequency of which had increased since her birth. Over the years, strange things were noticed in Sumala’s behavior as well, with some claiming that they had seen her talking to herself. Then, the children started to disappear, which scared the villagers but also made them adamant about dealing with Sumala and the evil they believed she had brought upon them.

Stories started to develop about Sumala, and it was claimed that she was born after her mother made a deal with the Devil. From here, more tales were spun about Sumala’s alleged powers. As the situation turned direr with more and more children going missing, the villagers eventually lashed out at Sulastri and her daughter. Sumala was taken to an old well in the village and thrown into it. It is believed that since then, she has turned into an evil spirit that continues to haunt the village even after all these years. Strange and terrifying sounds have been heard around the old well, especially the cries of a little girl.

Sumala’s Name Continues to Spark Fear in the Locals

As with any urban legend, Sumala’s story has evolved over the years. It is mostly believed that she comes out after sunset and takes the children who are outside their homes. It is also believed that a mere mention of her name can summon her. To this day, the villagers try to keep her spirit at bay and follow the rule of not sending their children out after dark. Various rituals are observed to appease her so she does not strike her wrath on innocent children.

As strong as the belief is in her story, some people have also challenged it. Reportedly, there have been no official records of a girl like Sumala and her horrible death in the village, leading some to believe that perhaps the tale was concocted as a warning not to meddle with dark powers. However, some also believe that perhaps there might have been a real girl named Sumala, and something bad might have happened to her. However, because her story was passed down orally, significant changes and additions were made over the years, which is why it has become impossible to track it and confirm its validity.

The Filmmakers Found Sumala’s Story From a Viral X Thread

While Sumala may or may not be fictional, what is completely real is the problem of children going missing in Semarang and its surrounding areas. Over the years, the authorities have noted an increasing number of missing persons cases, though it has largely been attributed to human trafficking. In late 2023, Betz Illustration spoke of the missing children and their connection to Sumala in a series of tweets where they concocted the entire story about the twins. The tweets went viral and attracted the attention of producer Rocky Soraya, who became interested in the story due to its supernatural nature and the impact it still has on the locals.

Riheam Junianti was brought on board to adapt Betz’s story for the screen, and that is how the film project was born. While the filmmakers were excited to bring this terrifying story to the screen, they later revealed that they had to face some problems during the production. A story about the location scout of the film came into the picture when it was claimed that his wife was possessed by Sumala’s spirit, who spoke out against the making of the film.

Reportedly, the locals also spoke out against the production because they wanted Sumala’s story to be feared and respected, not turned into entertainment. The filmmakers understood this point, and before the production proceeded, the entire cast and crew conducted a ceremony where they prayed to the higher powers to allow the filming to go smoothly. Sumala was also mentioned in the prayers and the crew asked for her permission to let them make the film. Apparently, she heeded their prayers, and now the movie is streaming worldwide on Netflix.

