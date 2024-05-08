Super Rich in Korea Net Worths, Ranked: Who is the Richest?

Netflix’s ‘Super Rich in Korea’ is a show primarily about the lifestyles of some of the richest residents of Seoul, South Korea. Indeed, when it comes to living lavishly, the cast members certainly do not disappoint with their various designer clothes and homes that have views to die for. Needless to say, their wealth is indeed a central theme of the show, with some easily spending millions without batting an eyelash for things that they want to have.

5. Kim Anna – $1.5 million

Though married into a highly rich family, Kim Anna is herself an active professional who makes use of love for South Korea and Pakistan to bring the two countries closer. She works closely with the South Korean embassy in Pakistan and has now started her own business called Anna Korean Beauty, which allows her to sell Korean beauty products to Pakistani clients. Additionally, she is the mind behind Kim Traders, a company dedicated to transferring goods between Pakistan, Seould, and UAE’s Dubai.

Anna also makes good use of social media to share her lifestyle in Pakistan as well as South Korea. She presently has over 22K Instagram followers, and her YouTube subscriber count is past the 17K mark. Given the scale of her business, Anna likely makes about $100,000 every year from them. Through her social media posts and other content, she approximately makes an annual amount of about $20,00o.

4. Teodoro Marani – $5 million

As shared in the Netflix series, Teodoro Marani is actually the heir to the Italian luxury brand Henry Beguelin. The company has stores across the world, with Teodoro himself taking care of some of the stores in South Korea. Additionally, he is the proud founder of Loop Trade Innovators, which allows him to export and import beverages and other items from South Korea. The reality TV star is especially proud of Portofino Dry Gin, which helped him earn the 2024 Best Gin in Korea from Korea Wine and Spirits. He also works as a trainer chef at the Hyundai Mall in Seoul.

Given Teodoro’s success in the field of business, we believe he makes well more than $250,000 a year through his business. His work as a high-end culinary expert also nets him a likely annual amount of over $75,000. Teodoro also has a supervisory role for many Henry Beguelin stores in South Korea, with a store manager or owner making anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 every year.

3. Aren Yoo – $7.5 million

Aren Yoo’s line of work certainly aligns with her passion for fashion and clothing. She often gets the chance to represent brands like Miu Miu and Dolce and Gabbana at events like the Paris Fashion Week. Specifically, she is a Client ambassador for such brands, and each country apparently only has one such person from each country. For Aren, it is a dream to elevate her country’s name in the highly competitive world of fashion, and she takes her job very seriously.

A lot of times, Aren is paid by her employers through highly expensive gifts of items from their brands. This is a gesture she adores, given her love for everything in fashion. Attending prestigious events like a fashion week and sitting on the front row can easily net someone up to $100,000 per event. With Aren attending multiple such events across the globe every month, both her fame and her wealth are always on the rise. She also has over 45K Instagram followers, which likely adds about $20,000 to her social media earnings.

2. Noor Naem – $20 million

Having carved a path for herself in the world of the internet, Noor Naem, or Noor Stars, is one of the most famous content creators in the Middle East. She rose to prominence as someone who was making exclusively Arabian content at the time, which few were doing. Her content is usually oriented towards fashion and lifestyle, though she also makes vlog videos. Additionally, she has been the host of the ‘Star Podcast’ since April 2023, with its second season having been launched on April 25, 2024.

Thanks to her hard work, Noror has won many accomplishments, like the 2023 title Content Creator of the Year by Arab Woman Awards. Presently, she has close to 15 million Instagram followers, with her earning about $45,000 per Instagram post. Her YouTube subscriber count is well over $20 million, which likely nets her about $2.5 million every year from ad revenue.

1. David Yong – $250 million

As someone who proudly proclaims to be among the top 1% of Singapore’s population by wealth, David Yong’s lifestyle certainly reflects the money he has. He is the present Group CEO of Evergreen Group Holding and often travels across countries like Singapore, Cambodia, South Korea, and Myanmar to conduct his business. He is also the managing partner of YSL Legal and has a legal background, having worked for Baker McKenzie in the past. The reality TV star is also quite invested in South Korea’s entertainment industry and hopes to bridge the gaps between Southeast Asia and South Korea.

David has himself confessed that he has about 15 properties across various Asian countries and has cash worth $90 million. Given that the man has a cash counting machine in his living room, the latter does not seem to be far from the truth. He even announced his intention to invest about $10 million in Attrakt, a K-Pop company, in 2023. His work at Evergreen also resulted in the company’s 2014 revenue of about $20 to $25 million, reaching close to $58 million in 2019. Therefore, as of 2024, his net worth is estimated to be over $250 million.

