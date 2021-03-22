Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Toshio Satō and illustrated by Nao Watanuki, ‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town’ or ‘Tatoeba Rasuto Danjon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari’ is a fantasy anime show. It revolves around Lloyd Belladonna, a resident of the legendary village of Kunlun. He decides to move to the capital of the Kingdom of Azami in the hopes of becoming a soldier. He has incredible magical and physical abilities but suffers from a severe case of self-doubt because he used to be the weakest person in his native village.

Following the anime show’s release, it received mostly positive reviews due to its unconventional but effective humor, dynamic characters, and entertaining storyline. Season 1 has recently finished airing. If you are wondering when ‘Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies’ Season 2 will come out, here is what we know.

Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Season 2 Release Date

‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies’ season 1 premiered on January 4, 2021, and aired 12 episodes before concluding on March 22, 2021. Liden Films (‘Hanebado!’) produced the anime show, with migmi serving as the director and Deko Akao serving as the primary writer. As for season 2, Liden Films and other producers associated with the series haven’t released any official statement on the subject yet. Anime shows are generally made to promote the source material, be it in light novel or manga form, to a wider audience. The ones that get rave reviews and garner exceptional popularity are renewed for multiple seasons. Both these criteria apply to ‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies,’ which has ranked as one of the best anime shows of winter 2021 on multiple lists.

Considering popular fantasy anime shows like ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ and ‘Fairy Tail’ have received multiple seasons, ‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies’ might get renewed for at least one more season. If that happens within the next few months, expect ‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies’ Season 2 to come out in 2023 or later.

Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 1 finale of ‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies,’ Alka instructs Lloyd on how to deal with Eug, Shōma, and Sou before sending him back to the capital. Shōma reveals he feels that the entire world is boring but doesn’t want Lloyd to feel the same way. So, he believes that his duty as an older brother is to make the world more interesting for Lloyd. On the other hand, Sou explains that he is a hero who once saved the world. But now, he seeks death, but the only way to get it is to kill Alka and turn Lloyd into a hero by becoming a villain. Eug calls forth a powerful golem, but Lloyd defeats it with the help of his friends. The episode ends with Merthophan resuming his duties as a soldier and Lloyd preparing food for all his friends.

The first season adapted the first 5 volumes of the light novels. So, season 2 might adapt material from volume 6 onwards. Shōma and Sou might continue their efforts to turn Lloyd into a hero for their own reasons. Lloyd might join a group of performers and become a stuntman. The Demon Lords from the Last Dungeon might get released, leading to a grand battle between them and Lloyd and his friends.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time