Surviving My Father: Rachel Jeffs’ True Story, Explained

Lifetime’s ‘Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs Story’ is a crime drama movie that portrays the painful reality of a woman born into a life of control and abuse. The narrative follows Rachel Jeffs, who grows up within the notorious FLDS church, where strict rules dictate every aspect of her existence. Though she occasionally questions the teachings, she marries young, has children, and resigns herself to the belief that this is her destiny.

Everything changes when she discovers that her younger sister is experiencing the same suffering she once endured, and that her own children will inevitably be forced into the same cycle. Determined to break free, Rachel decides to leave behind the only world she has ever known. Directed by Ali Liebert, the film ultimately tells the story of a woman who finds the strength to act without any role model for courage by relying only on her instincts, her love for her children, and the hope of a better life.

Surviving My Father is Based on the True Story of a Girl Who Grew Up in the FLDS Church

The FLDS (Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) is a real religious sect known for its extreme practices, including polygamy and strict obedience to its leaders. Its most notorious figure is Warren Jeffs, who became the self-proclaimed prophet and was later convicted on charges of sexual abuse. Under his control, members, particularly women and children, were subjected to rigid rules, forced marriages, and isolation from the outside world. Writer Kelly Fullerton shaped the screenplay of ‘Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs Story’ around the allegedly true experiences of Rachel Jeffs, one of Warren Jeffs’ daughters, who broke away from the church. The film also draws inspiration from her 2017 memoir, ‘Breaking Free: How I Escaped Polygamy, the FLDS Cult, and My Father, Warren Jeffs.’

Rachel Jeffs was born in 1983 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Warren Jeffs and his second wife, Barbara. Raised in the FLDS church, she grew up in a deeply polygamous household with about 47 siblings and half-siblings. Within the community, polygamy was seen as a path to spiritual exaltation, and child marriages were common. Rachel later alleged that since she turned eight, she suffered abuse at the hands of her father, who wielded absolute control over members’ lives. In 2002, at just 18 years old, she was married off in an arranged union to Richard Allred as his third wife. It was a marriage orchestrated by Warren that was in line with FLDS practices.

Rachel Jeffs’ Belief in the Church Began to Crumble

In 2003, Rachel Jeffs gave birth to her first child, and the years that followed took on a routine pattern. She worked as a teacher for the church-run school, handling a class of third graders, even though her own education had only gone up to the eighth grade. Later in interviews, she recalled how the FLDS constantly reinforced the idea that the outside world was corrupt, something she initially believed but secretly questioned over time. While there were a few memories from her childhood she cherished, such as singing with her sisters, most of it was overshadowed by pain. In 2004, her mother passed away after a long struggle with cancer, and Rachel alleged she was denied proper medical care under Warren’s strict rules.

In 2006, Warren was arrested, yet even behind bars, he continued to exert control over the FLDS church, issuing letters and directives that members were expected to follow without question. Rachel remained in the community during this period and tried to live by the rules that were imposed. By 2014, she had five children, but that year became a turning point. She was punished for allegedly being physically intimate with her husband while pregnant and was separated from her children. It forced her to confront the danger her kids faced by being raised among people she no longer trusted. During this time, she also learned that her younger sister had allegedly suffered similar abuse. On December 31, 2014, Rachel made the life-altering decision to escape, and she took her five children and her sister with her, leaving behind the only world she had ever known.

Rachel Jeffs is Living Her Life With Pride and Has a Desire to Help Others

After leaving, Rachel initially stayed with her mother’s side of the family in Centennial Park, another polygamous community. However, she soon realized that she no longer believed in the institution of polygamy and needed to carve out her own path. She moved around between Utah, Texas, and Montana, facing financial struggles along the way. Despite the challenges, she ensured that her children were enrolled in public schools and experienced a more ordinary life. Rachel also earned her GED and began taking college courses. It was during this time that she met Brandon Blackmore, a former FLDS member who had also broken away. In 2016, Brandon testified against his parents in connection with the underage marriage of his sister.

The couple got married in September 2017, and Rachel went on to have two more children with Brandon. She made the decision to cut all psychological and emotional ties with the FLDS. She even renamed her children, who now go by Ember, Majasa (pronounced Majaysa), Riston, Auvynli (pronounced Ovvinlee), and Tannum. Over the years, Rachel has become an outspoken critic of the church’s practices. She has appeared in docuseries such as ‘Escaping Polygamy’ and ‘Secrets of Polygamy.’ Today, she is a speaker and published author, and lives in Idaho. She is active on social media and uses her voice to advocate against sex trafficking and religious extremism, hoping her story encourages others trapped in similar circumstances.

The film captures Rachel Jeffs’ journey with the same spirit of resilience and courage that she herself demonstrated. Through careful attention to detail and insights drawn from her memoir, it highlights not only the pain of her upbringing but also the strength she found in breaking free. By incorporating subtle moments from her life, the film offers viewers a peek into her inner thoughts and the courage it took to protect her children and build a new path. While Warren Jeffs has not been convicted of Rachel’s specific allegations, he remains imprisoned on other charges.

