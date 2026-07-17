Susan Caneiro: Where is Paul Caneiro’s Wife Now?

When Paul Caneiro was arrested for the 2018 killings of his brother, Keith Caneiro, and Keith’s family, the case sparked a lot of speculation. As investigators and the public tried to understand the motive behind the crime, there was also significant interest in Paul’s personal life and the circumstances surrounding his family. Paul’s wife, Susan Caneiro, was inside their home when it was set on fire and was rescued from the blaze. As a result, she became an important but unrelated figure in a case that ultimately led to the deaths of four people. NBC’s ‘Dateline: Slow Burn’ takes a closer look at Susan’s marriage to Paul and what their relationship was like at the time of the crime.

Susan Caneiro Was Reportedly Living in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband in 2018

Paul and Susan Caneiro married in 1991 and began building their life together. They later welcomed two daughters, Katelyn and Marissa, and for many years appeared to enjoy a happy family life. Susan stood by Paul as he expanded his business ventures and relocated to New Jersey. She supported him through both the successes and challenges that came his way. However, by the 2010s, their relationship was reportedly facing difficulties. According to court records and affidavits filed during the investigation, Paul had at one point moved out of the family home in Ocean Township. When he later returned, the documents stated that he and Susan were living in separate bedrooms. Investigators examining the case believed this arrangement could indicate romantic problems within their marriage.

On the morning of November 20, 2018, Susan was inside the family home when it caught fire. She and her two daughters were safely rescued from the residence. When questioned by police, Susan reportedly said that she could not think of anyone who would want to harm her family and did not have any suspects in mind. As the investigation increasingly focused on Paul, detectives examined a Porsche Cayenne that he shared with Susan. From the vehicle, investigators recovered several key pieces of evidence, including a backpack containing a knife and other items linked to the case. Despite the discoveries, Susan was never considered a suspect in the investigation and was not accused of having any involvement in her husband’s criminal activities.

Susan Caneiro is Married to Paul Caneiro Even Today

In 2026, Susan was present in court during Paul Caneiro’s trial. When approached by members of the press and asked whether she had anything to say, she declined to make any public statements. During the proceedings, her two daughters, Katelyn and Marissa, spoke in defense of their father, describing him as a kind and loving man. Reports indicate that Susan relocated to Toms River, New Jersey, after the criminal proceedings against her husband began. S

From what we can tell, Susan Caneiro has not filed for divorce. Since then, she has largely remained out of the public spotlight. According to statements made by Paul Caneiro’s attorneys, Susan has continued to support her husband throughout the legal process and has stood by his side despite the allegations and subsequent conviction.

Read More: Melina Armstead: Where is Miles Armstead’s Wife Now?