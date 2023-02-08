Susan Bernstein: What Happened to Her? Where is She Now?

NBC Dateline’s ‘The Target’ follows the murder conspiracy plot hatched to murder a mother of three named Susan Bernstein in Rockland County, New York State, in 2016. However, the plot could not be executed as a key individual came forward to the authorities and worked undercover, aiding the police in catching the perpetrators. If you’re intrigued and want to know what happened, here’s what we know.

What Happened to Susan Bernstein?

To the uninitiated, Ira and Susan Bernstein were living the perfect American dream – the couple had three children, a successful career, and a sprawling 13,000 square-foot home, complete with a pool, pool house, tennis court, and nearby lake. The couple had met at a fraternity party at the University of Pennsylvania in the mid-1990s. A quick romance ensued, with them getting married in 2002 as Ira attended medical school and Susan pursued higher-level degrees in education.

After completing medical school, Ira opened a successful chain of foot surgery centers across Rockland County and lived in Ramapo with his family. However, their marriage was falling apart by 2012, as Ira alleged his wife was racking up enormous credit card bills to the tune of around $40,000 per month. Ira and Susan’s relationship further deteriorated when the latter discovered her husband was having an affair with one of his former patients, Kelly Myzner Gribeluk.

According to news reports, the couple decided to have an open marriage as some sort of last resort to keep their marriage together. However, this desperate attempt to save their wedlock failed within three months. Susan filed a restraining order against Ira after he allegedly physically and verbally abused her and their children. The couple decided to give their broken marriage another try after a few months. They reconciled, and Susan withdrew the restraining order.

However, their reconciliation did not last long. According to a recording shown on the episode, Susan can be heard screaming, “You’re off with your girlfriend in the Bahamas. We can’t get in touch with you. I have to call your dad, your office manager.” Another recording showed Susan threatening Ira by saying he was going to “f****** jail.” Ira’s girlfriend, Kelly, claimed on the show that his marital distress was stressing him out, and that was when they decided to get Susan murdered in 2016.

According to the show, Kelly had found a sympathetic shoulder in Marckensy Louissaint, a New York car salesman at a luxury car dealership, while she was going through her divorce. On the show, Marckensy stated he had told her in the past to contact him in case “she needed any help” as he had a few contacts that “could help her out.” However, Marckensy stressed on the show that he meant his “close friend on the police force,” but Kelly had mistaken it to be contractual killers.

Marckensy said, “She (Kelly) sounded like she was so desperate to get this done, I think any little affirmation she would force herself to believe in.” However, the father of four decided to play along and contacted the authorities behind her back. It was at this point he was recruited as an amateur sleuth by the police, working undercover, as law enforcement officials equipped his car with a video camera and microphone. The police instructed him to meet Kelly and Ira and try to get incriminating evidence on record for them to be arrested.

Where is Susan Bernstein Now?

Over several meetings, Marckensy was able to get Kelly on record saying many incriminating statements. In the various clippings obtained by the show producers, the viewers are shown Kelly saying, “It can’t be a robbery. It can’t be a (sic) shooting. It can’t be anything like that.” She was also recorded divulging more detail by stating, “What about like a — either a hit and run, like, when she’s getting out of the car, or, like, plain an accident. Somebody backed into her, and the guy stays and says, ‘I didn’t see her.’ You know, it’s plain an accident, so there’s no investigation.”

According to the episode, the couple negotiated with Marckensy and set the price to be around $100,000. However, the police were met with a dilemma when Kelly proposed the contractual hitmen completed a minor task before the hit on Susan was arranged. They wanted to get the men to beat two insurance investigators scrutinizing Ira’s business. The law enforcement officials collaborated with the insurance investigators and had detailed but fake photographs created.

However, the couple got a little suspicious when they noticed the camera between the car seats. Though Marckensy was able to convince them, they were apprehensive and refused to meet inside his car anymore. It was at this point the investigators decided they had enough evidence, and arrested the pair in May 2016. They were charged with conspiracy to commit Susan’s murder, and Ira was also held guilty of conspiring to assault the insurance investigators.

When Ramapo police detectives informed Susan about the murder conspiracy, she said, “Actually, I’m not shocked.” During the trial, she accused Ira of being evil, and stated, “This man was willing to kill his own daughter.” According to Susan, Ira had allegedly decided to go with the plan even if “the couple’s oldest daughter, who has special needs, was with her.” She stated her husband showed no remorse, and alleged, “For years he threatened to murder me. The damage is permanent. The pain is unbearable.”

According to news reports, Susan has been demanding that her husband transfer ownership of the four properties and pay $20,000 for her legal costs. She has also been advocating to make New York’s conspiracy laws more stringent, similar to other states. She said it was “appalling” that those convicted would only be imprisoned for a handful of years.

She was quoted saying, “I realized right away that something was not right, especially if they had been charged federally or in another state, and that New York needed to follow suit. I realized there are past victims that it would not help, but knowing there are future victims that it will.” Susan continues to live with her three children in Ramapo.

