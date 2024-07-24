Minori Terada Tribute on Sunny: Who is He? How Did He Die?

The fourth episode of Apple TV+’s black comedy series ‘Sunny’ ends with a tribute that honors the loving memory of Minori Terada, an integral part of the show. Terada was a renowned Japanese actor with more than two hundred credits to his name. He had been a part of several acclaimed and popular projects that boast international fandom. In the mystery series, he gives life to a powerful yakuza boss and the father of Hime, who mysteriously shows up in Suzie’s life after the death of her husband, Masa. ‘Sunny’ is one of the last projects Terada was involved in.

Minori Terada’s Exemplary Career

Minori Terada was born on November 7, 1942, in Tokyo, Japan, as the son of famed painter Masaaki Terada. His career turned around after joining the theater company Bungakuza, one of the “big three” Shingeki troupes. He had his breakthrough with his performance in Kihachi Okamoto’s 1968 war drama ‘The Human Bullet,’ which earned him the prestigious Mainichi Film Award for Best Actor. He received international recognition for lending his voice to Muska in Japanese auteur Hayao Miyazaki’s 1986 film ‘Castle in the Sky.’ Terada married fellow actress Noriko Takahashi in 1970. They eventually separated in 2006.

Terada had been a part of several projects that went on to gain global fandom. He is known for portraying Ryubee Sonozaki in the action-adventure drama ‘Kamen Rider W.’ His character is often lauded as one of the best villains in the show. The actor reprised the role in ‘Kamen Rider W Forever: A to Z/The Gaia Memories of Fate,’ the second film adaptation of the series. He is also featured in ‘Ultraman Max’ as Alien Metron. In Netflix’s romantic drama series ‘First Love,’ Terada plays Kenzo Okochi. He served as the narrator of several films, shows, and documentaries, which highlights his versatility, as well.

Terada reportedly further displayed his talents by lending his voice to characters in the Japanese versions of prominent international releases such as Ridley Scott’s ‘Blade Runner,’ NBC’s 1980 series ‘Shōgun,’ and Richard Attenborough’s biographical drama ‘Gandhi,’ starring Ben Kingsley. He identified himself as a “chameleon actor” whose color was determined by the director he was working with.

Minori Terada Died of Lung Cancer

Minori Terada died on March 14, 2024, at the age of 81, after battling lung cancer. His death was announced by his agency, CES Entertainment. The company revealed that he worked as an actor until the very end, which is evident in his performance as the yakuza boss in ‘Sunny.’ Terada integrated the difficulties he had been dealing with due to his health issues into his performance to play a severely ill yakuza boss commendably. The agency also added that he was hopeful about his recovery, which motivated him to undergo treatment without giving up. However, the actor “passed away before cherry blossoms bloomed.”

The company also expressed its gratitude towards Terada’s fans for supporting him and his work. In accordance with his wish, a family funeral was held to bid adieu to him, with only close relatives in attendance. We want to offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of Terada and the entire crew of ‘Sunny,’ who are remembering the legendary actor with love and respect.

