Where is Survival of the Thickest Filmed?

Based on the eponymous memoir by Michelle Buteau, Netflix’s ‘Survival of the Thickest’ is a comedy-drama show that focuses on Mavis Beaumont, a newly single black plus-sized fashion stylist. Fresh on the heels of a stormy breakup, the 38-year-old must now rebuild her life as she had put all her energy and efforts into her ex. Although she takes it in her stride and seizes the opportunity to start afresh, Mavis is bound to face several hurdles along the way as she tries to get her act together again.

With the love and support of her chosen family and her body-positive attitude, she somehow manages to handle her problems on the professional as well as on the relationship front. Starring Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, Tasha Smith, Liza Treyger, Taylor Selé, and Marouane Zotti, the comedy series takes place in New York City with the protagonist navigating her personal and professional life while navigating different streets of the city. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Survival of the Thickest’ is filmed, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Survival of the Thickest Filming Locations

‘Survival of the Thickest’ is filmed in New York, specifically in New York City. As per reports, principal photography for the debut season of the comedy series commenced in late September 2022 and wrapped up in early December of the same year. Given the fact that the story is set in New York, the filming unit chooses to shoot the show on location in the Empire State and provide an immersive viewing experience to the audience. Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific locations that feature in the Netflix series!

New York City, New York

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Survival of the Thickest’ are taped in and around New York City, with the production team traveling across the city to shoot different scenes against suitable backdrops. The show about body positivity and loving oneself no matter what is lensed around different neighborhoods and streets of the City of Lights. For instance, in October 2022, the cast and crew members were spotted by many locals and onlookers in the Crown Heights neighborhood in New York City’s Brooklyn Borough, shooting several important scenes for the comedy series.

Moreover, Madison Avenue & East 56th Street turned into a filming site as the production team of ‘Survival of the Thickest’ set up camp on location for the first season. The show also features various establishing aerial shots of New York City quite regularly in a number of episodes. Thus, there is a high possibility of you noticing some iconic buildings, destinations, and attractions in the backdrop of several exterior scenes. Some of the popular NYC sites you might spot are the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park, the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, Washington Square Park, the Stonewall Inn, and Rockefeller Center.

All these notable destinations and the neighborhoods that feature in ‘Survival of the Thickest’ have also made appearances in various other film and TV projects. As a matter of fact, over the years, New York City has hosted the production of ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.,’ ‘The Big Short,’ ‘You Hurt My Feelings,’ ‘Green Book,’ ‘And Just Like That…,’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’

