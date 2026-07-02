Survival of the Thickest Season 3 Ending Explained: Does Mavis Make It as a Designer?

Netflix’s ‘Survival of the Thickest‘ returns for a third and final season, as Mavis Beaumont enters a new chapter of her life. The last season ended with her and Luca rekindling their romance after a break-up that left them both in tatters. Meanwhile, Mavis is ready to spread her wings and fly as an up-and-coming designer, but she continues to face the challenges that have held her back. Additionally, her personal goals also take a hit, and she starts to wonder if she can truly have it all. By the end of the season, she is tested in the toughest of ways. She is broken down by adversities, but with some help from her loved ones, she rises from her losses stronger and wiser than before. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Survival of the Thickest Season 3 Plot Synopsis

Following the events of Season 2, things are finally looking up for Mavis. She is in a loving relationship with Luca, as they have set aside their differences and are beginning their relationship anew. In the midst of this, Mavis’ heart is also set on becoming a mother. Since she and Luca have only recently gotten back together, she doesn’t want to burden their relationship with the weight of a baby. She wishes to have children someday, so the best course of action seems to be freezing her eggs. She is in for a shock when her doctor tells her that the ship has sailed. If Mavis wishes to have children, she must start immediately. But this means telling Luca that they are going straight from a patch-up to having a child together.

Meanwhile, her career is on the rise following her last season’s shenanigans with Charles Renee. She has established herself as a designer campaigning for inclusivity in fashion, and her work has earned her a cover feature in Essence magazine. This finally seems to be the time when she can break into the industry, but Charles Renee, who is now supposed to be her collaborator, is not making it any easier. Mavis learns that she will have to do out-of-the-box things to get the world’s attention, and once she has it, she will need even more work to keep that attention and chart the course of her success. The road is paved with many challenges, but she slowly and steadily gets there.

Does Mavis Make It as a Designer?

Over the first two seasons, Mavis undergoes a transformation that gives her the self-confidence to pursue her dreams on a larger scale. She has broken out of her shell, but she is still a long way from becoming a successful designer who can change the world through fashion. At the beginning of the season, we find her still in collaboration with Charles Renee, but she is increasingly frustrated because he doesn’t take her seriously. He sees her as a glorified stylist and doesn’t take her ambitions to be a designer seriously. That, however, does not stop him from stealing her design and presenting it as his own at Paris Fashion Week. At first, Mavis feels helpless about it, but then she takes charge and goes to Paris in hopes of presenting her designs in advance and preventing Charles from stealing the credit.

She is not successful in stopping him, but that doesn’t mean she should stop fighting for her dreams. Having ended her collaboration with Charles, she decides to jump headfirst into designing clothes, but to do so, she needs someone’s financial backing. She pitches her ideas to several outlets, all of whom think they’re fire, but none of whom agree to work with her. Eventually, she gets a callback from a fashion figure she reveres. They tell Mavis that, while they will not be moving forward with her on this project, they do see her potential. Mavis receives pointers on where she needs to put in more work and how to develop her portfolio to improve her chances of getting a deal next time.

This is very encouraging for Mavis, and she keeps her head in the game and continues working. Eventually, the Essence issue with her cover is released, and she attends the party with Luca and Khalil. Simply being in the same room as the people she greatly admires is quite an achievement for her. She is awestruck by all the people around her, but it seems that they might just as impressed with her. At the party, she wears her own design, which is a great way to showcase her work, and she seems to have caught the eye of an HSN executive. As she takes to the stage to talk about her journey so far, she reflects on the ups and downs she has been through and how her chosen family has seen her through these tough times.

Their love and encouragement keep her going, and three years later, we see her labors bear the fruit she had been working for all this time. Earlier, Mavis acknowledged that it had taken her a long time to turn her dreams into reality, and now she is finally at the point where she can say she has made it. In the last scene, we see her in Times Square with an advertisement for her brand on a screen. The words “Mavis by Mavis Beaumont” flash on the screen, with models of different body types exhibiting her designs. She is front and center in all of this, the face of her own brand, credited for all her designs, and is becoming a household name, not limited to a certain body type, catered to by the usual designers. This is Mavis’s brand, and she is already changing the world.

Do Mavis and Luca Have Children?

Apart from her professional goals, the third season also sees Mavis wishing for a step up in her personal life. She is in a loving relationship with Luca, and with each day, it becomes clearer to both of them that they are made for each other. But Mavis wants more from life. She wants to be a mother, and her desire to have a child takes center stage this season. When she is told she is too old to freeze her eggs, she tries IVF, only to discover that not a single egg of hers is viable. This breaks her down, but then, she becomes pregnant. This feels like a win, especially in a time when everything else seemed to have been going haywire. All goes well until one day, it turns out that her baby doesn’t have a heartbeat.

This means she has to get an abortion, and the heartbreak of losing her baby even before having it throws her into a spiral of depression. She is pulled out of it by the love that her friends show her. When she is back to normal, she and Luca talk about their grief and how this loss hasn’t dampened their desire to have a child. They decide to keep trying, but unfortunately, things don’t go their way. Eventually, they get married, and on her wedding day, Khalil tells her he got a woman pregnant and is confused about what to do next because he doesn’t really envision himself as a father yet. In an ideal situation, Mavis would have talked to him about it, but it only breaks her heart even more. Eventually, she makes peace with it.

She is happy for Khalil and promises to always be a part of his life and that of his child. But, for herself, she doesn’t envision having a child anymore. When she shares this with Luca, he is surprised, but he concedes that they have been trying for a long time and it hasn’t happened so far. But then, he sees Mavis with Khalil’s pregnant girlfriend, Imani, and the sadness in her eyes is palatable. Later, she confesses that the desire to be a mother has not left her heart. If she is not giving up on her career, why should she give up on this? So, she meets with her doctor, who tells her there are other options they can explore. It is not confirmed what path Mavis eventually chooses, but three years later, we find her and Luca with a daughter.

With Mavis’ career taking flight and her dream of finally becoming a mother turning into a reality, she and Luca have the life they always wanted. In her final words to the viewers, with whom she makes eye contact before leaving, Mavis talks about how she finally has the life she always dreamed of for herself. It took some time to get there, and she didn’t get everything the way she thought she would, but she does have everything she always hoped for. Dreams do come true if one never stops working and wishing for them, and in her final look to the audience, this is the message she leaves them with.

Read More: Survival of the Thickest: Is CC Bloom a Real Drag Bar?