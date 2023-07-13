Survival of the Thickest: Do Mavis and Luca End Up Together?

Netflix’s comedy series, ‘Survival of the Thickest,’ takes place in New York City, where a 38-year-old Mavis breaks up with her boyfriend after she finds him cheating on her with another woman. This takes her on a journey of self-exploration as she is single after a very long time. She focuses on her career, building her brand, and establishing herself as a successful fashion stylist. In between this, she also has a couple of romantic encounters, one of whom is Luca. He and Mavis hit it off on their first meeting, but things are complicated for them because Luca lives in Italy. Will they be able to deal with the challenges of a long-distance relationship? Do Mavis and Luca end up together? Let’s find out. SPOILERS AHEAD

Do Mavis and Luca End Up Together?

Mavis and Luca’s first meeting occurs by chance when she uses his tie to rectify a wardrobe situation at CC Bloom’s. At first, it appears to be just a fling because Luca is to leave for Italy the next day. However, they continue talking over the phone and meet up whenever Luca returns to New York. Mavis starts falling for Luca, and he likes her too. However, when her mother points out that Luca will eventually leave because he lives in another country, Mavis reconsiders their relationship.

Things start to get tougher for Mavis and Luca when her work takes off, and she has little to no time left for anything else. With two events falling on the same day, Mavis is so focused on her work that she forgets to sleep or eat properly. Her video calls with Luca are also cut short as she is constantly being called or texted by her employers. In one of those calls, Luca comments that Mavis doesn’t look so good. He can see that the job is taking a toll on her health, but being miles away, he can’t do anything about it.

Believing that Mavis needs a break, Luca books a flight for her to come to Italy. It’s a romantic gesture, which he believes would help Mavis take the break she seemingly needs. It will also give them more time to spend together before he visits New York again and give him a chance to show her around his place. However, he doesn’t consult about it with Mavis, who is enraged when she finds out about the ticket.

She chides Luca for wanting to tear her away from her work, which has finally started to take off. She says she has no problem with working hard and is happy to do it because she wants to be successful. Later, Luca sends Mavis a video of him in Italy, giving her a glimpse of the tour he’d take her on. He apologizes and asks her to use the ticket whenever she deems fit. While Mavis is moved by his actions, she can’t help but feel that the long distance is a problem for them and things might not work out in the long run.

Unbeknownst to Luca, Mavis has a health scare around the same time, and she starts thinking about having kids. When she tells Luca about it, he asks for time to process the information. Mavis knows she and Luca barely know each other and assumes he wouldn’t want to raise a kid with her. Meanwhile, Jacque expresses his desire to marry Mavis and receives a blessing from her parents.

At first, Mavis is skeptical about getting back together with Jacque, but when he proposes to her, she says yes. This is when she assumed Luca wouldn’t talk to her and tells him nothing about her engagement. However, Luca eventually calls, and it looks like he is ready to be with Mavis, no matter what. Before he can express his true feelings, the call is cut short by Mavis, who throws the phone when Jacque walks in.

Later, Mavis realizes she is making a mistake getting back together with Jacque. Even though they have grown since the breakup, she cannot look past his infidelity and continue to be with him. Instead, she accepts her feelings for Luca and decides to act on them. She uses the plane ticket he’d booked for her and goes to Italy to surprise him. First, she calls him, telling him everything about her brief engagement with Jacque. Luca asks for some time to think about it. However, when he finds her at his door, he is happy to see her. They kiss and reconcile. While there’s still the question of them living miles apart from each other, for now, Luca and Mavis decide to be together.

